Hazel Harris, age 92 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday May 27, 2020 at Asbury Place. Survivors include her daughter, Laura (Greg) Gaskins their children Crystle (Kevin)Summers; their children Casen, Caden, Abigail and Evelyn, Candace (Brad)Green; their children CJ and Shayne; son, Ed (Debra) Johnson their children Stephanie (Kent) Murrell their child Colton Mark (Cori)Johnson; their children Luke and Drew Paul(Brittany) Millsaps; their children Braden, Preston and Hudson; son, Homer Gene (Carolyn) Johnson their children Justin (Malinda) Johnson; their children Gregory and Megan Robbie (Cherie) Arbegast; their children Ryan, Elliott, Ellen Eddie(Kayla)Johnson, David Summey, Jennifer(Tyler)Herndon; son, Ken (Hatsy) their children Ben (Heather) Johnson; their child Mariam; Tim (Heather) Johnson their children Will, Meredith, and Carter. A memorial service will be held 12:00 PM Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Long officiating. The Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Roy Leon Hood, born August 1943, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. Roy proudly served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was the son of the late Lester Hood and Velma Huskey Hood of Patterson Road in Walland, Tennessee and brother of the late Luther C. Hood. He is survived by sister Linda (Jim), Fann of Murfreesboro, and Norman (Janet) Hood of Lenoir City; several nieces and nephews; and other extended family. Roy loved the country life and was at peace with everyone. He spent his days just enjoying family. Open Calling Hours are on Tuesday, June 2nd at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Road, Knoxville from 3:00-7:00pm. A Graveside Service and Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, June 3rd at 11:00am at Berry Highland South Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Ruth Eileen Ilo, age 72, of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at home. Ruth was born in Janesville, WI. She met her husband and raised her family in Makaha, HI before moving to Maryville, TN. She loved her husband, family and kids. Ruth also loved crafting, cooking, reading and writing poetry. She was very loyal. Preceded in death by: husband, Jerry Ilo, Sr.; grandson, Mackenzie Vossen; parents, Fred & Anne Mutchler; brother, John Mutchler. Survivors include: Son & Daughter-in-law, Jerry Ilo Jr. & wife Jenn; Daughters, Liana Vossen and Lisa Murray & husband Dave; Grandchildren, Lauren Martinez & husband Carlos, Alyssa Ritzert & husband Jeremy, Caitlin Murray, Margaret Murray, Matthew Vossen & wife Michelle, Michael Vossen, Erica Ilo, Jerry Daniel Ilo; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers; 6 sisters. Family will have private services in Hawaii at a later date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
