Patrick Douglas Flynn, 87, of Alcoa, Tennessee, passed on October 06, 2021. Patrick was surrounded by loved ones as he battled Parkinson’s and heart disease. Patrick was born September 21, 1934, in Rogersville, Tennessee to James D. Flynn and Jessie Baker Flynn. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1952 and obtained a Bachelors in Education from Maryville College in 1957 and a Master’s in Education from the University of Tennessee. Patrick served in the Air National Guard from 1961 to 1964 and served overseas during the Berlin Crisis. He began his 38-year teaching career at Prospect School, with other positions at Maury, Lanier, and Seymour. His longest tenure of 29 years occurred at Alcoa City Schools, where he taught and coached boys and girls basketball and softball. He was inducted into the Blount County Sports Hall of Fame in 2005. Patrick helped with football, basketball, and softball at Webb School after his retirement. Patrick Flynn is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Helen Ware Flynn, and his two sons, Steve and Scott (Letitia), and by his three grandchildren, Lexi Monday, John and Sam Flynn, and by his great granddaughter, Rylie Monday. Receiving of friends will take place at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home on Monday, October 11 from 5:30 to 6:30, followed by a memorial service. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Walter “Jim” James Goddard, Jr., age 68, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. He was born on May 21, 1953, in Maryville, Tennessee, to parents, Walter and Hazel Compton Goddard who precede him in death. Jim is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Lawrence Fitzpatrick; uncle Leonard Compton, and several cousins. In his early adulthood he enjoyed rock climbing and scuba diving. Jim received degrees in both Forestry and Civil Engineering, the latter he retired from after many years. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting for many years and was a member of the Tennessee Bear and Boar Association. Jim was a Methodist and loved the outdoors, he will be missed greatly. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jim’s memory to Foothills Land Conservancy, 3402 Andy Harris Road, Rockford, TN 37853. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Debra Joyce Graham, 57, of Maryville died on September 23, 2021.Survivors include her brothers, Terry and Bobby Graham; sister, Cheryl Funderbunk. No public ceremonies are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Lee Hackney, age 91 of Friendsville, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Born on January 25, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Frank Leon and Iva (Gamble) Hackney of Friendsville, TN, and sister of the late James Walker Hackney of New Paris, Ohio. Lee was saved at Sevier Heights Baptist Church as a child. She was a treasure to many. Lee was an amazing artist, herbalist, botanist, bug and rock collector and rescuer of animals. She was very crafty and resourceful. She loved all things natural and handmade. Lee was a wonderful storyteller and she enjoyed sitting on her plant filled porch with visitors at her home in Friendsville. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Gladys M (Sandusky) Hackney; her nieces: Lois Hackney- Zurwell; Janice Hackney-Case and her nephew, Jim (Debra) Hackney. She leaves grandniece: Lisa (Curtis Kreft) Zurwell, her grandnephews: Jeremy (Brittany) Zurwell and Jim (Malia) Hackney; also grand nieces and nephews: Elijah, Caleb, Logan, Alayna, Caiden, Parker, Carolynn and Cierra. Much appreciation and love go to her beloved family, her close friends and her sweet neighbors and for the wonderful care provided by University of TN Hospice Nurses, CNAs and Social Workers. Condolences and memories may be sent to: Karen and Ed Benson 1851 Carters Chapel Road Lenoir City, TN 37771 A private memorial service for close family and friends will be held in May 2022.
