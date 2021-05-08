Ernest Boring, 81, of Maryville, passed away Saturday Morning, May 8, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was retired from The Smokey Mountains National Park Service. He was a Deacon at Pleasant View Baptist Church. He is survived by his Wife of 56 years: Shelby Parrott Boring, Children: Edna & Donald Wilson, John Ernest & Christy Boring Jr., and Max & Melissa Boring, Five Grandchildren, Four Great-Grandchildren, Several Nieces & Nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday May 11, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801 with Pastor Harrison Hill, and Pastor Dave Bayless officiating, Burial will follow in the Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Suzan Gills Cooper, age 63, of Maryville, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021. Suzan was an angelic, loving and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, and daughter who loved all people. She enjoyed helping people in the community either finding their wallet for them or giving an anonymous donation. She was a dedicated Christian and follower of Christ. Suzan was well known in the shooting community as a professional combat shooter and a member of the B.C.G.O. She adored her grandchildren and her family. Preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Darrell Cooper, and her father, Raymond Fitzhugh Gills; Survivors include her son, Raymond “R.J.” Cooper of Virginia; daughter and son-in-law, Daye Cooper and Mathew of Maryville; grandchildren, James Roberts, Tucker Cooper, Adam Roberts, Jude Roberts, Eden Roberts, and Hunter Cooper; and mother, Drama Gills of Maryville; Memorial donations may be made in Suzan’s name to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital @ https://www.stjude.org. A private service will be held. Condolences and memories may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Sarah DeYoung, age 69, of Maryville, TN, passed away on April 30, 2021. She was a devoted wife, sister, cousin, aunt, and friend. Sarah was born in Jackson, Mississippi, where she was the youngest of three children. At Jackson’s Murrah High School, she was very involved in their literary magazine called “The Pleiades.” Upon high school graduation, Sarah attended Maryville College and had the honor of being selected co-chair of the All College Council which she co-chaired with the college president. Sarah graduated from Maryville with a bachelor’s degree in English. She received her master’s degree in Educational Administration from The University of Tennessee. Her career positions included Admissions Counselor and Financial Aide Counselor at Maryville College and Financial Aide Director and Director of Academic Advising for the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences at The University of Tennessee. While an undergraduate at Maryville College, Sarah met and later married Hardy DeYoung who became her lifelong partner. Together they had many adventures traveling throughout the world and hosting gatherings for family and friends. Besides her own nieces, nephews, and “greats,” Sarah was known as “Aunt Sarah” to many of the children of their friends. As a member of New Providence Presbyterian Church, she served on the Session and worked with many community mission projects. Sarah had a keen love of nature and the environment; she was an avid bird watcher, loved wildflowers, and supported wildlife causes. She rooted for UT teams and was a true champion of The Lady Vols. Sarah led an active life of adventure, learning, and service. Sarah was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth White Winbigler and father, John Sutherland Winbigler. Survivors include her husband, Hardy of Maryville; sister, Susan (husband John) of Atlanta, GA; brother, John of Knoxville; sister-in-law, Ellie (husband Joe) of Southport, NC; sister-in-law, Marti of Maryville; many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews; and a large and close group of friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on June 19 at New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville, TN. The church requests that all who plan to attend adhere to social distancing guidelines, register their attendance in advance at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfE8Eg_DVcCCufEna7lJfv2EFSj4sRjpVE9WOXc-3V7gUopWw/viewform and wear a facial covering to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Appalachian Bear Rescue, PO Box 364, Townsend, TN 37882 or to New Providence Presbyterian Church for the Welcome Table ministry, 703 W Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37801. