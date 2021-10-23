Mary Grace Beightol, 82 of Dayton, TN, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021. She is preceded in death by James “Jim” Edward Beightol, her husband to whom she had been Married for 64 years, and son, James “Kent” Beightol. Two sisters, Moss Ann Owen and Betty Jon Hill also preceded her in death. Betty Jon’s husband, John Hill survives Mary Grace. She leaves behind a daughter, Bethany Smith (Jeff) of Dayton, TN, two step granddaughters, Brooke Smith of Knoxville TN, and Nicole Perkins of Savannah, TN, and her only grandson, Merritt “Mac” (Sydney) Beightol of Murfreesboro, TN. Other survivors include brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kevin and Theresa Beightol, Alfred and Ejie Beightol, Robert and Judy Beightol, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Alcoa, 617 Gilbert St, Alcoa, TN 37701, or to the Church of Christ of Dayton, TN 170 Dayton Mountain Highway, Dayton, TN 37321. A private burial will be held. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Joe Bounds, Senior Master Sgt., 88, of Seymour, died Oct. 22, 2021. Arrangements will be announced later by Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Ralph Edward Brown retired Sergeant 1st Class, US Army, passed away on October 14, 2021, at the age of 89 surrounded by his family. He served honorably in Korea and two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and many other medals, honors, and citations during his military career. He was a member of the Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington DC and represented the US on the Army Europe National Rifle Team where he received numerous awards at competitions in the US and Europe. Originally from West Virginia, he retired in Clarksville, TN with his wife, Marcia Louise Brown. Upon her passing, he moved to Maryville, TN to be close to his family. He loved this community and enjoyed driving in the Great Smoky Mountains, painting, walking, and talking to his family members and friends on many subjects- especially politics and his military experiences. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandmother. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Marcia Louise Brown, son Albert Bevier Jr. and Patrick Bevier. He is survived by his daughters; Kathy Delozier, Cynthia Burch, Debra Dykstra. Sons: Dennis Bevier, Tom Bevier, Robert Brown, Michael Brow. Eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He requested no memorial service. The family plan to follow his wishes to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington DC, where he served in the Honor Guard, with his wife, Marcia Louise Brown at a future date. Ralph would wish that you remember him by honoring and support our military and police officers who make our country safe.
Sharon Gail Everett, age 66 of Walland, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the family home. She was a proud retired NICU nurse at the University of Tennessee Medical Center of 28 years. After her love of babies, she enjoyed trips to Disney World, Mickey Mouse, Diet Coke with crushed ice, watching her Braves, going to the baseball park, and spending time with her grandkids. She is preceded in death by son, Shawn Everett; parents, Samuel and Curtistine Compton; and brothers, Stevie and David Compton. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robbie Everett; son, Lee (Mindi) Everett; daughter, Shelley (Josh) Thomas; grandchildren, Syll and Tripp Everett, Asa, AJ, Abby Mae, and Amelia Thomas; fur-dog baby, Summit; and several nieces and nephews, Tammy, Matthew, Miranda, Cora, Jodi, Caleb, and Sam. She will be dearly missed by special friends and loved ones, Colette Abbott, David and Peggy Nuchols, UT NICU, and all her extra children over the years that she has worried about, fed, washed uniforms, and gave love, laughter, and joy both to her and them. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday, October 25, 2021 in the Smith Trinity Chapel. The service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Tim Martin officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Piney Level Baptist Church Cemetery for the Interment service. Condolences and memories may be shared through Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Jeffry Thomas Fletcher, 71, of Maryville, died Oct. 9, 2021. There will be a Memorial Wake after the first of the year.