It is with great sadness the Hancock family announces the unexpected passing of Gregory Trevor Hancock. Born in Louisiana, Gregory became a world traveler by virtue of his audio engineering career. His artistic nature for sound guided him around the world numerous times as he shared his love of music by working with artists such as Crosby, Stills & Nash, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Beach Boys, Taylor Swift, Third Eye Blind, Soundgarden, Limp Bizkit, Kiss, Rolling Stones, Moody Blues, and so many more. One of those people who seemed to know everyone, who had done everything, who had been everywhere, Gregory never knew a stranger. He told so many hilarious stories of his times on the road — had he written a book, it would have been well-read and loved! No adventure too daunting, Gregory decided after graduating high school to ride his bike solo from his home in Maryland to a attend his brother’s college graduation in San Diego, California. He then attended the University of Idaho, studying architecture and photography. After working for an architectural firm as a draftsman, sight planner, and photographer while designing projects. Gregory drove to Alaska where he chose to spend the summer living out of his car in the Denali National Park. He worked as a guide and lodge brochure photographer and later returned to live in Alaska for several years. Having always loved music, Gregory attended Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. He continued following his artistic passion by designing sound studios before touring with the Rolling Stones on their world-wide Voodoo Lounge Tour in 1994. After retiring as an audio engineer and crew chief, Gregory moved to Tennessee in order to live in close proximity to his parents whom he loved dearly. His family always came first, and while living in Maryville, Gregory met the love of his life, Cathryn “Katie” Amspaugh, Heritage High School theatre teacher. He invested in the theater program both financially and physically. Although retired, he poured his heart into the theatre program. He bought a sound console, among many other items, which made had made it around the world on tour, and spent uncountable unpaid hours running snakes, cables, and wiring, making repairs and delivering top quality sound by operating the sound console during every Heritage High School theatre performance without fail. Gregory treated the students as if they were his own children. He loved each and every one of them, offering encouragement, life lessons, and guidance. Gregory taught many of the theatre classes at Heritage over the past eight years, endearing himself to the students who will greatly miss his unique sense of humor, his expertise, and his amazing ability to present concepts and ideas in a way that made students both laugh and cry. Gregory also took under his wings his life partner, Katie, and her two children. He became their “adoptive” dad and loved them as if they were his own. He became especially close to Alexandra (Amspaugh) Lee and frequently texted and phoned her offering bits of advice as well as that special “father/daughter” love. Because of his desire to help everyone he met, Gregory chose to work in professions after retirement which allowed him to give to others. His favorite position was working with Lincare’s medical patients. He developed close relationships, sharing phone numbers, conversation, and assistance outside of business hours with many of them. Another of his loves was animals — all of them. He was proud “Dad” to three dogs, a cat, and two pot-belly pigs. Prior to his “new” family, he raised his beloved dog Thunder. Gregory and Thunder helped each other through many difficult times and Gregory treated Thunder just as he would his own children. HE cooked steak and chicken every day for Thunder and she rode everywhere with him in their specially equipped “Thunder Van”. Along the way his desire to provide Thunder with healthy, American-made, no-additive treats, he begam making chicken jerky. It became so popular among his music touring buddies, including Brad Paisley, that he decided to invest in developing the treats through his founded business, Smoky Mountain Pet Treats. He called his jerky “Thunder Treats” and a beautiful photo of Thunder graced the label. This business created a sense of satisfaction for Gregory, who humbly proffered top quality treats at an affordable price, created by hand. He marketed them locally to both community members and stores, including Smokey Mountain Feed and Pet Supply in Maryville, Tennessee. His Thunder Treats were wildly popular and everyone referred to them as “puppy crack” because not only did every dog love them, they wanted more! Dogs would know him when he came and always looked forward to hearing him say “sit” after which he’d gently feed them his lovingly made jerky. While Gregory avoided the FDA by not packaging them for human consumption, his family and friends thought his treats better than the best brand of chips. One member of his family, while leading a Special Forces team in Africa, supplied the team with Thunder Treats as a light-weight, long-lasting, reliable source of protein. Every team member loved them! Gregory lived his life for others and his strong reverence for our Father guided him in building a loving, caring, string