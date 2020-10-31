Effie J. Cotton, age 93, passed away in Shannondale Skilled Care after a brave and strong battle with Parkinson’s. She grew up in Montgomery, Alabama where she was active in the Episcopal church. She was graduated from Huntingdon College in 1949 with degrees in Religion and Sociology and a minor in Psychology. In 1950 Mercer D. Cotton brought his bride to Maryville, Tennessee. Effie soon accepted employment as a Social Worker with the Welfare Department. The Cotton’s were members of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, and later, New Providence Presbyterian Church. As a young, newly married transplant to Maryville, Effie was a member of both Chilhowee Club and the Junior Service League. She also served on the Board of Child and Family Services for five years. She enjoyed playing golf and tennis, was an excellent cook and enjoyed oil painting. Effie played Bridge for many decades with her friends. Effie was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Mercer D. Cotton, father, Thomas A. Jones, mother, Effie T. Jones, brother, Thomas A. Jones, Jr. She is survived by daughter Carol and her husband Conrad Blickenstorfer, son Bill and his wife Christy Cotton, grandson W. Jarett Cotton, and great-grandson W. Jayson Cotton. She is also survived by step-grandchildren, Jeffery, Julie, Morgan and five step-great-grandchildren, Allie, John David, Ella, Lucas, and Asher. Also by her brother’s children, Jan, Thomas III (Bo), Monroe and families. Effie’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff at Shannondale for all the kind, loving care they provided Effie and Mercer through the years. Y’all are the best! Due to covid-19, a private service was held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:PJ Parkinson’s, 12748 Kingston Pike Suite 204, Knoxville, TN 37934, www.PJParkinsons.com www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Iva Faye Davis, 88, of Amarillo, TX died October 26, 2020. Private family services will be held. Iva was born in Maryville, TN, on September 16, 1932, to Mac and Rosie Everett. Iva married Kelsey Davis, July 20, 1950 and together they had two daughters, Denise, and Cindy. The family moved to Amarillo the summer of 1968 where Iva was a homemaker and worked for Cloth World for many years until her retirement. She was preceded in death by Kelsey, July 26, 2009. Survivors include Denise Rogers and husband Jim, of Amarillo, Cindy Hudson and husband Sid, of Owensboro, KY; sister, Joyce Goss; four grandchildren, Jason Rogers and wife Rachael, of Amarillo, Seth Hudson and wife Adelyn, of Louisville, KY, Cy Hudson and wife Sara, of Wilmore, KY, and Salem Hudson, of Lexington, KY; and four great-grandchildren, Peyton, Lydia, Owen, and Ava. We will always love you, Mamaw!! Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com
Arthur Hilzey, age 92, of Maryville, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2020. Survived by wife of 35 years Luella Hilzey; sons, Tom and Michael Hilzey both of Michigan; daughter, Laurie Yoder of Indiana; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Doris Johnson, age 79, passed peacefully at home Saturday, Oct 31st. She attended Everett Hills Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank Johnson; parents, Joe Lee and Ila McKenzie; brothers, Johnny “Gene” McKenzie and Robert McKenzie. Survivors daughter, Kim (Mike) Hurtt, Nancy Ky; grandchildren, Kaylee Pierce and Cole Pierce of Nancy, Ky, Savanah Hurtt of Georgetown, Ky and Zabe Hurtt of Knoxville: great grand child, Parker Hurtt of Knoxville: Special sister in law, Linda McKenzie: special nephews, Kevin ( Bridget) McKenzie and Steve (Faye) McKenzie: Great nephews, Cale, Jonathan, and Andrew. Friends may call at their convenience Monday from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at Magnolia Cemetery for a graveside service. Due to Covid 19 please social distance and wear a mask at the service. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Edward Grason Long, age 89, of Maryville, Tennessee was reunited with the love of his life (Helen) on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Irene Long; his parents and several siblings. Ed is survived by daughter, Brenda (Roger) Noe; sons, Ralph (Sheila) Long, Michael (Yvonne) Long; grandchildren, Amanda (Carson) Hunt, Selena (Michael) Billington, Carissa (Dustin) Osborne; and great-grandchildren, Blake and Emma Hunt. The family will have a private service due to COVID-19. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com for the Long family.
Beth Ann Stephenson, age 57, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Beth loved traveling with her husband and soulmate of 30 years to Mexico and the Caribbean, Aruba being her favorite. She was an avid UT Vols fan. Preceded in death by her parents, Doug and Betty Frazier; sister, Diane Frazier. Survived by her husband, Bryan Stephenson; sister, Amy Hall; niece, Mandi Hall; nephew, Kyler hall (Ashlyn); sisters-in-law, Starling Stephenson, Vickey (Paul) Bale, Melissa (Mickey) Holder; nieces and nephews, Josh, Megan, Blake, Gabe. The family would like to thank the nurses at Blount Memorial Hospital for their exceptional care, Addison Grimm, Jack Weeks, Brittany Cameron, Nancy Carter, Ashlan Cosner. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Matching Gifts, 733 Third Avenue Ste. 510, New York, NY 10017, www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org. Family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 PM Monday, November 2, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Chaplain David Headrick officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Mrs. Carlee Mccarter Wilson, age 79, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Wilson was born in Sevierville, TN on October 10, 1941, daughter of the late Carl Mccarter and the late Ruby Lee Ogle Mccarter. She was also preceded in death by Bill’s son, Mark Wilson. Mrs. Wilson was a graduate of Porter High School in Maryville, TN and received her Bachelor’s degree from Berry College. She continued her education at West Georgia College where she received her Master’s and Education Specialist degrees. A career educator, Mrs. Wilson retired from the Rome City School System after 34 years of employment, and at the time of her retirement, she taught business at Rome High School. She was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Bill M. Wilson, to whom she was married on July 23, 1991; Bill’s daughter, Mary Stevens (Lonnie), Smyrna, TN; Bill’s son, John Alex “Jack” Wilson, Edmonton, KY; 2 sisters, Mary Jo Dickenson, Walland, TN, and Eva Clark (John), Maryville, TN; a brother, Randall Mccarter (Maxine), Maryville, TN; 5 grandchildren, Devin Hampton (B. J.), Tara Wilson, Hannah Stevens, Jacob Stevens, and Zachary Stevens; 4 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held later in Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery in Walland, TN. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
