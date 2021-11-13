CHURCH HILL - Larry Leon Caylor, 80, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Larry Caylor served forty years as a pastor in the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church. He served mostly small town and rural churches. He is a graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, Tennessee, and Chandler School of Theology, Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. The Holston conference comprises most of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. Concerned about public education, he offers one suggestion: A good teacher must strive to be a good storyteller. He was an author of two books, "Silly Dog and a Cat" and "Tell It Again". He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lola Mae Prichard Caylor; brothers, Kenneth Caylor and J.B. Caylor; sisters, Betty Tharpe and Susie Wheeler. Larry is survived by his children, Mike Caylor (Mary) and Misti Garrett (Brian); grandchildren, Jud Michael Caylor, Cosmo Barry, and Chloe Barry; sister, Evonne Johnson. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Bob Ruth officiating. Music will be provided by his friends from the Church Hill Senior Center. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM. To leave an online message for the Caylor family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Caylor family.
Dorothy Davis, age 95, of Maryville, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center. She was a member of Maryville Friends Church, and most recently attended Grace Presbyterian Church in Knoxville. Preceded in death by her husband, Norris Davis; sister, Elizabeth Gregg; granddaughter, Rachel McCollum. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Charlie Hammett; grandchildren, Dr. Jessica Hammett and Matthew Hammett and wife, Renee; great grandchildren, Emma Grace McCollum, Jonah McCollum, Davis, Eva, and Brett Hammett; sister, Margaret Stapleton; grandson-in-law, Jim McCollum; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday, November 15, 2021, in the Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Scott Knight officiating. A private entombment will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Linda Kay Douglas Bowers 69, of Maryville died on November 12, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home..
Paula Lynn (Polly) Cox Bowers 84, of Friendsville died on November 04, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Veronika Nowading, age 79, of Maryville, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021, and is back in the arms of her husband of 50 years, David Carl Nowading. She was born in Dresden Germany during the war and lived in Germany until she met David, an American Air Force service man. They started a family and moved back to the United States to pursue his, then her educations. She became a teacher, sharing her love of reading, knowledge, and the arts. She was a kind and loving mother that delighted in helping her children grow and create; a talented educator and friend to her Girls Preparatory School colleagues and students. She loved living close to the mountains and greatly enjoyed her water aerobics classes with all the ladies at Blount Memorial Wellness Center. She passed her retirement days by letting the pets in and out, in and out of the house. She is preceded in death by her father, Dr. Karl Eugen Schmidt and mother, Rosalie Margarete Fischer Schmidt; twin sister, Stephanie Schmidt; nephew, Florian Von Rudloff; and cousin, Dr. Klaus-Dieter Schmidt. She is survived by her sister, Dorte Gerstenberg; son Andre Nowading; friend and daughter-in-law, Vivian Nowading; daughter, Justine Avera and partner, Vincent Ramirez; granddaughters, Margaret Avera and Anne Avera; niece, Suzanne von Rudloff and husband, Juan Jose Alonso Calderon; niece, Fritzi Gerstenberg; nephew, Jin Gerstenberg; and all her Maryville extended family who so graciously brought her into their lives. A Celebration of her life will be held in both Maryville and Chattanooga at later dates. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to, Knoxville Area Rescue Ministry to help our homeless, 418 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Jerry Oliver Odom, age 82, of Maryville, passed away November 10, 2021, at his home. He was retired from CSX Railway with 38 years of service. He was very active in AA with sponsorships and meetings. He loved working on the family farm. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otha Caton Odom and Melba Mae Wallace Odom; sister, Wanda Lynn Hampton. Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Kim Odom, Brian and Cindy Odom; grandchildren, Kayla Smith and husband, Dustin, Caton and Braeden Odom; great-grandchildren, Eli Smith, Brooklyn Smith; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3-5 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 10:00 AM Monday at Clover Hill Cemetery for a graveside service. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Howard Vernon Perry, 91, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Mon., Nov. 8, 2021. Born on August 29, 1930, Howard was a longtime member of Fairview UMC in Knoxville, TN. He met Geneva Inez Vesser from Knoxville, and they were married for 20 years, when Geni passed away in 1997. Howard was well-loved as "Granddaddy" and was known as the "ice cream man" in Crossville and the Norwood community in Knoxville. He also worked for many years at Dollywood. Howard participated faithfully in the candy apple project of the church he loved so much, Fairview UMC. He attended without fail every Sunday and loved being in the midst of his church family. He loved his coffee and donuts in Sunday School! He also had several beloved pets throughout his life. Howard is survived by his brothers Eugene L. (Ola) Perry and Charlie E. (Barbara) Perry, family caregivers Mary Puckett and Kimberley Tate, several nieces and nephews, stepchildren David (Gloria) Vesser, Danny (Betsi) Vesser, Carol (Dale) Money, Robert Dean Vesser, nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. The family gives special appreciation to his caregivers at NHC Ft Sanders, and to everyone who gave him rides as needed, brought him special food and treats, and took the time to visit with and care for him. A memorial service will be held on Monday, Nov. 15 at Fairview UMC, 2800 Fairview St in Knoxville (37917) at 10 AM, followed by graveside at Greenwood Cemetery at 11. Memorials may be made to the church. Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
James Harry Tipton passed away peacefully at his Walland, Tennessee home on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the age of 75. Harry, as he was known by friends and family, was born on January 9, 1946, in Townsend, TN. He dedicated his career to the airline industry, where he retired from Delta Air Lines after 36 years of service in cargo, freight, and customer service roles., following retirement he worked with National Safe Skies Alliance. Despite an outwardly quiet and reserved disposition, Harry was known for his charming and witty speech and expressions, which often left those around him in stitches. An avid angler, he enjoyed taking his children fishing and annual fishing trips with his friends. Harry had a passion for music and enjoyed playing guitar and singing for his friends and family. Few things brought him more joy than spending time with his adoring children and grandchildren as well as his church family at Church of the Cove. Harry is preceded in death by: father, Guy; mother, Mary Lou. He is survived by: wife of 20 years, Debbie (Matthews) Tipton; sons, Chris, Greg, Nathaniel, and Matthew (Cristina); daughter, Ashley Cooper (Stephen); brother, Kenneth (Rosie); sister, Marian (Smitty); grandchildren, Beth Casoria, Dylan, Suzannah, Katie, Evan, and Cody Tipton, Kayla Nuchols, Sierra Nuchols, Joshua Nuchols; along with several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Church of the Cove, 642 Wears Valley Road, Townsend at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to: Church of the Cove Vision Fund, 642 Wears Valley Road, Townsend, TN 37882. Our words may be forgotten but the impressions we leave on others often persist; Harry will always be remembered for his warm smiles, hugs, and handshakes that uplifted those around him. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
