Mrs. Clara Crumbley Myers Jones Breon, age 91, of Chatsworth, passed away on November 10, at Chatsworth Health Care. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Aster and Carrie Crumbley: son, Jimmy Myers: grandchildren Sherry Wilburn, and Conner Myers: sisters, Aline Vess, Eunice Dunn and Carolyn Nelson: husbands, James Myers of Cleveland, Bobby Jones, Big Gully, TN and James Breon of Chatsworth. She is survived by children, Rex Jones of Dalton, Doug Myers of Sikeston, Missouri, Connie Myers Boring of Maryville, TN. and Myra Myers of Edisto Island, S C: grandchildren Todd and Jennifer Huffstetler, Chad and Sabrina Hufstetler, and Adam Myers all of Maryville, TN., Chris Myers and Candy Reed of Cleveland, TN., great-grandchildren, Sydnie, Morgan, Levi and Cole Huffstetler, Whitney and Jordan Fitzgerald e, Orion and Cortney Mashburn all of Maryville: sisters, Nellie and Jerry Cooper, Dolores Simerly all of Maryville, Sarah McCamy of Chatsworth, brothers, Johnny, Marvin, and Sam Crumbley of Chatsworth. Clara belonged to Dewberry Baptist Church and was often seen at the Chief Vann House giving quilting demonstrations. A big thank you to Jennifer Huffstetler, Pat Shields, Mary Peden, Dolores, Sarah and Carolyn for their care and to Murray County Senior Center, Chatsworth Healthcare, Homespun Hospice (Makayla) and Dr. Robert Cook. Her happiest moment was watching her youngest son, Rex Jones graduate from the University of Tennessee @Chattanooga with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He was her pride and Joy.. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:30 until 10.30 AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Dewberry Cemetery with Connie Boring officiating. Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments of Chatsworth.
Jama Amanda DeLozier passed away at the age of 43 on Monday, November 9, 2020 at home. Jama was preceded in death by her father, Joe Everett DeLozier Jr. Jama is survived by her mother, Patricia McDonnell DeLozier; her daughter, Taylor Montana Everett, and her granddaughter, Kinsley Joe Hendrick. Jama is also survived by her special friend, Michael Stamm, as well as brothers, Joe Everett DeLozier III, Jerry Wayne (Angela) DeLozier, and Jeremiah Joshua DeLozier. Family and friends will gather for a graveside memorial service at 12:00 Noon, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Piney Level Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) Online Book of Memories - www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Robert Lynn Ford, age 61 of Maryville passed away November 12, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Ford; brother, Lee Ford. He is survived by his mother, Rowena Ford; wife, Rosemary Ford; daughter, Brandy Ford; step-daughters, Heather Langley and Kayla Headrick; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grand children; sisters and brother-in-laws, Becky and Danny Neubert and Mary Ann and Randy Buchanan; aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins. Friends may call at your convenience from 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 15th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 3:00 PM, Sunday for a graveside service at Union Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Bonnie Fay Johnson, age 77 of Maryville, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the family home. Preceded in death by: Husband of 58 years, Jackie David Johnson; Parents, Virgil and Drucilla Young. Survived by Sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Tammy Johnson, Greg & Crystal Johnson; Daughter & Son-in-law, Darlene & Wayne Pique; Grandchildren, Christy Armstrong, Brandon Pique, Haley & husband Josh Chapin, Aubrey & Autumn Johnson; Great-Grandchildren, Jenna Armstrong, Madison Armstrong, Evan Pique, Carson Pique, Brayleigh and Kinsley Chapin; Brother, Bob Young. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 PM for graveside service and interment at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Johnnie V. Kauker, age 75, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Johnnie was born March 14, 1945 to William Oscar Farley and Martha Elizabeth (Casey) Farley in Maryville, Tennessee. Johnnie met her future husband, Larry, after his return home from serving as a Marine in Japan. They married in July of 1963 and they were married 51 years until Larry's passing in 2014. Johnnie loved gardening, flowers, reading, and spending time with her family. She worked for many years with the Maryville school system. Johnnie is survived by her son Christopher Kauker and son-in-law Michael Baker; daughter, Kathryn (Kauker) Waters and son-in-law Todd Waters; grandchildren, Samantha and Zach Waters; sister Sara Nell Cook, and brother Tony Farley. A graveside service for immediate family will be held at Eleazar Cemetery on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Family and friends may call at their convenience from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM on Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Low, Michael Warren 52, of Maryville died on November 05, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Carol Low; his children, Mikey (Jasmine) Low of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Shelby Low(Kevin Cashion); siblings Scott (Darline) Low, Joe (Julie) Low, Rennie “RJ” (Shannon) Low, Laura Low, Phil Low, and Lisa Low. The family will be hosting a celebration of life at the Sandy Springs Park in Maryville on his birthday, November 29, from 12pm to 6pm. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Lucy Simmons Rushing was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi on January 30 1938, and died in Maryville, Tennessee on November 13, 2020. Lucy loved and was dearly loved by her family and friends. Survivors include her beloved husband of 61 years, Stan Rushing, daughters Beth Rushing (Michael Gass) and Sandra Hall (George), grandchildren Becca Balmes (Gabriel), Melissa Rushing (Morgan Bowser), Lesley Smith (Andrew), and Andrew Hall (Daniela Cortes Rameriz), great grandchildren Asher, Noah, Katie, and Eli Balmes, and her siblings Jane Ellen Rawdon (Mike) and Frank Simmons (Karen). She is predeceased by her parents Grady and Frances Simmons, sister Sara Hillman, and brother-in-law Byrd Hillman. Lucy graduated from Mississippi College and earned her master's degree at the University of Tennessee. She taught in a variety of schools in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Tennessee, worked for several state agencies in Mississippi, and retired from Hinds Community College. Lucy was a member of New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville, and was a dedicated volunteer with the New Providence Community Benefit Sale and the Blount County Library. She was a kind and generous friend and community member. Special thanks to the staff at Asbury Place of Maryville and UT Hospice. The family is especially grateful for the compassionate care given by Carissa Richmond of UT Hospice. Memorial donations may be made to New Providence Presbyterian Church (https://newprovidencepres.org/) or the Hospice Promise Foundation (4435 Valley View Drive, Suite 104, Knoxville TN 37917). A private service will be held, with a memorial celebration planned for a time when we can safely gather. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Betty Joe Sexton, age 84, of Maryville passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home. She was a loving, caring, and giving person and a very special mother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Bertha Whaley Walker; brothers, Jearl Walker, Jack Walker, and Fred Whaley Jr.; sister, Blanche Whaley Nelson; and great-grandson, Kaleb Chambers. Betty is survived by her children, Bill and Joyce Sexton, Steve Sexton, Mary Ann and Doug Sliger, and Dottie and Mike Peters; grandchildren, Holly Chambers, Doug II and Madeline Sliger, Peyton and Kristen Sliger, Matthew Sexton, Kyle Sexton, Chloe Sexton, and Tyler Sexton; great-grandchildren, Sophie Sliger and Rhiannon Chambers Brummette; and brother, Earl Whaley. A special thanks to Betty's caregiver, Catherine, and Blount Hospice. A Private Graveside service will be held at Ballard's Chapel Cemetery, Rev. Chris Sliger officiating. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral home, Maryville.
Walker, Ronald "Tony" 61, of Knoxville died on November 01, 2020. Survivors include his mother, Shirley ‘Nita’ Walker; son, Aaron Andrews; granddaughter, Amber Mae Andrews; brother, Scott Walker; sisters, Rhonda Finley, Kimberly (Tony) Lane; niece, Jill Finley Oldham. No ceremonies are scheduled at the present time. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Jack Edward Welch, of Maryville, TN, passed away November 9, 2020. Jack was born in Torrence, CA on December 9, 1946. Jack Welch Painting wasn't just a job to him, it was his life, love and joy. For more than 40 years Jack fraternized, laughed and sweated with the community that he called home for over 60 years. He was a devout Christian who shared his spiritual journey with many. As someone who talked it and walked it, we know, as a member of the National Congregation of Yahweh, he will be in a better place. Jack was a man of many passions. He was a moral rock to those around him. He has a fast side, as he loved to race cars in his early life and worked on them in his later years. His greatest achievement though, was his family. He enjoyed 73 years of life with a lot of people who loved him. Jack is preceded in death by his father John Robert Welch, mother Mary Duke and brother Bobby Welch. He is survived by his sisters Barbra, Louis, Karol and Debbie, his children Jackie Jr, Tracy, Stacy and Aaron, his grandchildren John Lee, Kyle, Ian and Jedidiah and his great grandchildren Cody, Shannon, Jake and David. As Jack aged, his heart filled with more love than this world could handle. We are confident, I say, and would prefer to be away from the body and at home with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8. In lieu of flowers, memories and thoughts can be emailed to welchjack544@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.