Audrey L. Boring Bergen, age 66 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at UT Medical Center. Audrey was a member of Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be deeply missed. Survived by her husband, Don Bergen; sons, Jason and Josh; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Ownby (Ray); brother, Henry Boring (Susan); sister, Ruth Reed (Don); nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM. Masks will be required for attendance. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Larry Teaster officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Doris Maxine Clowers, age 81, of Maryville, TN, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at home. She was a member of Edgewood Primitive Baptist Church. Preceded in death by: Husband, Robert Clowers; Brothers, J.D. Poplin, LeRoy Poplin; Sisters, Ida Faye Goodson and Ima Jean Potter; Parents, Millard & Lena Poplin. Survivors include: Son, Robert Clowers, Jr.; Daughters & Sons-in-law, Debbie Smith & Freddie Helton, Sharon and Mark Edwards, and Terri Alexander; Grandchildren, Mike & Deedee Murphy, Jeff & Heather Murphy, Kasey & Brad Hicks, Chad Phillips, Sara & Matt Tharp, David Clowers, Ashley & Aaron Hord; 11 Great-Grandchildren; 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren; Sisters, Linda Ogle, Alda Thompson, Kay White, and Deanna Payne; numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Smith West Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM with Pastor Ronnie Crisp and Arnold Whitehead officiating. Masks are encouraged for attendance. Interment will be at 3:00 PM, Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Laurel Bank Baptist Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
John Condrone, 59, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20th after a month-long battle with COVID-19. A lifelong musician and songwriter, John’s gift was music, and he shared it generously with the world. From countless workshops and performances to his years as a worship leader and his work as a DJ for weddings and parties across the Southeast, John spent every free minute filling the world with songs. Those who knew him at DENSO or Dollywood will remember him for his unstoppable work ethic as well as his uncanny ability to always put a smile on your face. Whether singing a silly song or having just told one of his delightfully corny jokes, John’s joy and good nature were infectious. As an award-winning, Dove and Grammy-nominated songwriter, professional wrestler, children’s book author, and more, John lived a fuller life in 59 years than many do in 90. John is survived by twin sons, Chandler and Chase; their mom, Karen; his significant other, Marie Owen; her daughters, Stephanie Owen and Ashley Cornwell (husband, Michael and daughters, Emerie, Avery, and Kylee); three brothers, Bruno (wife, Sharon), Butch (wife, Glenda), and Tim (wife Brenda); and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; mother, Marie; and stepmother, Mona; as well as three brothers, Joe, Jimmy, and Billy; and is no doubt serenading them all now alongside his beloved corgi, Cherry Pie. As one of his many wonderful songs said, John truly left “a little love in the world” ...and a whole lot more after that. He will be sorely, sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, John’s family has set up a GoFundMe to cover expenses and help memorialize John’s legacy. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFunerlandCremation.com.
Carnese Barker Fisher went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the age of 89. Carnese was born and raised in Tiptonville, TN. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her house full of family with great fun and laughter. She was a faithful follower of Christ and member of the United Methodist Church. Carnese is preceded in death by her parents, William Arlie and Jetta (Jettie) King Barker; brothers Lyman and Joe Dale Barker; and her husband for over 60 years, Joe G. Fisher. She is survived by her 5 children, Joe David Fisher of Newport News, VA, Dennis and Darryl Fisher of Ringgold, GA, Jonathan Fisher (Leigh Ann) of Louisville, TN, and Gayla Fisher-Webb (David) of Townsend, TN; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. The family will celebrate her life with a private event at a later date. Condolences may be made at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Gloria Justine Brannon Holt, known as “mom” and “grandma” to her family, departed her loving family on October 22, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and a devoted member to the Catholic Church. Most people would describe her as a sweet kind and loving person. She was that and so much more. She enjoyed life and her sweet dimples would light up a room when she walked in. She will be missed by so many but she is now at peace and is joined in hands with our Heavenly Father and her loving husband whom recently passed. Preceded in death by her husband Thomas Clyde Holt Jr., her parents, and 2 sisters. Survivors include daughter Christie Burt and Desi French; grandchildren Danielle Burt, Samuel Burt and wife Teri; great grandchildren Austin and Adelaide. Family and friends will meet at 3:00 PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Grandview Pavilion for the committal and entombment services. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Lambert, Nancy Ellen Fonde 84, of Maryville died on October 24, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral.
