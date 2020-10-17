Robert Stephen “Steve” Bullard age 70 of Maryville died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Brookdale Sandy Springs from dementia. He was born September 20, 1950 to parents, Robert Bruce and Iantha (Nelson) Bullard. He was a Christian and member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, an Everett High School graduate, an Honorably Discharged U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran and Alcoa, Inc. (Arconic) retiree, and an USW Local 309 Union Member. He was preceded in death by parents; sister, Carolyn Curtis; brother, Edwin Bullard and sister and brother-in-law Joann and Marvin Goddard. Survived by wife, Sarah; sister, Sharron Coley; brother-in-law and wife, Bill and Chin Crisp; brother-in-law, Bill Curtis; aunts, Julia Whitehead and Monie Bullard; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside service and interment Tuesday at 2:00 PM at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 608 Ed Davis Road, Maryville, TN Rev. Allen Burchfield officiating. The family will receive friends in the Church Fellowship Hall following the service. The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to Brookdale Sandy Springs and Tennova Hospice staff for their compassionate care and treatment of Steve during his illness. Family and friends may call at their convenience from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Monday at Miller Funeral Home Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Charles W. Butera of Maryville, TN, passed away early in the morning of October 9, 2020. He was 92. Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Charlie came to Washington DC after WWII and had a successful dual career as a U.S. Customs Agent with the U.S. Treasury Department and as an Army Reservist with the U.S. Army. He retired in 1980 with the rank of full Colonel. Upon retirement, Charlie became involved with disaster relief service, working for the USAID and the American Red Cross. In the wake of natural disasters — hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, fires — Charlie was there helping to distribute aid and emergency relief for those in need. As his wife Merle once exclaimed, he was “a wonderment unto himself.” When he finally retired from these endeavors, Charles became a staunch supporter and loyal volunteer at the Blount County Library. He is fondly remembered by many friends, family, and members of the Maryville community. He is survived by six children and four grandchildren. Condolences can be sent to the Smith Funeral & Cremation Service in Maryville, or online at www.smithfuneralandcremation.com
Rev. James B. Caylor, age 84 of Seymour, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 16, 2020. He was a loving husband, dad, grandfather and great grandfather. James was a member of Fairpark Evangelistic Church, a Sunday School teacher, and a lay minister. He retired from Nazarene Church, Western Auto, and Auto Zone. Preceded in death by his parents, James Earnest and Lola Mae Caylor; several brothers and sisters. Survivors include his wife, Sylvia A. Caylor; son and daughter-in-law, James B., Jr. and Jeannie Caylor; daughter and sons-in-law, Sandra and Alex Climovech and Faith and Tony Polk; grandchildren, Tim Lingenfelter and wife Renee, Ashley Hankla and husband Bryan, Lynsay Russell and husband Blake; great grandchildren, Jaymes Lingenfelter, Jayden Hankla and Caylor Hankla; brother, Rev. Larry Caylor; sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne and Cleamon Johnson. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 in the Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service to follow at 7:00 with Rev. Roger Hurst officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion for the graveside service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com, 865-983-1000.