character. He lived his by own named “Platinum Rule”: Treat others as you wish to be treated but better. HE taught everyone he met, including Hallerin Hilton Hill on the television show “Anything is Possible” Episode AIP 1318 (viewable on YouTube) that your attitude determines your altitude. Gregory was a firm believer that attitude is everything. Gregory was preceded in death by his mother Huguette Hancock, his brother Frank Hancock, and his beloved dog Thunder. He is survived by his family and life-partner who dearly loved him: Cathryn Amspaugh, children Zachary Amspaugh and wife Alicia, Alexandra (Amspaugh) Lee and husband Stephen, father Kenton Hancock, sister Karen (Hancock) Gill and husband Jim, brother Keith Hancock and wife Nina, and brother Stephen Hancock, as well as a slew of nieces and nephews and other family members. A memorial service will be held to celebrate this amazing, humorous man’s life at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 429 Sandy Springs Road, Maryville, Tennessee, at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021. For those who cannot attend in person, the memorial will be live-streamed on YouTube at www.youtube.com/c/StPaulLutheranMTN. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
David Lynn Henry, Jr., 47, of Walland died on October 04, 2021.Survivors include his son, Cody (Kaitlyn) Henry; daughters, Destiny, Skyler, and Reese Ann Henry; father, David (Debra) Henry Sr.; mother, Debra Hicks. No public ceremonies are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Jack Edward Huntoon, Jr., age 63, left this earth on September 25, 2021, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Jack was born on July 14, 1958 in Kingsport, Tennessee, to the late Jack Edward Huntoon, Sr. and Donna Martin Huntoon. Jack graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School in 1976, where he played football, was part of the video production team, and cultivated friendships that lasted his entire life. After losing his parents at a young age, the late John and Marie Throp became his second parents, and subsequently honorary grandparents for his children. Jack wore many hats in his life, starting with a stint in his young adulthood with Bandit Lites in Knoxville. He shared many adventures and collected interesting stories during his time as a Bandit, and his experience there left him with the ability to recommend a good place to stay and great place to eat just about anywhere in America. With a home base in Knoxville, Jack’s circle of friends brought him into contact with his future wife. It wasn’t love at first sight, but it was love at first conversation, and from 1985 onwards, Jack’s partner in life was Michelle White Huntoon. They were wed on January 2, 1987. After moving to Memphis in 1989, Jack went on to graduate from Memphis State University in 1990 with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics. The 1990’s welcomed the birth of Jack’s three children. Son Isaac Daley Huntoon, now wed to Sarah Burleson Huntoon, daughter Abigail Marie Huntoon, and daughter Joanna Gae Huntoon. Jack raised his children with a bottomless well of unconditional love and support, instilling in them the values to live their best lives. Jack was a shining light to all who knew him. He had an easy smile, a booming laugh, and a bright twinkle in his blue eyes. He rocked his 70’s mustache well into the early 2000’s and had a curious mind that was constantly learning about the changing world around him. His heart was always with his family, making sure they knew the complete weather forecast wherever they were headed. His knowledge and love of music was unparalleled, passing to his children an appreciation for everyone from The Doobie Brothers to Alison Krauss to Radiohead. Good music of all genres was heard from sunrise to sunset, and the Huntoon house was never quiet. In the best Dan Fogelberg sense, Jack was the leader of the band. He could sit down and talk for hours about everything from space exploration to the Great British Baking Show, from chateau restoration to World War II, in which his father served honorably as a United States Marine. Though his knowledge of most areas was vast, it would never feel like a lecture. He was an exceptional player of team trivia games with his family, and Team Cell Block Tango was in the money more weeks than not. He was their fearless leader who always went all in for the final round. Jack was a member and ordained elder of New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville, Tennessee. From the first time he entered the church, it felt like home. It reminded him of First Presbyterian church in Kingsport, where his late grandmother Hazel Rue Huntoon was organist for many years. Jack’s faith was strong and true and solid. He lived his life with kindness, and his hope for a brighter future remained steadfast throughout the turbulence of recent years. Jack’s final years were spent working at TVA Kingston in operations. His last work there involved processes that help to keep our rain clean. He worked tirelessly to support his family, and will be greatly missed. In addition to his wife and children, Jack is survived by his brother David Huntoon (Constance), of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; brother Marty Huntoon (Sabrina) of Knoxville, Tennessee; father