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Carl E. Flynn, age 91 of Seymour, TN, passed away Thursday May 6, 2021. He was an active member and deacon of Grace Baptist Church of Seymour. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Flynn, parents Marvin and Edith Flynn, brothers, Kenneth and Ralph Flynn, sister, Stella Grant, brothers-in-law: Raymond Buchanan, Cowboy Goins, Edgar Keeble, Tom Grant and Bill Robinson, sisters-in-law, Ila Buchanan, Perry Jean Keeble, Minnie Flynn, and Eula Flynn. His survivors include. Wife: Ollie Belle Flynn. Son: Darrell Flynn and wife Sherry. Grandchildren: Tiffany Flynn, Brittany Mallicoat and husband Timothy. Brother: Herman Flynn. Sister: Mary Ruth Fairchild and husband Leonard. Sisters-in-law: Dorothy Hicks and husband Travis, Troy Robinson, and Bobbie Flynn. Several nieces and nephews In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Baptist Church Sign, 113 Smothers Road, Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 573-8916, or to Shriners Hospital donate.lovetotherescue.org. A graveside service will be held 2 PM Monday at Providence Cemetery with Rev. Cotton Kelley officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Former Rochester, Mn. and Memphis, Tn. resident James C Hunt MD, 95, passed away peacefully May 1, 2021, in his home in Maryville, Tennessee. Dr Hunt was born September 11, 1925 in Lexington, NC., to James Lee and Sarah Della Hunt. Following his graduation from high school in 1943 he served in WWII as a member of the Army Air Corps. After leaving the Air Corps he attended Catawba College, Salisbury, NC and completed his undergraduate degree in 1949. He next pursued a medical degree from the Bowman Gray School of Medicine, Wake Forest College, Winston-Salem, NC., graduating in 1953. The majority of Dr Hunt’s post graduate training, his residency and a fellowship were completed at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota. His efforts while at Mayo led to a greater understanding of hypertension, its relationship to heart disease and improved treatment protocols. Dr Hunt’s professional appointments were numerous including Chairman of the Division of Nephrology, Mayo Clinic, Chairman of the Department of Medicine, Mayo Clinic and Mayo Medical School, Dean of the University of Tennessee Medical School and Chancellor of the Center for Health Services, University of Tennessee. Dr Hunt was passionate about education at all levels, its availability, its scope and its improvement. He was consumed throughout his life in improving medical care in this country and the world. He was an avid traveler, a World War II and Civil War historian, loved fishing, prided himself having visited most of the Presidential Libraries and a dedicated Costco’s patron. Dr Hunt is survived by his wife of 73 years, Irene and his children, James and his wife Carol, Michael and his wife Collette and Cynthia. He has 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister Doris, his brother Adrian and his great grandson Sawyer. At his request there will be no service. Condolences may be emailed to James at jchdvm79@aol.com, Michael at mikehgreyfox@yahoo.com and Cynthia at healthladakh@gmail.com. We ask that donations in memory of James C. Hunt be sent to Wake Forest School of Medicine, Attention: Office of Development and Alumni Relations, P.O. Box 571021, Winston Salem, NC 27157. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
James H. Lawhorn Jr., age 80, passed away on February 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife Nola Thompson Lawhorn. He is survived by son Greg Lawhorn and his wife Sherry, daughter Susan Lawhorn and her husband Jim, granddaughter Megan Lawhorn, brother Oliver Lawhorn and sister Ruby Roberts. Preacher Jim is a retired minister and worked for Tennessee Farmers Cooperative for 33 years. Memorial service to be held at Smith Funeral Home in Maryville on Saturday May 15th. Receiving of friends 1-2PM and service at 2PM. To honor Jim’s memory, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the church or charity of your choice.
