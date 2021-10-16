On Sept. 30, 2021 Howard (Howie) Gerard Bott Jr. passed suddenly into the heavenly light with a bombardment of fireworks at a mere 57 years young. A man of adventure and exploration, he provided his spouse, Margo with excitement, challenges, love and laughter, while wrapping family and friends in his strong arms and magnanimous character along the way. Howie was born on May 16, 1964 in Traverse City, MI to Howard and Teresa (Clous) Bott. He attended St. Mary Hannah grade school and graduated from Kingsley High School. On August 22, 1992 he married Margo Molner of Holland, MI. He was a dinosaur in his tool and die trade — none like him. He wasn’t afraid of getting dirty, hot, and sweaty, but he could polish up like a star. He was a hunter-gatherer of friends and family, and a builder of wood, metal and relationships. Once you met him, you would remember him leaving you laughing and feeling better about yourself. He had an aspostles heart for God with a “Git-R-Dun” spirit as he truly lived his faith. Howie was an active member of the ‘Knights of Columbus’ in Tennessee and Alabama. Always thinking of others, he dedicated his body to organ donation through Alabama Legacy for Hope. He was preceded in death by his highly respected father, Howard Bott Sr., father and mother-in-law Albert and Alberta Molner, brother-in-law David Molner, sister-in-law Paula Molner. Survivors include: his mother, Teresa Bott; brothers Don (Catherine) Bott, Carl (Sue) Bott; sisters Patricia (Dave) Ramsay, Rita (Carl) Cray, Marilyn (Dennis) Odziana and Barb (Daryl) Crawford. Inlaws include: Louise (Rick) Kempf, Mary Scholten, Jim Molner, Lisa Molner, Daniel (Judy) Molnar, Celia (Steve) Hulst, Celeste (Mike) Kommer, Joe (Kathy) Molner and Bert Molner. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. 1.) A Mass of Christian Burial for Howie Bott, was held on Fri., Oct.8, 2021 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, in Cullman, AL. Information may be found on dignitymemorial.com 2.) Visitation will take place on Fri., Oct. 22, 2021 from 6-8pm with a Rosary being prayed at 7:30pm at St. Mary Hannah Church, 2912 M-113, Kingsley, MI 49649. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00am on Sat., Oct. 23, 2021 at the Church. Howie’s Rite of Committal at the Cemetery will follow, with a luncheon for family and friends after Mass in the school gym. 3.) A Rosary will be prayed at 10:30am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 858 Louisville Road, Alcoa, TN 37701. Howie’s Memorial Mass will start at 11:00am on Sat. Nov. 6, 2021 at the Church. A luncheon will follow for family and friends after Mass in the Social Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Knights of Columbus in Howie’s honor, or to legacyofhope.org.