and mother in law, Ken and Jo Anne White of Alcoa, Tennessee; sister in law Leigh Ann Overholt (Lonas) of Maryville, Tennessee; brother in law Steve White (Donna) of Plano, Texas; sister in law Leslie Dye (Dustin) of Alcoa, Tennessee; Beau Boring of Providence, Rhode Island; numerous dearly loved nieces and nephews that made his life richer. A Celebration of Jack’s Life will be held on Saturday, October 16 at 4:00 pm at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 West Broadway Avenue, Maryville, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made to New Providence Welcome Table at the address indicated. Welcome Table is a ministry to support anyone that needs a hot meal or some company. Jack was all about building a bigger table, like the Christ he served. For the safety of everyone, please observe all COVID safety measures. Masks and social distancing are requested, as well as any stories you’d like to share. All are welcome. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Gene Farris Lambert, 87, of Maryville, TN died on October 06, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Joshua Christian Livingston, age 43, of Maryville, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. At 10:31, Josh leapt into the arms of his Savior and Redeemer. Josh had been in ICU at Blount Memorial Hospital for nearly three weeks battling CoVid. He fought as hard as he could until his body simply couldn’t fight anymore. The family wishes to thank everyone who prayed diligently for Josh and his family during this fierce battle. Josh was a member of First Baptist Alcoa, serving in Youth Ministry, having created a program called Epic Kids. He loved to spend time studying and preparing for his ministry by planning unique lessons and activities to teach scripture. Josh was an extremely creative individual with a vibrant personality and a love for everyone he met. He was kind and considerate, and showed compassion to others he would meet. Josh had very close friends with whom he loved spending time and just being together. Josh worked with his family to develop and build a local wedding venue named Sampson’s Hollow in Walland, Tennessee. He performed as a Blues Brother, with his friend, Jarrod Millsaps, at Memories Theatre in the evenings. Josh’s legacy will be that he loved deeply and completely. Anyone who knew him walked away feeling valued and happier. There will be a huge hole in the hearts of those whom were blessed enough to be a part of Josh’s life. Josh is preceded in death by his beloved uncle, Iggy Roberts. Josh leaves to mourn his passing, his wife of 19 years, Lesley Anne Livingston, sons, Joshua Gray, Kayden Jay, Christian Shay and Samuel William David. Parents, Janice and Bill Livingston, brothers, Daniel (Kristal) and Caleb (Hannah) Livingston, nephews Elijah and Sawyer; nieces — Gracie, Brooklyn, Hazel and Katelyn Livingston. Also mourning his passing will be his father-in-law, David Roberson and mother-in -law, Linda Roberson; Brother In-laws, Jonathan (Ashly) Roberson of Kansas, and Jeffrey (Amanda) Roberson of Maryville; aunt, Sandy Roberts; first cousins, Laura (Richie) Livingston Johnson, Tammy (Ritchie) Knouff, Todd (Kelly) Roberts, and Brad (Teena) Roberts. Josh was blessed to have many cousins and close friends who will miss him greatly. The funeral service will be on Monday, October 11, at 6:30 at First Baptist Church of Alcoa. Josh had a love for Disney and Bama football. If anyone wishes to wear a t-shirt to commemorate his life, he would like that. The family will receive friends following the service at FBA. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 12 at West Miller’s Cove Baptist Cemetery for the interment. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a donation made out to the College America Fund to one day help pay their son’s college expenses. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Berlyn “Lynn” Garrett Love, age 94, of Blount County. Lynn Love passed to her home in glory on October 7, 2021 at age 94. A lifelong resident of Blount County, Lynn was truly adored by her entire family and beloved by many. She was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Ruby Garrett, husband, Royce “Pill” Love, brother Kenneth Garrett. Survivors include sister, Eunice “Cracker” Greer; daughters, Kay Long (Mike), Judy Cohan (Michael); grandchildren, Amy Long, David and Tye Long, and Megan Cohan; great-grandchildren, Weldon, Asher and Lawley Long. Parent alternate in Tennessee to the Rogers family, Rex and Paula Ryan and Jamie, Garrett and Camden. The extended family also includes several loving nieces and nephews. Retired from the Aluminum Company of America, Lynn was a reliable and dedicated office worker throughout her adult life. A beautiful example of her Christian faith, Lynn became a member of Middlesettlements United Methodist Church early in life and remained an active part of the church well into her later years. During this entire time, she served in any capacity needed, whether teaching Sunday School, as a choir member, a faithful Bible study student, building fund treasurer or participation in visitation and rarely missed a gathering of the Senior Saints. The family extends sincere and humble thanks to our church and our neighbors for the prayers, cards, care and concern received throughout her extended illness. Particular gratitude is expressed to caregivers, Faye Barrett, Linda Darnell and the staff of Fairpark Health and Rehab. The service in Lynn’s honor will be held at Middlesettlements United Methodist Church on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 3:00 PM, led by Rev. Rex Rogers and Rev. Magan Stubblefield, followed by interment at Middlesettlements Cemetery. It is suggested that donations to Middlesettlements Cemetery Association be made in lieu of flowers. