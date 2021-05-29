Heather Susan Crawley, 79, of Maryville, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her children on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Heather was born September 2, 1941, in Romford, Essex, near London, England. Heather graduated in 1965 from Brentwood College of Education, a teacher training college in Essex. She taught in primary schools for several years in Essex and in Yorkshire. In 1978, she emigrated with her former husband Michael Crawley and their young family to Maryville, TN, for Michael's work. In 1993, Heather graduated from Maryville College with a Bachelor's of Arts in Humanities. She loved learning, and the first course she took at Maryville College was Appalachian Studies. She wanted to learn all about the area where she had come to live. After graduation, Heather volunteered in the college library. Heather was an avid hiker and photographer. She loved to hike in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. For more than 20 years, Heather hiked every week with a group of friends. She got to know the trails, the spring wildflowers, and the places in the park intimately. Sadly, on one of the trails in 2016, Heather was hiking with her cherished life companion of 15 years, Hugh Morgan of Knoxville, when he experienced cardiac arrest. During their years together, Heather and Hugh traveled extensively both internationally and in the US. Hugh was also Heather's patient and helpful companion while she followed her great love and hobby of photography. Many of Heather's photos have won awards locally, and copies of her beautiful photo cards of the local flora and fauna are regularly requested by many. Heather was predeceased by her parents Ellen May Jefford and William Thomas Gough Jefford of Ingatestone, Essex. Heather was greatly loved by daughters Catherine Emma Crawley (Richard) and granddaughter Hannah of Stowe, VT; Sarah Louise Flynn (Brock) and granddaughters Grace and Brooke, and grandsons Andrew and Elijah of Westcliffe, CO; and son Benjamin (Angela) and step-grandsons Gabriel, Casey, and Bradey, of Maryville, TN; sister Valerie Ann Pressley (John) of Hartley, Kent, England, and brother Keith William Charles Jefford (Iris) of Upton-upon-Severn, Worcestershire, England; and many nieces and nephews and their families in England. She will be deeply missed by many great friends far and wide. The family wishes to thank UT Hospice and FirstLight for their compassionate care and support during the last months of her life. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Heather's memory to the Cancer Support Community of Knoxville or Friends of the Smokies.
Winifred (Winnie) Emily Dee, of Maryville Tennessee died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Maryville. Born May 16, 1928, in Pittsburgh PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Ann Lally. She was also preceded in death by 4 sisters, and she was the widow of John Dee. Winnie was a stay-at-home wife and mother to her three daughters. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Alcoa Tennessee. Surviving are her daughters, Lynda Sugg of Louisville KY, Lisa Dee of Pittsburgh PA and Jackie Dee of Johnson City TN. Winnie leaves 7 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 11am - 12 noon on, Monday, May 31, 2021 in the Smith's East Hall with a service to follow at 12 noon, officiated by Father Adam Royal. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Helen R. "Mimi" Howard, age 88 of Maryville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021. She was of the Christian faith. Mimi was a realtor for many years. She enjoyed traveling and her family was most important. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by husband, K.H. "Bucky" Howard, Jr. son Chuck; and step-son, Steve Howard. She is survived by her son, Mike Bogle and wife Bunnee; daughter, Renee Sarten; grandchildren, Brooke, Laurren, Lindsey, Kelly, Ashley, Julie, Justin, Jamie, Jillian, Buzzy; several great-grandchildren; and other extended family and friends. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Amedisys Hospice and Liberty Assisted Living for their compassionate care. There will be a Private Entombment at Berry Highland South Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Foothills Church, 1551 W Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37801. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com
