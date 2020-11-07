Kathy Jo Connatser, age 66, of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Preceded in death by son, Michael Verlin Gideon; brother, Ricky and father, Ross Akins. Survived by mother, Betty Akins; daughter, Amy Cates and husband, Stanley Cates; grand-daughter, Emily Cates; 6 sisters and 6 brothers; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and special dear friend Shirley Sexton and a good friend Verlin Gideon. Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Crossroads Tabernacle, Rev. Gertrude Osburne officiating. Graveside service and interment to follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at Crossroads Tabernacle. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville, (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Grace Corbin, age 96, passed away November 5, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Born in Seattle Washington on September 14, 1924, she married Lewis Stanley Corbin May 18, 1949, and after a wonderful 48 years together, he preceded her in death. She adored her family and friends, loved to travel, especially to the beach, and in general, always have fun. Grace will ever be remembered for her infectious laugh. She will be dearly missed by her children, Mindy (William) Willocks, Laura (Noel) Case, Randy Corbin (special friend, Kim), and Tammy Dunn; granddaughters, Kristi (Justin) Stringfield, and Jennifer (Jimmy) Morgan; and great-grandchildren, Riley and Sam Morgan and Maggie and Naomi Stringfield. A family graveside service was held at Williamson Chapel Cemetery. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Morningview Village for the care of their mother over the last nine years she has resided there. Memorial donations may be made to Blount Memorial Hospice, 1095 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37804. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Royce Dean Cranfield born September 17,1940, entered into heaven's gate on November 6,2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by parents Clarence and Ella Williams Cranfield. Royce leaves behind to treasure his memory loving wife, Violet Clore Cranfield. Sons David Cranfield and Robin (Robin) Giles. Daughters Patti Cranfield and Brenda Giles Montalvo. Grandchildren Josh (Adrienne) Gunter, Blaire (Robert) Sineff, and Travis Gunter. Great Grandchildren, Ohlin and Sawyer Sineff, and Keaton Gunter. Sisters Clara Kyker and Jeanette Minor. Brothers In Law Raymond and Tommy Clore. Sisters in law Vickie Dorsey and Sheila Dyer.And a host of other family. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Sunday, November 9, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Kent Sellars and Rev. Raymond Clore officiating. Interment will be held at 12:00 PM Monday at Louisville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville. PER FAMILY REQUEST MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED FOR VISITATION AND ALL SERVICES.
Matthew Daniel Johnston, 44, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. He was born in Nashville, graduated from Alcoa High School, and enlisted in the Air Force in 1995. Matt initially served as a munitions specialist until retraining as a First Sergeant. In total he served 20 years, ultimately achieving the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. Before retiring in 2015, Matt received multiple honors and awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, and the Air Force Achievement Medal. Matt is preceded in death by grandparents, Brick and Mattie Johnston and Gene and Eva Lawrence. Matt is survived by his children, Reese, Evie, and Elise Johnston, and their mother, Lyndi Wid Johnston, and parents, Dan and Susan Johnston. A graveside service with military honors will be held at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at 2200 E. John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00p.m. For those who would like to participate, a Combat Veterans motorcycle procession will depart Midland Plaza to the cemetery at 1:15 PM. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Kirkland, Anna Mae Vance, age 94, of Madisonville, formerly of Maryville, passed away 8:21 A.M. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital from the Covid-19 Virus. She was born March 21, 1926 to Lou Bivens Vance and Sam Vance. She was preceded in death by her husband William B. Kirkland, daughter Janice Kirkland, sons Bill and Tom Kirkland and an infant son, brothers Burke, Ray and Junior Vance, sisters Millie Allen and Beulah Williams. Survivors- Son: Sam (Melissa) Kirkland, Daughters: Bea Schuricht, Bernie (Mike) McMahan, Barb (John) Amburn, Brenda (Ric) Chance, Linda Kirkland (Dean Dockery), Brother: Don (Angela) Vance, 12 Grandchildren 22 Great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and special grandson Tyler Kirkland and wife Morgan Special family friends: Iva Kerr, Gail Huff & Ames, Karen Goddard, Brenda Sue McDaniel, Virginia Cline, Eldon & Evelyn Tulloch and Shirley Carson. Graveside service & interment 2:00 P.M. Monday, Little Toqua Cemetery, Rev. Niles Dockery officiating. By adhering to the health and business operation guidelines by the CDC & the Governor's office for services, you are asked to continue social distancing, wearing masks and frequent handwashing. Should you be sick or feel sick, please stay at home. If you are not able to attend, you are encouraged to visit our website at www.biereleyhale.com and sign the guest book or leave private condolences for the family to read. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Sarah "Sue" LeQuire, age 79 of Maryville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a member of Piney Level Missionary Baptist Church for most of her life. Sue was an organist for over 60 years and was retired from Clayton Homes after serving for over 20 years. She loved to crochet and was constantly working on several at any given time as she loved on her cats. Sue was a loving and devoted Christian, a Sister, an Aunt, and a true friend who will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Beulah Lawson; Baby Sister, Barbara Ann; and Niece, Michelle Lawson; She is survived by her Brother, Danny Lawson of Maryville; Niece and Nephews, Daniel and Jennifer Lawson of Rockford and Joseph Lawson of Rockford; Great-Nephew, Joshua Lawson of Rockford; Special friends, Carol, Angela, and Ernie; The Family and Friends will assemble on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Piney Level Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery for Graveside service and interment with Rev. Mike Boring and Rev. George Macht officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in Sue's name to St. Jude's Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org/ . Friends may call at their convenience on Monday, November 09, 2020 from 12 - 4 pm at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Brandi Renee Payne, 42, of Maryville died Oct. 23, 2020. Survivors include her husband, Willie Payne; mother, Janet Josey; daughters, Brittany Marie Torres, Brienna Christine Torres, Tiara Irene Kemp, Kaley River Torres, Haley Serenity Torres; granddaughter, Scarlette Jayde Latham; sister, Crystal (Will) Kemp. The family had a private receiving of friends and funeral ceremony. Cremation followed the ceremony. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865) 984-5959 www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Lula Alice Swartz, age 81 of Maryville, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on November 5, 2020 while surrounded by family at her home. She was born June 26, 1939 in Reed, Oklahoma to David and Violet (Mansell) Hall. Alice was retired from State Farm Corporate Headquarters in Bloomington, IL. She was an active member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church. She is survived by her son Larry (Sheila) Swartz of Arlington, TN; three grandchildren, Gene (Heather) Swartz of Ashland, KY, Steven (Kate) Swartz of Bartlett, TN, and Dawn (Clay) Thomas of Greenbrier, TN; and seven great- grandchildren, Brooke, Avery, Annie, Max, Aiden, Zachary, and Jack. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, David Hall of TX and Bill Hall of OK; and a sister Betty Myers of TX. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Samaritan's Purse. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Edward E. Turner, age 73, of Corryton joined the heavenly choir on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was a retired veteran of the United States Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force. A member of Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church, where he participated in missions work. Edward retired from KUB after 28 years as a lineman. Preceded in death by his parents John Edward and Jewel Turner; sisters Vena Moore and Billie Jean Turner. Survived by his wife of 20 years Sandra Turner; daughters Hope Turner and Heather Davis; sister Rena Ramsey and family; stepsons Steve Brown and family, Mike Brown and family; several nieces, nephews and stepgrandchildren and his faithful companion Molly. Friends may come by Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel at their convenience on Sunday, November 8th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Mr. Turner will be buried at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery-John Sevier in a private ceremony with Jimmy Ramsey officiating. In lieu of flowers donations should be directed to Rutherford United Methodist Church, Alzheimer's Tennessee, or UT Hospice in memory of Edward E. Turner. Condolences for the Turner family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.