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Janella McGaha Phillips, age 79, of Maryville, passed away peacefully at Blount Memorial Hospital Tuesday, October 5, 2021. She was retired from Schlegel/BTR Sealing Systems. Janella enjoyed Maryville High School and The University of Tennessee football. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister who is deeply missed by her family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Otha and Ollie McGaha; sisters, Geneva Huskey, Juanita Ball, Mattie Ann Orris; brothers, Clyde McGaha, James Wallace McGaha, Kenneth McGaha, E.L. McGaha. Survived by husband, Clarence Phillips; sons, Mike (Suzanne), Tim (Wendy), Brian (Jayne), Ronnie (Cheryl); 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce Denton; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee at www.alztennessee.org. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Monday, October 11, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel with the Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Billy McKee and Pastor Tom Hatley officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Interment Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Wanda Mae Potter, age 85, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, peacefully at home. She was preceded in death by husband, Leonard R. Potter; son, Charles L. Potter; son-in-law, Jeffery Noah; parents, B.A. and Emma Reed; in-laws, Caro and Sarah Potter; and brothers, James, Albert, Billy, Melvin, Andrew and Benjamin. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Betty and Dick Marshall and Joyce and Bill Sexton; son and daughter-in-law, Don and Linda Potter; and son, Leonard Potter; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Tom McMillan and Dana and Jerry Stooksbury; and brother and sister-in-law, Don and Margaret Reed; grandkids, Ken Marshall, Randy and Jessica Marshall, Amber and Hunter Tidwell and Jessie and Steve Jones; great-grandkids, Noah Marshall, Riley Marshall, Amelia Marshall, Harlow Tidwell and Kylie Jones; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Georgie Sluder, Ruth Maples and Barbara and George Burgess; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lee and Glenys Potter; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 7:00 P.M. Monday, October 11, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Curtis Cornett officiating. Family and friends will all meet 11:00 A.M. Tuesday October 12, 2021 at Zion Chapel Baptist Church service Cemetery for a graveside service. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at wwwmaryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Hazel Brenee Schuler, 61, of Walland, died on October 08, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
William "Bill" Taylor passed away October 3, 2021, with his family at his side. Bill was born November 5, 1954, in Maryville, Tennessee. He graduated from Maryville High School and The University of Tennessee. He picked up the guitar at the age of 20 and quickly became an accomplished musician. He played with Citico Creek bluegrass band at Silver Dollar City and then Dollywood, and also many music festivals and competitions. The band performed on the Grand Ole Opry in 1983. He met his wife, Barbara in 1980, and they just celebrated 41 years of marriage on September 20th. He later became a skilled luthier and built over 1500 mountain dulcimers. He also taught music lessons and performed at festivals all over the eastern United States and helped found the Knoxville Dulcimer Club. He embarked on a new career later in life as a school teacher at Jones Cove Elementary School. He also shared his combined love of mountain music and nature with generations of Sevier County children at the Eugene Huskey Environmental Center. Bill will be remembered for his kind and generous nature. He approached family and friends with an impractical level of patience. He was an extraordinarily loving husband and father, as well as a supportive teacher, coach and scout leader. He had a lifelong love of fishing which he shared with family and friends. The trout of East Tennessee are the only ones not mourning his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Barbara Taylor, sister and brother-in-law Pat and Harry Dean, and sister Susan Hitch. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara Taylor of Pigeon Forge, daughter and son-in-law Emma and Michael Mealer of Richland, WA, son and daughter-in-law Brett and Kendra Taylor of Guam, grandchildren Euan and Vivian Taylor and Benjamin Mealer, and a host of other family members and special friends. A special thank you to UT Hospice for the comfort and support they provided. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather in his memory. Anyone wishing to honor his life, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).
