Lorella L. Brown, of Maryville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2021, at 83 years old. Lorella is preceded in death by, and now united in heaven with, her loving husband of over 50 years, CMSGT David “Daddy” Brown. She was a devout Christian and avid churchgoer, and Lorella has now been called home to meet the Lord. During her time on this earth, Lorella brought joy and comfort to many, with a bright smile and contagious laugh. She also spread love through her wonderful homemade cooking. Lorella leaves a hole in the hearts of those she leaves behind, including her niece and nephews to whom she was known as “Aunt Sis”, her step-daughters and step-grandchildren (who lovingly called her “Grandma Lorella”), as well as her beloved church family. Lorella had a loving heart, even for God’s most helpless creatures. She had a love for all animals and took in countless strays to provide them food, love, and shelter. In lieu of flowers, and to honor Lorella’s memory, please make a donation in Lorella’s name to your local animal shelter. Per her wishes, Lorella will be interred next to her husband, David, on November 9, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Grandview Memory Gardens, Bluefield, VA.
Michael Ernest Goddard, 72, of Maryville, died Nov. 5. Arrangements will be announced by Smith Funeral and Cremation Service.
Paul F. Hawkins, 90, of Maryville, passed away 11-06-21. Paul was born and raised in Tallmadge, Ohio, to parents Paul E. and Esther Hawkins. After graduation from Tallmadge High School, he worked at Timken Roller Bearing until inducted into the Army. Paul served proudly in the U.S. Army, 32nd Infantry, during the Korean War where he earned 2 Bronze Service Stars. He was preceded in death by his wife Norma in 2013. He is survived by his brother Chuck (Diana) and, his children, David Hawkins, Debbie Cooksey, Laura Ford (Art), Beth Hawkins, Rick French, Pattie French, and Cathie French-Tritel (Mike). He has 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. After his military service, his natural mechanical ability combined with an inquisitive, problem-solving mindset led him to a position in the development lab of a leading industrial pneumatic/hydraulic manufacturer. A few years later he transitioned into sales which took him from Akron, OH to Louisville, KY to Pittsburgh, PA to Tampa, FL. After his successful career in hydraulic sales, Paul retired to Maryville, TN in 1995. He then turned his focus to tutoring adults in Math to prepare them for their GED. In 2002, he was voted Blount County Literacy Council Volunteer of the Year. In 2005, he was voted Tennessee’s Education Volunteer of the Year. Paul had a love for photography and birds. He built a dark room with a complete photo lab for developing and delighted in producing everyday 4x6 to large 18x24 prints for family and friends. In Maryville, he was known as “Mr. Bluebird.” He set up and took care of bluebird boxes at Blount County Public Library, Morningview Village, and many friends homes. In addition, he gave many “talks” and presentations to various clubs, churches, and nursing homes around the County. Paul was a member of Smokey Mountain United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 PM Thursday, November 11, 2021, from at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, 220 W. Broadway Avenue, Maryville, TN 37801. Funeral and burial will be held 1:00 PM Friday. November 12, 2021, at Grandview Cemetery, 2304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Samuel T. Lawhorn, Jr., age 78, of South Knoxville, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, surrounded by family. Sam was born on Groundhog’s Day, February 2, 1943. He was a graduate of Young High School and was well loved by his classmates and faculty. In 1966, Sam married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Miriam. He joined the US Coast Guard where he was a member of the Presidential Honor Guard. After serving, he went to work for Bell South on the power crew and retired after 36 years. Sam was a lifetime member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. Sam served in the Boy Scouts as a Cub Master for 10 years, Scout Master for over 30 years and also served on staff as Camp Commissioner at Camp Buck Toms. Sam loved his grandchildren, the outdoors, wood carving and being on his tractor. He was preceded in death by parents, Samuel T. Lawhorn, Sr, and Neta Lynn Lawhorn. Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Miriam Lawhorn; sons, Sam III (Gina), Andy (Staci) and Matthew (Brigetta) Lawhorn; grandchildren, Taylor, Sydnee, Ty, Andi Love, Callie, Gage and Logan. Sam also leaves behind a host of extended family members. Family will receive friends 5 PM until 7:30 PM Monday, November 8, 2021 at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, 6321 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37920 with a Celebration of Life service to follow. Rev. Rhonda Hobbs officiating. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Pleasant Forest Cemetery, 401 Concord Road Farragut, TN 37934 for a 11 AM Interment Service. Full military honors will be provided by the Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church (Youth Program) or Great Smoky Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America Campership Fund, PO Box 51885 Knoxville, TN 37950. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.berryfuneralhome.com for the Lawhorn family.
Mary Jane Potter Ledbetter, age 74, passed away November 5, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She is preceded in death by her father, Dave Potter; mother, Vina Potter; father-in-law, Zeb Ledbetter; mother-in-law, Hazel Ledbetter; sisters, Louise Lawson, Faye McCarthy, Evelyn Gillespie; son, Jeff Ledbetter. She is survived by husband, Jack Ledbetter; children, Robin Anderson (Johnny), Mike Ledbetter (Joy), Brian Ledbetter (Nema), Sara Jean Coffey (Wade); grandchildren, Jessica Anderson, Caleb Ledbetter, Paige Ledbetter, Jason Ledbetter, Kobe Ledbetter, Mason Ledbetter; great-grandchildren, Kynlea Ledbetter, Ariya Ledbetter; brothers and sisters, Helen Ferguson, Ruth Westergard, J.D. Potter, Austin Potter, Linda Potter; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at 1:00 PM, Sunday, November 7th at Grandview Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Gordon Robinson and Rev. Phillip Marshall officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
James Harry Tipton passed away peacefully at his Walland, Tennessee, home on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the age of 85. Harry, as he was known by friends and family, was born on January 9, 1946 in Townsend, TN. He dedicated his career to the airline industry, where he retired from Delta Air Lines after 36 years of service in cargo, freight, and customer service roles., following retirement he worked with National Safe Skies Alliance. Despite an outwardly quiet and reserved disposition, Harry was known for his charming and witty speech and expressions, which often left those around him in stitches. An avid angler, he enjoyed taking his children fishing and annual fishing trips with his friends. Harry had a passion for music and enjoyed playing guitar and singing for his friends and family. Few things brought him more joy than spending time with his adoring children and grandchildren as well as his church family at Church of the Cove. Harry is preceded in death by: father, Guy; mother, Mary Lou. He is survived by: wife of 20 years, Debbie (Matthews) Tipton; sons, Chris, Greg, Nathaniel, and Matthew (Cristina); daughter, Ashley Cooper (Stephen); brother, Kenneth (Rosie); sister, Marian (Smitty); grandchildren, Beth Casoria, Dylan, Suzannah, Katie, Evan, and Cody Tipton, Kayla Nuchols, Sierra Nuchols, Joshua Nuchols; along with several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Church of the Cove, 642 Wears Valley Road, Townsend at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to: Church of the Cove Vision Fund, 642 Wears Valley Road, Townsend, TN 37882. Our woods may be forgotten but the impressions we leave on others often persist; Harry will always be remembered for his war smiles, hugs, and handshakes that uplifted those around him. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
