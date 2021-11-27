Edna Viola Berry, 99 years old, peacefully passed from life on November 26, 2021. Edna was born on April 29, 1922, in Roane County, Tennessee, and lived most of her life in Maryville. She is preceded in death by husband, Edward Hoyt Berry; parents, John Hubert Hall and Mary Vernetta Cooley Hall. Edna was employed as a teletype operator for many years at The Maryville-Alcoa Daily Times, A longtime member of Grace Memorial Church (Lincoln Road), she had a deep faith, using her wonderful singing voice through her whole life as an expression of joy and belief. Edna volunteered for more than 25 years as a member of the Blount Memorial Hospital Auxiliary delivering mail and flowers to patients and even wearing the hospital’s pediatric bear costume on occasion. As a lover of history and family lore, Edna was also an ardent genealogist. To all who knew her, she relished jokes and laughter with infectious, sweet smile. A deeply beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Edna is survived by her children, Rex Berry (Brenda) of Knoxville, David Berry (Louise) of Maryville, and Diane Cochran (Larry) of Maryville. Also mourning her loss are her grandchildren, Michele Lewis (Charles), Cissy Garner (Mark), Melissa Berry, Mark Berry (Deborah), and Danika Bull (Byron), Josh Cochran (Jessie), and her great-grandchildren, Hailey Lewis, Sutton Lewis, Jackson Berry, Maxwell Berry, Madelyn Spivey, Liam Spivey, Josh Price, Adam Price, Darrell Hurst Jr., Dawn Kincaid, Dee Kincaid, Addy and Cadence Cochran. The family would like to thank all the wonderful people who took care of Edna at Morningview Assisted Living, Life Care Center of Blount County, and Liberty Assisted Living. There will be service of Remembrance 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 30TH, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel Rev. Ernest Reeves and Rev. Ron Sullivan officiating. Family and friends will meet 3:00 PM Wednesday at Clark’s Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers in honor of Edna’s love of reading memorial donations may be made to the Blount County Public Library or Grace Memorial Church (Lincoln Road). The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Barbara Kelso Bradford, age 85 of Maryville, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Broadway Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Lubert Leland Bradford, Jr.; father, Ernest Lee Kelso; mother, Willie Adeline Jenkins; brothers, Ernest Lee Kelso Jr., Arthur Kelso, Clyde Kelso, Gean Kelso, Eddie Kelso, and Clifford Kelso. Survivors include her children, Sharon and James Compton, Gail and Larry Bivens, Jeff and Candie Bradford, Teresa and Jeff Wilson; 8 grandchildren and spouses; 8 great grandchildren; siblings, David Kelso, Shirley and Fred Duncan, Hugh and Dianne Kelso, Alice and Larry Stargel, Christine Kelso; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Pat and Bob Arwood and the Broadway Baptist Church Sunday School Class. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home and funeral services following with Rev. Tony Collins officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:00 PM Wednesday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Knoxville, for the interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association. The family request that those in attendance to please wear a mask. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Brett Lee Cooper, 59, of Maryville, TN, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on November 15, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Brett retired as MSgt from the 134th Air Refueling Wing of the TN Air National Guard after 33 years of service. He was dedicated to his job and had many friends in other units. He was active with AMVETS, he was also an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved his family very much. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Lee Cooper and mother, LaVerne James, and twin brother Bryan Lynn Cooper. He is survived by spouse Molly Badger Cooper of Harriman, TN and daughter Hope Cooper of Harriman, sons Brandon L. Cooper and Bailey L. Cooper of Maryville, and several grandchildren. Brothers Dennis Cooper of Maryville, Derek Cooper of New Tazewell and Caleb Cooper of Las Vegas. Special friends Mark Hudspeth, Sue Dog, Tommy Settlemyre & Ron Bailey. Special aunts Iva Endsley, Deitra Cooper, Bea Potter and Faye Payne. The family will honor Brett with a celebration of life on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at The Meadow, 1723 William Blount Dr, Maryville, TN with Bishop John Conley officiating. Burial with full military honors will be on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 2:00pm at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. Memories and condolences may be extended to the family at https://www.mccammonammonsclick.com
L.V. Dockery Evans, 97, of Maryville, went home to be with her Savior & Lord Tuesday morning, November 23, 2021. She was a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church. L.V. was born October 28, 1924, to the late Rollen & Nettie Dockery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pink Shuman Evans; daughter, Frances Pearl Watson; sons Shuman Gay, Kenneth Ray & Glen Harold Evans; four sisters Violet D. Jennings, Beecher Dockery, Lucille D. McMahan & Betty Lou Earleen Dockery; six brothers R.L., G.M., Morris, Robert, Douglas MacAuther & Charles Dockery. She is survived by her children Shirley (James) Curtis, Barbara (Mike) Cunningham, Wayne Bruce Evans, Sr., all of Maryville, Carolyn Toney of Granite Falls, N.C., Johnny (Becky) Evans of Dudley Shoals, N.C., Elizabeth Sue (Bruce) Crump of Lenoir, N.C., Betty (Jimmy) Stafford of Granite Falls, N.C. and Glenda Knight of Hudson, N.C., numerous grandkids, great grandkids, great-great grandkids, nieces, nephews & one brother, Ernest (Reba) Dockery. The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Miller Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Magnolia Chapel with Pastor Tom Hatley officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Garrett Cemetery in Unaka, N.C.