Clifford 'Pete' Tipton, 86, of Townsend died on October 04, 2021.Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Anna Tipton; sons, Bill (Frances) Tipton, Dave (Juanita) Tipton; daughters, Donna (Mark) Huskey, Janie (Jeff) Franklin; 6 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren. No public ceremonies are scheduled at this time. The family will do a private burial of his cremated remains in Calderwood Cemetery. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Austin Eugene Vance Sr., age 71, of Cleveland TN. (previously of Calhoun Ga), passed away at his home from health complications with his family by his side on October 2, 2021. He enjoyed guns, cars, hunting and picking at people. He is survived by his daughter Kita (Tim) Krewson, sons, Austin Jr. (Bob) Vance, Arnold (Angela) Gillman, granddaughters, Karly Vance, Savannah Vance, grandsons, Dalton (Caitlyn) Gillman. Dylan Gillman, brothers, Calvin (Angie) Vance, Jimmy (Dina) Vance, Roger (Jennifer)Vance, special niece, Shelli Vance, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son, Arnold Dean Vance, cherished great granddaughter Brynlee Rena Vance Young, mother, Lucy Presley, father, Ray Vance, sisters, Tootsie Suttles, Betty Garland, brothers, Franklin Vance and Billy Vance. No public services will be held at this time. You are invited to share a personal memory of Austin or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral & Cremation Service and the Cody family are honored to assist the Vance family with these arrangements.
Peggy Huffstetler Walker passed away suddenly at her home on October 4, 2021, after a brief illness. She was 84 years old. Peggy was the loving mother of two sons, three grandsons and two great grandchildren. She was a 1955 graduate of Lanier High School, a lifelong Maryville resident, and a lifelong member of Carpenter's Campground United Methodist Church. Peggy was married to her husband Harold Walker for 60 years until his death in August 2019. She missed him dearly and spoke of him every day. She is also preceded in death by her parents Lon and Jessie Huffstetler and brothers Derrill and Mike Huffstetler. She is survived by her sons, Brian (Pam) and Barry (Kim); her three grandsons, Derek (Ann), Andy (Lindsay) and Jesse (Emily); her two great-grandchildren Colton and Taylen; her sister Linda Alcorn and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws who she loved. Peggy enjoyed working and worked throughout her life in the insurance business and at various car dealerships. She never seemed to be idle. She particularly enjoyed her job with the Twin City automobile dealerships where she worked from the 1980s until her passing. She made many friends at work and was particularly close to her longtime friend, Janet Tipton. The family will have a brief graveside service at Carpenter's Campground United Methodist Church on Friday October 15 at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Carpenter's Cemetery Fund, 1035 Bert Garner Lane, Maryville TN 37803. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Jennifer Jones Wiggins, of Vonore, born June 19th, 1946, to the late Ed and Sue Jones, passed away Friday, October 8th, 2021, at her home. She was a long-time mortgage loan officer with Curtis Mortgage and BB&T bank. She was preceded in death by her parents, listed above; Brothers Larry Jones, John "Pat" Jones; niece Krystal Jones. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, David and Nicole Wiggins of Vonore; grandchildren, Skylar (Sean) Pharris of Maryville, Brycen Wiggins of Vonore; Sisters, Nioka Jones Spangler (Scott Logan) of Vonore, Brenda Jones Kidd of Maryville; nieces, Brooke Robotta of Nashville, Jessica Marry of Knoxville; nephew Jeff Jones of Maryville; special cousins, Mickey Vaughn, and the Charleston, SC cousins. The graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 12th, at 2:00 pm, at Corntassel Cemetery. Scott Logan will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Corntassel Cemetery Fund, 2100 Povo Rd, Madisonville Tn, 37354. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
