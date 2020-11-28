William Raymond Cullins, Jr., 70, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020, with his loving wife, Deborah Cullins, of 49 years by his side. He was a Believer in Jesus, our Lord; a patriot; and a strong advocate for citizens' rights. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Cullins, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Carvin; as well as his brothers, Gary and Mitchell Cullins. Left behind to cherish his memories are his wife, Deborah; son, Jason Cullins; daughter, Melissa McKelvey (Gavin); grandchildren, Britanni Cullins, Cade and Ella McKelvey, as well as other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Ray's name to the building fund for Calvary Chapel of Knoxville, 3330 W Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Edna Ruth Murphy, 93, of Maryville passed away Thursday November 26, 2020. She was Preceded in death by her Husband, Ralph Murphy. Parents: Truman and Gertrude Best. Daughter in Law Phyllis Murphy. Infant Brother: Roscoe Best, Charles Best, Oscar Best, Sisters: Irene Carpenter, Myrle Alloway, and special friend Herbert Green. She is Survived by Children: Fred Murphy, Wanda (Kenny) Holder, Grandchildren: Bart (Amanda) Murphy, Brian Murphy, Leah (Jeff) Smith, Cristy (Kent) West. 4 Great Grandchildren: Corbin, Drake Murphy, Lee Smith, Lane West. Sisters: Wilma Holder, Mary Martha Boring, Erma Grace Boring. Brothers: Larry Best, Tommy Best, Wayne Best. Due to the Corona Virus the family will have a private service at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
George E. Solomon age 86 of Lenoir City, TN formerly of Springfield, IL passed away November 25, 2020. George served in the U. S. Army for 4 years. He was a life long member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union #218. George was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Carole Solomon. Survived by his daughter, Tracy Hawk (Dr. David Hawk); grandchildren, Taylor and Chandler Hawk; stepson, Steven Jones (Pat) and their family; and a host of friends from The Party Pub. George will always be remembered for his boisterous laugh and bright smile. No public services will be held. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.