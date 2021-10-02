Terence R. Adams, affectionately called “T. A.,” was born on March 3, 1953, to James Jarnigan and Margaree Rollins Johnson in Knoxville, Tennessee. He graduated from Austin East in 1971 and from there went on to attend the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He retired from U.T. Medical Center as Head Chef with 35 years of service. Terence is preceded in death by parents, three sisters, Maxine Smith, Le Royce Bailey, and Miriam Lloyd, grandson, Malika Henderson. Leaving to cherish his memory, wife, Joyce Webb Adams, sons, Manquel Adams, Billy Williams Jr., 4 grandchildren; Brandi Shelton, Billy Williams III, Makel Petty, and Jamal Williams, 3 sisters; Beverly (Tom) Beauford, Jacquelyn Adams-Carr, and Patricia (Weeghmyn) Lewis, brother, Kevin (Roslyn) Johnson, sister in laws, Ruenell Prater and Peggy Webb, brother-in-law, James Webb Jr., and Alvin Bailey Sr., a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive him. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday October 5, 2021, at Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. Interment to follow at Sherwood Gardens, Alcoa. The body may be viewed from noon — 6:00 p.m. on Monday October 4, 2021, at Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
James (Jim) Cornett, age 95, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2021. Jim was born on March 14, 1926. Following graduation from Alcoa High School, he attended the naval officers training program at Carson Newman College and the University of Illinois. After his discharge in 1946, he entered the University of Tennessee where he earned a degree in engineering. Following graduation, he began work at ALCOA and was employed in the mechanical engineering division. During his forty-four years of service, he provided engineering support in the production of aluminum products for the auto and computer industries. In 1989 he retired, and for the next 16 years, he worked with his son, Steve, in the diary business. Jim enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and traveling. He and his wife, the late Betty Crawford Cornett, were married for over 69 years. During the last years of their lives, they spent four years at Asbury Place. In November 2020, they moved to their son Steve’s home in Vonore. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his parents, George and Ada Burger Cornett; his sister, Martha Sue Bean; and his brother, Wallace Cornett. Surviving are his daughters, Sarah (Randall) Wetherington, and Susan (Dean) Ownby; sons, Stephen (Kathleen) Cornett and Sam (Akiko) Cornett. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Matthew (Junko) Ownby, Lauren (Erik) Ownby Ketner, Eric (Amber) Wetherington, Dr. Brian (Stephanie) Wetherington, Thomas Wetherington, Rachel (Cody) Cornett Fields, Kevin (Courtney) Cornett, Erica Cornett and great grandchildren, Alexandra and Bennett Wetherington; Millie, Oliver, and Libby Fields; Reed, Austin, and Davis Cornett; Jackson and Adeline Wetherington. Reverend Matthew Benz-Whittington will officiate at a private graveside service for immediate family. The family wishes to express their gratitude to all of Jim’s caregivers for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may consider memorial gifts to Highland Presbyterian accessibility fund or Alzheimer’s Tennessee — 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Friends and family may leave their thoughts and memories online at the funeral home website. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Vernon Ray Croft, age 68, of Vonore, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021. “Life is fleeting and can be gone in a blink of an eye.” Member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Vonore. Retired from ALCOA. He loved being outdoors, riding horses, fishing and most of all playing with his grandson, Max. Preceded in death by parents, James Croft, Jr. and Ruby Harris Croft, sister, Velma Jean Croft, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Floyd and Grace Gentry. Survivors, wife, Vickie Gentry Croft, son, Josh Croft, daughter, Julie Croft and Marc Frady and the precious joy of his life, grandson, Max Olen Frady, the one who made him “Pop”, sisters, Anna Louise Smith, Linda Sue Shaffer, brother and sister-in-law, Marion and Lennie Croft. Funeral 8:00 P.M. Monday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Tommy Self officiating. Interment 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, Haven Hill Memorial Gardens, Rev. Fred Tate officiating. In respect of the Croft family, everyone in attendance of the services, please wear a face mask. Family will receive friends 6-8:00 P.M. Monday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Patsy Juanita Dalton, 79, of Rockford, passed away Friday October 1, 2021, at home. She was preceded in death by her Mother: Anna Farrar, Sister and Brother in law: Louise & Sammy Armstrong, Grandson: Richard Swiney, Granddaughter: Stacy Rimmer, Step Granddaughter: Amber Magness. She is survived by her Husband of 47 Years: Norman Dalton, Daughters: Joyce Gibson, Sherry Kirkland, Jackie Romines, Son: Clay Romines, Step-Son: Brian Dalton, Step-Daughter: Tammy Dalton, Great Granddaughter: Isabella Dalton, Many Grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 7:00 P.M. Monday October 4, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home chapel 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801 with Pastor Billy Moore officiating. The family and friends will meet at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday October 5, 2021, at Williamson Chapel Cemetery for Graveside Interment services. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday October 4, 2021, at the Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