Ronald Charles ‘Ron’ Godfrey, age 79, of Maryville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. He loved his family and friends. He was an avid gardener, particularly proud of his tomatoes. His passions were entertaining and visiting friends around the world. He cherished his role as Dad and Granddad and enjoyed visits and vacations with his grandgirls. Ron was a 32۫ Master Mason and was a member of Doric 205, Morgan City, Louisiana. Ron graduated from Maryville High School in 1959. He attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville while working as an announcer at WROL and WNOX. He moved to Morgan City, Louisiana to work as a deep sea diver with Sanford Brothers Diving Company. Throughout his career he was able to identify and pursue many entrepreneurial opportunities including brokering marine equipment across the South, marketing oil refinery equipment throughout the Middle East, and consulting with oil companies in London and Brussels. He returned to Maryville to start and manage Lakefront Marine Contractors, LLC. Ron was very proud of the company’s pile driving expertise and excellent dock and boat house building reputation. He then became a Partner and Project Manager for Knoxville Barge, LLC a division of Brownlee Construction, Inc. He enjoyed meeting with lakefront property owners in the area to design custom docks and boathouses. He made many friends along the lakes. Survivors include daughter, Kim Godfrey and wife Jenny Kurowski; daughter, Gina Wasson and husband John; granddaughters: Gillian Wasson, Natalie Wasson, and Mia Kurowski; beloved Aunt, Edith Godfrey; special Cousin Charlotte Smith and husband Kyle; former wives; Renetta Godfrey and Kerstin Larsson-Godfrey. Arrangements by Cremation by Grandview. Family and friends will assemble at 2 o’clock on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Clark’s Grove Cemetery for his Memorial Service and inurnment.
Edith Pauline (Ratledge) Hickerson passed away Wednesday, November 10th, 2021, at the age of 74. She was born October 7, 1947 in Maryville, Tennessee to the late James and Pauline Ratledge. Predeceased by her husband, Rex Hickerson; sisters, Reese, Mary and Edna. Dearest mother of Ron (Led) Ratledge, Scott Pipes, James (Cathie) Pipes, Mike Pipes and Matt Hickerson. Loving grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She will be laid to rest at Ellejoy Cemetery on Friday, December 3rd at 1:00 PM. Family and friends welcome to attend. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Karen Anita Brewer Lovelace, age 55, of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021. Karen was a very loving wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Lovelace; parents, Ralph and Jessie Brewer; sisters, Robin Sherly, Kim Shuler, and Joan Brewer; brothers, Timmy Brewer and Ronnie Brewer; and nephews, Kenny Brewer and Jeff Brewer. She is survived by her children, Chelsey (Jerry) Hall, Jackson Lovelace, and Guy Lovelace; grandchildren, Andrew Gibson and Eli Hall; siblings, Donnie (Phyllis) Brewer, Connie (Ricky) Herron, Darrell Brewer, and Joe Brewer; uncle, Levi Brewer; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Area 15 Special Olympics, 316 S. Everett High Road Maryville, TN 37804. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM Monday, November 29, 2021 at Lakeview Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville
John H. Lowe Jr. aka “Skinny” age 30, of Maryville, Tn passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at a disclosed location in Maryville, Tn. He was born December 24,1990, he was the son of John H. Lowe Sr. And Amy L. Hernandez. John is proceeded in death by: Grandparents James E. Lowe Sr. and Marjorie Joan Lowe of Tennessee, Grandmother, Rosemary Renaud, of New York, Stepmother, Marlene Moore, Of Tennessee, and uncle and niece, Jason Renaud and Kaylea Renaud, of Tennessee. John is survived by his daughter Spirit Shay Marie Myers, his father John H. Lowe Sr., and mother and stepfather, Amy L. Hernandez and Juan Marban, Sisters and brothers in law, Montana and Junior Nino, Makayla and Wade McDaniel, and Julia Maldonado, brothers and sister-in-law, Jose