Betty Jean Mercks, age 86, of Maryville, TN passed away on May 26, 2021 at her home. Betty worked hard while raising her four children, while working at and owning a Gulf service station in Lakemont, TN and later working at Schlegel's where she met many devoted friends. Betty was a pillar of faith and full of love, anyone she met became family. Betty had waiting on her at the Gates of Eternity her parents Elmer James and Mildred Matilda Templeton; brothers, Billy and David Templeton; sister, Lois Noe, and her heart, her grandson Timothy "Dusty" Dotson. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children; Deborah (Raymond) Dotson, Randall (Crystal) Mercks, Thomas (Mardi) Mercks, Tammy (Fred) Mercks Boyd; sisters, Marie Smith, Peggy (Teddy) Wayland; grandchildren, Vinnie, Michael, Joshua, Christina, Jessi, Dakota, Brittany, Cole, Ryleigh; great-grandchildren, Colton & Kendall Hair, Bella, Paisley, Leland Sharp; great-great-grandchild, Winnie Dotson, and many special friends. A celebration of life to honor the legacy of Betty will be held on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy., Alcoa, TN 37701. Online condolences and fond memories can be extended to the family at www.sherwoodchapel.com. Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens 3176 Airport Highway Alcoa, TN 37701 865-970-2955
Mary Nell (Sauls) Nasser, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the age of 74. Mary Nell was born on May 22, 1947, in Maryville, TN. She attended Alcoa High School and created her path in life as an executive assistant after attending South College. Mary loved real country cooking, shopping at Wal-Mart, and planning holiday events and family get togethers. The most important part of her life was always her family. Her generosity and dedication knew no boundaries. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Velma (Parrott) Sauls, her brother, James "Jim Ed" Sauls, and her brother-in-law, Richard "Dick" Presley. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, George Nasser, her devoted son and daughter-in-law, John and Millie Hubbs; grandsons, Taylor and Zachary; her dedicated sisters, Bennie Presley, Carolyn Orr and husband, David; stepsons, Jason Nasser and wife, Sharon, Jordan Nasser and partner, Jan, Jeff Nasser and family; step-grandchildren, Nicholas and Nathan; niece and nephews, Kat, Tommy, Doug and Scott; as well as her cousin, Fred Parrott and wife, Diane; many other relatives, friends, and her extended family of Maryville College students. A special thank you to niece, Katherine Compton, Nurse Practitioner, for her help with Mary. ''And when you have reached the mountain top, then you shall begin to climb. And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance." Friends may call at your convenience between 9:00 AM-3:00 PM, Monday, May 31st to sign the guest register. Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to take a moment to remember Mary and how she touched your life. Reach out to your loved ones and tell them how much you care - every day, one day at a time. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Barbara Jean (Watson) Smith, age 87, of Louisville, went to be with Jesus on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Little Creek Knoxville. She was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church Louisville. Known to many by "Mamaw", she was our rock, our protector, our nurturer, and our entire world. So much time was stolen from us by Alzheimer's. She was the most fierce, straight up woman you would ever meet. Preceded in death by her husband, Julius B. (JB) Smith; infant son, Julius Bobby Smith; grandson, Justin Roark; parents, Earnest W. and Geneva V. (Gibson) Watson, brothers, Harold, J.W., Earnest, and Buford Watson; sisters, Beatrice Watson, Winona Hodge, Juanita Dance, and Nancy Bateman; 2nd husband, Paul (Pepaw) Mathney. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Sheri Smith; daughters and sons-in-law, Jannene and Dudley Roark and Melanie and Charlie Williams; grandchildren, Kristin Roark, Megan Kelley, Leah Kelley, Seth Bundy, and Ashley Lemlin; 14 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lawrence and Doris Watson, Swan and Myrtle Watson, and Harold Watson; special nephews, Dwight and Michael; special friends, Sam Suttles and Margaret Barnett; special caregivers, Shannon Kasemeyer and Kayla Foxx. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Little Creek Knoxville for the wonderful care they gave Barbara. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in the Smith Trinity Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for the interment. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee Inc., East TN Office, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Shirley M. Trotter, age 90, of Maryville, TN passed away on May 27, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Broadway Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by husband, Harry E. Trotter; parents, Roscoe and Beulah Mills; brother, Ronald Mills. She is survived by daughters and son-in-laws, Amy and Roger Newman, Jody and Richard Frye; grandson, Greg Newman and wife, Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Fisher, Tripp, and Graeme Newman; cousins, Marilyn Smith and Rosalee Rogers. A graveside service was held Saturday, May 29th at Grandview Cemetery with Rev. Tony Collins officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carpenters Mission Fund at Broadway Baptist Church, 2329 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37801. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