Peggy A. Bowers, 71, of Maryville, died Oct. 12. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences can be made by visiting www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Carolyn Wolfe Koontz, age 78, of Knoxville went to her heavenly home to join her dear husband Kenneth on Friday, October 8, 2021. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Blount County and was an Order of Eastern Star in Corryton. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Beatrice Wolfe; husband Kenneth R. Koontz. Survived by her sons, James (Trina) Koontz of Knoxville, Michael (Renee) Koontz of Huntersville NC, Brian (Amanda) Koontz of Knoxville; grandchildren Dylan, Tyler, Weston, and Kaylee Koontz; and very special sister-in-law, Janice McCroskey. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm Monday, October 18, at Bridges Funeral Home, with service to follow at 7:00 pm officiated by Rev. Greg Long. Family and friends will gather at noon Tuesday, October 19, at Bridges Funeral Home to go in procession to Roseberry Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Pallbearers include, Brian, Michael, Dylan, Tyler Koontz, Eddie Daniel, and Mike McCroskey. Honorary Pallbearers are Weston and Kaylee Koontz. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Ground Residential Hospice at 1120 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918, www.sacredgroundresidentialhospice.com . Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Carolyn Jean McBrayer, age 79, of Maryville, passed away October 15, 2021, at her home. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She loved being a Sunday School Teacher for the women’s class. She is preceded in death by her mom, Lucille Rich; brothers, Jerry Rich, David Ramsey, Phil Rich, Charles Rich. Survivors include her soul mate of 61 years, Jim McBrayer; daughter, Teresa Sunderland (Bo); sons, Eddie McBrayer (Jan), Mike McBrayer (Kelli); daughter, Sherry Linander (Bryan); grandchildren, Dallas Hoard, Drew McBrayer, Kaylee McBrayer, Lexi McBrayer, Gracie McBrayer; great-grandchildren, Ansley Hoard, Claire Hoard, Jaxson Martin; lots of special cousins and church friends. We also want to thank all the nurses and aids at Blount Memorial Hospice for taking such good care of her. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Monday at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with the service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Bill Dixon officiating. The entombment will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday at Grandview Mausoleum. Family and friends are welcome to meet at the funeral home at 12:00 PM for a procession to Grandview. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Wilva Mary Welch Newman, age 95, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on October 14, 2021. Born in Chambers Creek, North Carolina on July 23, 1926 to Sam and Annie Welch. She was preceded in death by her husband, James (JC) Newman; son, Steve Newman; parents, Sam and Annie Welch; sisters, Lois, Velma, Hazel; brothers, Orion, Troy. She was the last sibling to join her family in heaven. Survivors include daughters, Mary Newman, Debbie (Ron) Teffeteller; grandchildren, Lori Teffeteller, Kelly Teffeteller, Josh Newman, Jordan Newman, Jessica (Ronnie) Long; great-grandchildren, Alivia, Adalynn, Elijah, Charlie; special daughter-in-law, Sonya Newman Large; brother-in-law, Dwayne Newman of Etowah; special family friend, Sherry Reagan. Wilva was a member of Forest Hill Baptist Church where she loved her Sunday School Class and singing in the choir. Friends may sign the guest book from 9:00 AM — 3:00 PM, Sunday, October 17th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of life, Monday, October 18th, 3:00 PM at Grandview Pavilion and interment to follow with Rev. George Macht and Rev. Gary Thomas officiating. Family and friends are invited to assemble at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Monday at 2:15 PM for the processional. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Max W. Phillips, age 93, of Maryville, TN, passed away October 13, 2021 at his home. He was a charter member of Broadway Baptist Church and was the longest standing member of the church. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Japan after WWII. Max was an avid hiker and gardener who enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labor. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Phillips Brumbaugh; parents, John and Maggie; brothers, Jim Phillips, Durwood Phillips; sisters, Sandra Johnson, Bannell McNeil. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Barbara Phillips; daughter, Debbie Wilson (Mike); granddaughter, Amy Wilson; son-in-law, Ray Brumbaugh; brothers, Bob Phillips (Della), Johnny Phillips (Carol); sister, Ruby Cook. Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 21st at East Maryville Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Elizabeth (Betty) Caroline Stratton White, age 88, of Alcoa, rejoined the love of her life, Jack White, on Friday, October 15. Betty grew up in Townsend and worked at Alcoa Drug Store. She was a member of Everett Hills Baptist Church, First Baptist Alcoa, Order of the Eastern Star, and T.O.P.S, and she loved to tend her garden. Betty is now home with Jack, her 8 brothers and sisters, parents Claude and Minnie Ann Stratton, and brothers- and sisters-in-law. She is survived by her children, Jackie White Webb and husband Gary, Steve White and wife Mary Rogers White; grandchildren, Joshua and Keri Webb, Sarah White, Sam White and wife Erin; great-grandchildren Grayson and Peyton White. Receiving of friends will be held at 10-11am Monday, October 18, in the chapel at Grandview Cemetery, 2304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville with the service to follow at 11am. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