June Drinnen Fulford (Cissy), age 64, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on October 21, 2021. The battle is now over, and the victory has been won! “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7. She was born in Blount County at Blount Memorial Hospital on March 27, 1957. Cissy graduated from Everett High School in 1975 and received a Associate Degree in accounting at Hiawassee College in 1977. She had several jobs, but the lion share of her career was at the City of Knoxville Police Department as a Sr. Administrative Assistant. Cissy was a faithful member of Broadway Baptist Church. God had given her a heart and a deep love for children; she devoted many years of service as a teacher in the BBC’s Pre-School Department. She loved her church and her church family, and they loved her in return. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles, and Marie Drinnen. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Maurice Victor (Vic) Fulford, son, Cody Ryan Fulford, Brothers, Bobby Dale Drinnen and Billy Wayne Drinnen, Niece, Rachel Drinnen, Grand Nephew and Niece, Elias Creed Drinnen and Adeline Rose Drinnen, Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law, Samantha (Sam) and Joseph Parrilli. Special Friends, Ruth Cole, Linda Gamble, Micki Dunn, and the Shepherds Small Group at Broadway! Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Broadway Baptist Church 2329 E Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37804. A Celebration of Cissy’s Life will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Tony Collins and Dr. Robert Brown officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the Grandview Mausoleum Chapel for the entombment and committal service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be considered to the Broadway Baptist Church Catch The Vision Building Fund. Condolences and memories may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Charles Gray, born November 25, 1945, in Maryville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband, an amazing father, and the world’s best Papaw. He provided a wonderful example to everyone— to family and others whose paths he crossed— and had a tremendous impact on all our lives. He was a godly man and is now with our Creator in Heaven. We are better for having him in our lives and grateful for the guidance he provided. A graduate of Everett High School, he served honorably in the United States Air Force. He then majored in Ornamental Horticulture and Landscape Design and graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture from the University of Tennessee. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Asbury and Walcie; brother Wayne, who died in service to his country; and brothers Wilburn, Eugene, and Clarence. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 52 years, Brenda; children, Stephen (Jennifer), Robert (Kelly), April, and Sidney (Emily); grandchildren, Connor, Carson, Kaylee (Aaron), Conner, Caden, Abbey, Jacob, Luke, and Claire; sisters Carolyn and Judy (Coley); and numerous friends and family members, all of whom meant so much to him. Family will receive friends 1 p.m. — 3 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Greenback church of Christ followed by a memorial service, with Jonathan Wheeler officiating.
Susan Shular McNamee, age 73, departed this life on Friday, October 15, 2021 at her home with her husband and sister by her side. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Susan was a member of First Alcoa United Methodist Church and was active in United Methodist Women, choir, and handbells. She loved celebrations of all kinds, especially holidays and birthdays. Susan was a fantastic cook and expert gift wrapper who always seemed to find the perfect gift for each person. She often volunteered behind the scenes when someone was in need and was always happy to help others. Her outgoing personality and sense of humor will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Shular, Sr. and Thelma Ruhl Shular and her brother, Carl Shular, Jr. (Gene). Susan is survived by her husband of 38 years, Larry McNamee; children, Donna and Charlie Poling and Eddie and Janet McNamee; grandchildren, Andrew, Zacharie, and Bruce; sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Steve Rhea; sister-in-law, Janet Shular; niece and nephew, Gina Thornburg and Barry Shular, and many other special family members and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff of DCI Maryville for the care they provided Susan. A graveside service will be held at Lynnhurst Cemetery Monday, October 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Reverend Todd Chancey and Reverend Joe Green. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Alcoa Methodist Church Music Department or the charity of your choice.
Roberta (Berti) Petry of Maryville passed away on October 21, 2021 following a stroke. Berti was born July 11, 1936 at Springfield City Hospital and raised in nearby Urbana, Ohio. She was preceded in death by father Darrell M. Walters and mother L. Marie Blaney Walters. Berti attended the Ohio State University School of Nursing for two years after graduating from Urbana High School in 1954. Berti lived in many places over the years as an Air Force wife; Mississippi, Florida, Nevada, Virginia, Arizona, Ohio, Indiana and overseas in France, Germany and Italy. She moved to Maryville in 1995, which was the favorite of the many places she lived. She loved her toy poodles, especially Mistie and Shadow. For many years Berti enjoyed crafts, painting, reading, travel with friends, the singles group at Fairview UMC and her special wine tasting friends. Berti is survived by her son, Scott (Randa) Petry of Mesa AZ, daughter, Pamela (Bart) McNealy of Maryville; granddaughters, Kendall (Mike) Chadwell, Mesa AZ, Nicci (Jason) Brown, Gilbert AZ, Aleyse McNealy, Chicago IL; twin grandsons, Brett McNealy, Spartanburg SC & Ryan McNealy, Southfield MI; and great-grandchildren, Kinsley & Kallen Chadwell and Maddox & Blake Brown. Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Shannondale Skilled Care for their kindness and support over the past four+ years. Please visit smithfuneralandcremation.com to leave condolences for the family. Memorials may be made to Good Neighbors of Blount County — Grace Fund, 320 W. Broadway, Maryville TN 37801. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865.983.1000 www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Ann Lucille Sullivan of Walland, TN went home to be with The Lord on October 20, 2021. Ann was a loving, caring mother and grandmother who devoted her life to God, family, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles Sullivan and Nellie Sullivan; her son, Richard Tatum. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Kristine and Craig Neve; granddaughter, Grace neve; sister, Karen Dewberry; and other relatives. A Celebration of Ann’s life will be Fairview United Methodist Church with Pastor Mickey Rainwater officiating at 2508 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville TN on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 5:00pm. 865-983-2030. Condolences may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 854-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