Frances Begluitti Churchill, age 91 of Maryville, passed away October 15, 2020 at Asbury Place. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Churchill; parents, Alfonso and Giovanna Begluitti; one sister; four brothers. She loved to travel the world and was an avid reader. She dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly C. Ross and husband, Chris; granddaughters, Sheena Goodman, Tiffany Goodman; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Kimber Summers, Payten Goodman; sister, Mary Lou Abbott; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at 1:00 PM Sunday, October 18th at Sherwood Gardens Mausoleum for an entombment service. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Robert William Floyd, 75, of Maryville, died on Oct. 15. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Gertrude Claire McWilliams Growden, age 91, of Maryville, TN, died at her home on October 12, 2020. Born January 9, 1929, in Tucson, AZ, Claire was the second of three daughters of the late James Everett and Helen Elizabeth Robinson McWilliams. Claire grew up in Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated from Langley High School and received a B.A. degree from Monmouth College, Monmouth, IL. She worked as a legal secretary for a law firm in Pittsburgh for several years before joining her father and sister Jeanne McWilliams in the operation of Chartiers Cemetery. On July 10, 1953 Claire married Merle Bryce Growden, her devoted husband of 67 years. They made their home in Pittsburgh until July 1973, when Merle accepted a transfer to the San Francisco office of Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company and they moved to Greenbrae, Marin County, CA. There Claire worked as a legal secretary and then as manager of the insurance benefits department of a law office until she retired in 1992. Shortly thereafter they moved to Knoxville, preferring the warmer climate of East Tennessee to that of their hometown, Pittsburgh. Claire loved helping people. With her own vision deteriorating, she empathized with the blind, so she learned to transcribe books into Braille. She was also very outgoing and active in many organizations. For more than 50 years she was a member of Chartiers Chapter No. 97 of the Order of the Eastern Star, where she served as one of the star points. While in California she and Merle danced with the Tam Twirlers square dance group at the “plus” level for 10 years. Claire served as secretary of the Greenbrae Property Owners Association, the Belmont West Homeowners Association, and the Belmont West Garden Club. Her wonderful writing skills and sense of humor were greatly appreciated when she wrote the minutes for those groups. At Farragut Presbyterian Church she was a committee member, served on The Chancel Guild, and delighted in providing her famous homemade cookies for after-church fellowship gatherings. After moving to Asbury Place in August 2012, she and Merle joined New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville. Claire and Merle loved to travel and were fortunate to have taken many trips and cruises to Europe and Asia during their retirement years. They also really enjoyed traveling around the USA and Canada in their RV, logging over 40,000 miles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jeanne McWilliams; two sisters-in-law, Esther Growden Bykens, and Mary Growden Carlton, and brother-in-law, Raymond Growden In addition to her husband Merle, Claire is survived by her sister, Lois Dearolf and husband Ronald and their children, Sharon, David (Gail) and Nancy (Paula); brother-in-law, Robert Growden; brother-in-law, Donald (Rose) Growden; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and Dr. Woh Peng Fun of Kualalumpur, Malaysia, who Claire and Merle met many years ago on a trip to Singapore and developed a precious friendship with over the years to the point where they — and he — consider him as a son. A special thanks to the staff of Blount Memorial Hospice and to Cecile Bresette, caregiver, for the compassionate loving help given to Claire. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may made to Monmouth College, 700 East Broadway, Monmouth, IL 61462-1998 or to New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 West Broadway, Maryville, TN 37801 or to a charity of your choice. A memorial service will be scheduled after the restrictions for the virus are lifted. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
The family of Thomas Douglas “Doug” Mincy and MDM Trucking would like to express our immense gratitude to everyone that offered prayers, visits, food, flowers, cards, kindness, and beyond during and after our time of loss. We would also like to recognize the exceptional care provide by Dr. Scott Gardner, the many nurses and doctors at UT Medical Center and Blount Memorial Hospital, and the EMTs at American Medical Response. Due to Covid and in the interest of everyone’s safety, we will forego a Celebration of Life at this time. Instead, we invite everyone to celebrate Doug’s life on October 25th — what would have been his 81st birthday — by doing something he would have loved in his honor such as watching a John Wayne classic or enjoying time with family and friends sitting on the porch. Whatever you do to celebrate Doug’s life, please leave your porch light on to brighten the night as he brightened our lives and remember to take every opportunity to tell those that you care for how much you love them. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Herman “Buster” Waller passed away at Foothills Transitional on October 3rd 2020. Thank you to the staff and Healthcare team. He is survived by his mother Betty Mitchell, son Preston Waller, daughter and son in law Ashley Frye and James Frye, grandchildren Olivia Waller, Faith Frye, and David Frye, brother Martin Waller, Step sister Patricia Irwin, and Step Brother Richard French. Preceded in death by wife Rebecca Waller, sister Faye Waller, father and Step mom Herman and Virginia Waller and Step Dad Charles Mitchell. Due to COVID-19 there isn’t going to be a service at this time. If we decide to have a memorial for him we will make an announcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.