L. Nicolas Gray, age 74, passed away at home Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He leaves behind wife, Lynn; daughter, Amy (Jim); sons, Ryan (Michelle), Nicolas; grandchildren, Maddie (Jack), Alex, Will, Allie; brothers, Bruce (Kris), Don (Rhonda). Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Doris Gray; brothers, Gary, Rick, and Gene. His many nieces and nephews loved “Uncle Nick”, and they brought him much joy throughout his life, as well as his cousins, always a part of gatherings in this tight-knit family. All sides of his family, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law adored Nick and his wisdom, humor, and the life he brought to the room. Nick was an Army Veteran, serving with the United States Army Security Agency in Vietnam and West Germany. He went to Kent State University, and was there on that fateful May 4, 1970 day. He was a public speaker, at ease behind the podium, and a leader and mentor to so many individuals in the Resort Development community who went on to become successful in their chosen field. He was not a micro-manager, instead he allowed their individual talents to flourish. His children would like you to know some his favorite phrases: “Take care of your car and your car will take care of you,” “If you’re going to play golf, you have to look golf,” “May the best of your todays be the worst of your tomorrows,” and last but not least “GooOOO Bucks!” A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Richard A. Knutson, 57, of Knoxville, died Sept. 25, 2021. Survivors include his wife, Geneva Knutson. Interment will be in Greenwood Presbyterian Cemetery, Greenwood, SD. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Mary Frances Lasley, age 87, a life-long resident of Blount County, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at her home. Frances was a foster parent with Blount County and Holston Methodist Home from 1965 until her retirement during which time she kept over 200 children in her home. Her passion was helping people. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister who is deeply missed by her family and friends. Preceded in death by husband, James Lasley; parents, John Roman and Hazel Maude (Shuler) Whitley; sisters, Nancy Joe Whitley, Louise Krick, Elizabeth Allen, and Marjorie Reagan. Survived by husband, Bob Pollard; daughters & sons-in-law, Gail (Steve) Ford, Anne (Reid) Williams, and Lisa (Ken) Montgomery; grandchildren, Jason Ford, Brian (Mindi) Ford, Christopher Williams, Emmie (Zane) Seals, Jonathan (Audrey) Williams, Grey (Erin) Clevenger; great-grandchildren, Harry Ford, Sally Jo Ford, Roman Seals, Éowyn Seals, Zora Seals, Thaddeus Seals, Emory Williams, Summer Williams, Ari DuQuette-Clevenger, and a 10th expected in March 2022; brother, Frank Whitley; others include niece, Marty Moses, dear friend, Mary Lawson, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blount County Foster Parent Association. Friends are invited to call-at-convenience at Smith Trinity Chapel, Monday, October 4, 1:00-5:00. Family will have a private graveside service at Grandview Mausoleum. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Joshua Christian Livingston, age 43, of Maryville, passed away peacefully Friday, October 1, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Funeral service will be on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Alcoa. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at West Millers Cove Cemetery for the interment. The full obituary will be published on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Donald (Don) Randy McCall, age 69, of Friendsville, passed away peacefully at home on September 30, 2021. Don, born in Brevard, NC was a woodworker by trade. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and spent several years in the Army National Guard. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and June McCall, brother Robert Jr., and sisters Lynn (survived by Wayne) Shook and Judith. He is survived by his daughter Michelle (Scott) Lohmann, and daughter Amanda (Danny) Doyon, brothers Frank (Pam) and Johnny (Kim), sisters Claudia (Herman) Hunter, Carol (Don) Womack, and Sandra (Tom) Kell, grandchildren Mikayla and Hayden Perry, Chad and Chaise Strickland, Jaxson and Connor Doyon, great grand-children Lily and Zander, many nieces and nephews, and special caregiver Lisa McGaha. Don loved fishing and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Plans to celebrate his life and return him to the river and land he loved so much will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Gary Sinise Foundation to support caring for the unique needs of disabled and wounded veterans. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Dennis Joseph “Rambo” Rombola, age 77, of Sevierville, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He served with the 173rd “HERD” Airborne Brigade in Viet Nam from 1967 — 1968, the 82nd Airborne Division and the 12th Special Forces Group (Airborne) from 1979 — 1994. He retired from the Army as a Sergeant First Class in 1999. He was awarded the Air Medal, Bronze Start, Army Accommodation Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Parachutist Badge and Pathfinder Badge. He was a member of the 173rd Airborne Association, Chapter 6 and the SF Association, Chapter 37. Survivors include: Wife of 51 years, Josephine; Sister, Linda; Nieces and Nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: VFW, Post 10855 John J. Duncan Sr. Memorial Post, PO Box 296, Alcoa, TN 37701. Friends may come by the funeral home between 3:00 and 5:00 PM, Monday, October 4, 2021 to pay their respects and sign the register book. Funeral Service will be held at 8:30 AM Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will assemble for Interment at 10:00 AM October 5, 2021 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. Smith Funeral Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.