Wendell Philip Liemohn, of Louisville, TN, passed on to his Heavenly Home on Friday, May 7, 2021, at the age of 86. He was born on August 4, 1934 to Edwin and Clara Halvorson Liemohn in Fargo, North Dakota, where his father was on the faculty of Oak Grove Academy. At the age of three he moved with his sister and parents to Rochester, New York, where his father attained a Master of Arts degree at Eastman School of Music. From there they moved to Waverly, Iowa, where his father accepted a position as the head of the music department and director of the choir at Wartburg College, a Lutheran college. He lived there for 18 years, as his father obtained a Doctor of Sacred Music at Union Theological Seminary in New York City and remained at the college. Probably because they lived across the street from the college football practice field while he was in grade school, football became much more important to him than music. He was named to the All-Conference football team in Waverly high school and won awards in football as a student at Wartburg. A three-sport letter winner, he became Wartburg’s first All-American in 1955 when he was named to the Little All-America football team. He was a four-time All-Iowa Conference football selection, three as a first-teamer. He played both offense and defense for four years and never missed a play in 34 games. He lettered two years in basketball and played on the 1955 championship team. He lettered one year in track and participated in baseball during his first year at Wartburg. He was later named to the Wartburg College Athletic Hall of Fame. During several summers while in college he worked in the Forest Service in Idaho. During this era serving in the military was a must. After college he entered the Naval Flight Program at Pensacola, Florida. He was assigned to an admiral’s staff at Naval Air Station in Norfolk, Virginia and while there also played football for the Base. He was awarded a large trophy as the Outstanding Player in the Red Feather Bowl in 1957. After completing his regular service he returned to Waverly where he was offered a position as an assistant coach on the college football team. It was there that he met the love of his life, Meredith Stuhmer, a senior in his father’s music department. They were married in January 1961 and immediately moved to the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa where Wendell earned his Master of Arts and Ph.D. He subsequently taught at Rice University, Fort Hays Kansas State College, Oshkosh Wisconsin State College, the University of Nebraska, Indiana University and at the University of Tennessee beginning in 1978. Among other things, he taught Adapted Physical Education for the handicapped, Anatomy, and at UT he started M.S. and Ph.D. programs in Biomechanics and Sports Medicine. He published a number of research articles and a book “Exercise Prescription and the Back” and held a couple of national offices while teaching. In 1988 He was named a Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine and also of the American Academy of Kinesiology and Physical Education. In 1989 the University of Tennessee College of Education presented him the John Tunstall Outstanding Faculty Award for outstanding service, teaching and research. He was proud of his service in the Navy. He stayed in the reserves and drilled at Naval Reserve Training Centers in Waterloo, IA; Iowa City, IA; Houston, TX; and Naval Air Stations at Olathe, KS; Glenview, IL and Atlanta, GA. He spent 2-10 weeks each summer on active duty, was Commanding Officer of a unit at Glenview Naval Air Station and was subsequently promoted to the rank of Captain. Wendell and Meredith moved from Knoxville to a waterfront property in Blount County in 1994 and enjoyed their life there. After retiring from UT at age 70 Wendell’s biggest accomplishments included hiking all the 900 miles of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park trails 3+ times plus cross-country skiing in the Park when there was enough snow. He enjoyed making many friends in his teaching career, in the Navy and hiking. He was a long-time member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Knoxville, where for many years he was head usher. He was proud of his all-Norwegian heritage and enjoyed being a member of Vikings of the Smokies Lodge of Sons of Norway. Wendell and Meredith were blessed with two sons, Eric and Kirk, who with their wives have given them four beautiful granddaughters, all of whom he loved dearly. He was pre-deceased by his parents, his sister Muriel, brother-in-law Eugene Boedecker, father-in-law and mother-in-law Henry and Mildred Stuhmer, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dr. Neil and Janice Stuhmer. He leaves his beloved wife of 60 years, Meredith Liemohn, their son Eric and his wife Chris of Knoxville and their daughters Olivia Thomas and husband Drew Thomas of Hope Mills, NC, Marilee Metzger and husband Race Metzger of Knoxville; their son Kirk, his wife Catherine and their daughters, Alden and Megan of Johns Creek GA; niece Beth Boedecker Deam, her husband Marvin of Chanhassan MN and their three sons and their families; nephew Paul Boedecker of Excelsior MN; nephew Tim Stuhmer and his wife Samantha and three children of Alma NE; niece Tana Clare and her husband Dr. David Clare and two sons of Lincoln NE and many friends and extended relatives. Wendell and Meredith enjoyed traveling to 28 different countries, many on river cruises with Grand Circle Travels and land trips with Overseas Adventure Travels. They spent a good amount of time in China and Croatia where Wendell lectured. The family appreciates the loving care given to Wendell by Amedysis Hospice staff and caregivers Jackie and Iva. Because of covid restrictions the family will have a private service where his cremains will be inurned in the columbarium at Messiah Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church or your favorite charity. A celebration of Wendell’s life will be held at a later time when covid restrictions are lifted. Arrangements made by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