James E. Long, age 66 of Alcoa passed away at Select Specialty Hospital in Powell. He is preceded in death by his previous wife, Tammy Long; mother, Louise Long; brother, Billy Long. He is survived by his wife, Corky Long; stepsons, Brandon & Ashily Brewer, Corey & Jessica Brewer; grandchildren, Braeton Brewer, Knox Brewer, Colton Brewer, Dominic Brewer, Jaelle Brewer; several friends and family. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 6:00-7:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church with the funeral to follow at 7:00 PM with Corey Brewer officiating. Family and friends will meet at Dotson Memorial Baptist Church at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 for the interment. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Lillian Aileen Mantooth died peacefully on October 21, 2020 at the age of 95. Aileen is survived by her three sons Don Mantooth (Suzanne) of Morehead, Kentucky, Joe Mantooth (Patricia) of Fort Mill, South Carolina, and Jerry Mantooth (Kim) of Maryville, Tennessee; grandchildren Greg Mantooth (Michelle), Robin Simpson (Joseph), Mark Mantooth (Rachel), Emily Mantooth, Ellen Hill (Sawyer) and Jimmy Gibson (Pam); 10 great grandchildren. Aileen was born on January 28, 1925, in Blue Ridge, Georgia to Elsie Ward and Thompson Terrell. She married Hoyt Mantooth in 1941. They made a home in Blue Ridge, but before long she was following Hoyt to his assigned military station in New Mexico on a bus with two toddlers. While Blue Ridge was always in her heart, Oak Ridge was her long-time home. She raised her three sons there. Each would tell you that he was her favorite! Her house was considered a second home to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church and Robertsville Baptist Church. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School classes and working at Tabitha’s Table, and the clothes closet ministries of the church. She managed Carol’s Fashions for many years, and was a gracious host calling hundreds of customers by name. Aileen was an avid reader and always had a thriving garden. She would tell you that she hated to shop, but she loved a good flea market or an afternoon spent at Hammer’s Discount Store. She was a caretaker to neighbors, friends and family and always generous with her time and resources. One never left for the journey home without a bag of apples! In light of COVID-19 precautions, there will be no public service. Her family extends gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Parkview Senior Living and Brookdale Sandy Springs Senior Living in Maryville and NHC in Farragut, Tennessee. Memorial gifts may be made to Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, TN 37803. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
McKinney, Lee Andrew 66, of Walland died on October 23, 2020.Visitation will be held 5:00 P.M. 7:00 P.M. Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Evelyn Hope Carpenter (Hayes) Porter, age 85, went to be with the Lord on October 22, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Blount County until the last two years of her life when she moved to Georgia to be closer to her great-grandchildren. She was a graduate of Friendsville High School and spent many years in real estate in Blount County. After her real estate career, she went on to own The Uniform Shop in the Eagleton area. After retirement, she spent many happy years with Floyd, her kids and grandkids. Her greatest joy in the last years of her life was getting to spend time with her granddaughter and her great-grandchildren. She had a special bond with her sister that was unbreakable. Her strongest relationship was with her beloved daughter and son-in-law who cared for her in their home for the last few years of her life. Her legacy of love, humor, kindness and generosity will live on in all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Floyd C. Porter; parents, Roscoe and Essie Carpenter; brother, Allen Carpenter; sister-in-law, Judy Carpenter. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Larry Moore; step-children, Penny (Allen) Harmon and Philip Porter; granddaughter, Amber (Tim) Rice; grandsons, Alex and Jake Harmon; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Kelly Ann and Matthew Rice; her loving sister, Peggy Sue Downey; and many nieces, nephews and special friends and family. Special thanks to the staff at Emory, St. Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta for their excellent care the last few months of her life. Family and friends will assemble for an interment service at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Carpenter’s Campground Cemetery with Pastor Toby Dawney officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Jean Charlotte Goode Stinnett passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 at the Lifecare Center of Blount County, where she had resided since November of 2017. Jean was born in Knoxville, Tn on December 11, 1922. She married her husband Charles Patrick Stinnett in 1940 at the age of 18 and they were married for 59 years, until Pat passed away on December 26, 1999. They lived in Miser Station, Tn in a house that Pat built until 1985, when they moved to a home in Smoky View Estates in Maryville, Tn. Jean and Pat had no children of their own but they loved children and played an important role in the lives of their numerous nieces and nephews. They are remembered with love and gratitude for the happy days spent in their home in Miser Station. Their door and their hearts were always open and their influence is still felt today in the lives of so many. Jean was pre-deceased by her husband Pat, her mother Virginia Ruth Wright Brumfield ( Elizabeth), her father Conley Robert Goode, sisters Judith Elizabeth Gardlin, Dorothy (Dot) Davis, and brothers Conley Robert Good, Jr. and Jack Donald Good. She is survived by her sister Polly Uhrig of Friendsville, Tn and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may call at your convenience at McCammon-Ammons Click Funeral Home in Maryville, TN on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 8:00 AM — 4:00 PM Friends and family will meet for a graveside service on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 11:00 AM at Middlesettlements Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a Memorial donation be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital in honor of Jean’s love and concern for children, a cause that was dear to her heart. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