Angel Maldonado and Launa Terry, and Jose Arturo Maldonado, a close and loving aunt and uncle, James E. Lowe Sr. And Melissa Lowe, grandparents, Elwyn Renaud, of New York, John J. Renaud Sr. And Donna Stephens. Nieces and nephews, Cruz Guadalupe Nino, Sebastian Humberto Nino, Emily-Rose Sarah McDaniel, and Sylus Arturo Maldonado, as well as numerous loving cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family in Tennessee, New York, and Florida. John will be cremated. There will be a short viewing for immediate family only (parents, siblings and their families, and a very few others). There will be a memorial service for John at a later date in the very near future. John’s mother and sister will contact everyone once that date has been decided, via phone call, text message, or Facebook. You are encouraged to share a memory of John and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfuenrals.com. Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
Anna Jo Wilson Potter, age 87, passed away Tuesday, November 23rd, at Morning View Transitional Care. She was a member of Everett Hills Baptist Church and was retired as Office Supervisor at the Blount County Health Dept. where she held different positions in her 45 years there. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stewart and Jewell Wilson; brother, John S. Wilson; husband, James E. Potter. Survivors include her sisters, Martha Harveston of Alcoa, Patsy Moses (Don) of Covington, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Junius and Larry Crosthwaite of Lexington, KY; son, Rick Kirby of Maryville; grandchildren, Jennifer (Todd) Huffstetler of Maryville, Matt (Laura) Dover of Celina, TX; great-grandchildren, Sydnie, Morgan and Levi Huffstetler, Josh Dover; many of Nieces and nephews. Friends and family may pay their respects and sign the guest register at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Monday from 5 to 8 P.M. where the family will be present. Family and friends will meet 2:00 P.M. Tuesday for a Graveside service at New Providence Baptist Church Six Mile Road With Rev. Doug Hayes officiating. The family would like to express a special thank you to Morningview Transitional Care and Blount Memorial Hospice for all the care and support, In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Everett Hills Baptist Church Library Fund or to the Blount County Animal Shelter. www.mccammonammonsclick.com.
Anne Suber Wilson (March 14, 1947-November 23, 2021) will be remembered as being kind, generous, and creative, and a loving mother. She was devoted to and is survived by her son James Wilson, daughter Marianne Wilson, son-in-law Chris Blose, and beloved cat Sahara. Anne was born in Washington, D.C. and lived since 1985 in Maryville, TN. She attended Sweet Briar College in Sweet Briar, VA, and graduated from American University, in Washington D.C. While raising her children, the family lived in Saudi Arabia and Kenya, and traveled throughout the world. She inspired in her children independence and curiosity, and a desire to experience the world. Much like her mother, Anne loved animals, from her own cats to the well-fed birds and squirrels in her backyard. As an active volunteer, she worked with Good Neighbors of Blount County, Blount County Literacy Council, Adult Basic Education, and Appalachian Bear Rescue, among others. She was dedicated to education and helping others and spent her teaching career in Maryville, TN, at Wesley Day School and Fort Craig Elementary School. As an avid knitter and creative crafter and seamstress, she organized an annual holiday marketplace craft sale and created dance costumes for the professional and student belly dance troupes of Sahara Dance in Washington, D.C. She loved and was loved, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Memorial donations may be directed to Good Neighbors of Blount County or Welcome Table at New Providence Presbyterian Church. A drop-in celebration of Anne’s life will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Savannah Park Clubhouse, 287 Savannah Park Dr., Maryville, TN, 37803. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
