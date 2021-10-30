Talmadge Ray Adcock, 91, of Knoxville, died Oct. 29. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home.
Herb Bishop, 85, of Rockford, ran into the arms of Jesus Thursday Oct. 28th, surrounded by his family including the love of his life, his wife of 66 years, Jean. He was reunited with those gone before him, parents Green and Lola Mae Bishop, grandson Josh Covington, 2 sisters, a brother, several great friends and many loved ones Herb was an amazing man of God and was a faithful member of Madison Ave. Baptist Church (pre-Covid) where he served as a deacon emeritus and sang in the choir. He was retired from UPS where he worked for 30 years and made several life-long friends. This man had a giving heart as big as the sky and helped so many people along his journey on earth. He was looked up to and considered “The Rock”, a pillar and the strongest, giving, loving man by all who knew him. Left here to miss him terribly are his wife Jean, daughters, Janet Kegel and Kim Kerr (fiancée Scott), grandsons Caleb Covington (Jenna) and Daniel Roysden (Holly), and great grandson “his” boy Joshua Roysden, sister in love Anita Clark (Tommy), many, many nieces & nephews and great nieces & nephews who were all very special to him as well as several cousins, life-long friends and church family. Receiving of friends will be at Miller Funeral Home Monday Nov. 1st from 5-7 pm with funeral to follow Rev. Allen Burchfield officiating. Family and friends will meet at Clark’s Grove Cemetery Tuesday Nov. 2nd for 11:30 am graveside and interment service. In lieu of flowers please donate in Herb’s name to East TN Children’s Hospital, St. Jude’s Hospital or Pancreatic cancer research. Family is requesting masks be worn. He is where he wants to be. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Frankie ‘Joe’ Bounds, 88, of Seymour, passed away on October 22, 2021. He retired as a SMSgt from the 134th Air Refueling Group at McGhee Tyson Air Base. If you ever met him you know what a special person he was. He lived life to the fullest every day. Joe was a member of St John UMC for 64 years where he spent much of his spare time helping with building maintenance. He was a member of Rockford Masonic Lodge #469 for 60 years. He was preceded in death by son, Steve Bounds. Survived by wife of 67 years, Barbara Bounds; Daughters, Tari (Steve) Ayers and Traciey (Robert) Davis; Daughter-in-law Kim Bounds; Six Grandchildren; 8 Great-Grandchildren; Sister, Gail (Hugh) Loveday. Memorial Service will be at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2201 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, on November 2nd, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St John UMC, Maryville. Cremation Done ProperlyTM under the care of Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood (865-984-5959) Online Condolences- www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Lola Gay Curtis, 84, of Rockford, died Oct. 22. Survivors include her daughter, Debra Burk; sisters, Shirley Reagan, Nadine Coleman; granddaughter, Andrea Burk. No ceremonies are scheduled at the present time. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Judith Peterson Hall passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in the hospital after a fall at home. She struggled most of her life with physical ailments, but always presented a positive and cheerful attitude. She worked for the US Government at Ft. Meade, MD, Ankara, Turkey, Bethesda, MD, and Oak Ridge, TN. She enjoyed travelling with her family to Europe, sailing the Aegean Sea and the Caribbean, on safari in Kenya, a sea tour of the Galapagos, and actually climbing Machu Picchu. Judy loved living at the family farm where she grew up. She is survived by her husband, David B. Hall; daughter, Sarah B. Hall; granddaughter, Naomi B. Iverson; sisters, Juanita P. Maeyens and Linda C. Peterson. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Julie Ann (Rhea) Karnes, 53, leaves a legacy of love, loyalty, and steadfast faith. Her love is exemplified in her 31-year marriage to Mike whom she loved deeply and her unparalleled devotion to her family. Julie gave more to others than she ever took for herself from a heart the size of the sun. Her volunteer ministry spanned decades between her time with Hope Resource Center and Children’s Ministry at the Faith Promise Maryville campus. An incredible dental hygienist who served the Knox and Blount County communities for over 30 years, Julie loved her patients, coworkers and commitment to excellence in her work. Julie loved all God’s creatures great, small, and furry. She also loved the beauty of this earth and was an avid recycler. Without a doubt, her spiritual gifting shone through her generous nature, her thoughtfulness and unwavering compassion for all who were blessed to know her. Julie is survived by her husband, Michael Karnes; parents, Carolyn Lane & Michael Rhea; uncles and aunts, Wayne Lockett, Nancy Rhea, Richard and Sheila Rhea, Jean and Charlie White; siblings, Mark & Teresa Merritt, David & Tina Rhea, Rick & Carolyn Lane, David Lane, Chris & Jane Lippert-Lane, Roger Lane, and Tim & Amanda Lane. Julie was blessed with many nieces and nephew, Les & Jaqui Trotman and daughters Eva & Hannah, Craig & Elizabeth Koehler & son Levi, Martin & Stephanie Brown and children Edward, Emma, Evelyn Ann, & Elliot; step-nieces, Jeannie & Richard Marino, Vicky Lane, Shannon & Jonathan Williams, Hannah & Brandon Worden, and Rachel Lippert-Lane; Life-long best friends, Whitney Schoenfield and Lynne & Phil Bevins held special places in Julie’s heart as did many beloved cousins. The family held a private service focusing on Julie’s abiding faith in Jesus Christ. It’s this blessed assurance that comforts each of us, knowing we will spend eternity in Heaven with her. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the Blount County Animal Shelter. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Ronald Wayne Keasler, 63, of Maryville, died Oct. 22. Survivors include his wife Sherry; daughters, Shandi Balvantine (Jose), Amber Porter (Eric) sons, Joshua Keasler (Kayla), Spencer Bevington (Bethany) grandson, Colton Keasler, sisters Carolyn Russell, Sandra Marcum and Leta Bryant. No ceremonies are scheduled at the present time. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Megan Nicole Waters Parks, 35, passed away on October 25, 2021. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Jerry and Carmen Turpin. Megan is survived by her four children Jullian, Amiyah, Kaden, and Camren, her parents Ron Waters (Cindy) and Lisa Stephens (Jason), her sisters Makayla Stephens and Amanda Waters, her brother Taylor Sands (Lindsey), her grandparents Ed and Ginger Waters, her aunts and uncles Elena Shealy (Rocky), Tiffany Turpin (Mark) and Eric Waters (Shane), as well as many cousins, friends, and family. Heaven gained a very special angel and we are going to miss our beautiful Megan. Family will hold a private service at a later date.
Our dear and beloved parents both passed in 2021: Paul William Tomiczek Jr. (September 28, 1937 to January 12, 2021), son of Paul and Anna Tomiczek of Tarentum, PA, and Patricia Hoban Tomiczek (December 19, 1939 to October 26, 2021), daughter of James and Helen Hoban of Alexandria, VA. Paul went to West Deer Township High School in Gibsonia, PA and graduated with a Bachelors of Science from West Point class of 1959. He later earned a Masters in Physics and a Masters in Business Administration. During his military career, Paul worked for the Army Corps of Engineers and fought bravely for his country in the 82nd Airborne Division in the Vietnam War. Paul earned the rank of LTC before continuing his engineering career in the private sector working for Dravo, IT Corporation, and Bechtel. Patricia stayed lifelong friends with her schoolmates from Saint Mary’s Academy in Alexandria, VA. She later attended Georgetown Visitation and graduated with a Bachelors of Arts from Ladycliff College. She was an avid reader and bridge player, made exceptionally thoughtful crafts and jewelry for her friends and family, created her welcoming home with style and intention, and always looked beautiful. Paul and Patricia met on a blind date and it was love at first sight for them both. Their marriage spanned nearly 60 years. Paul’s career took them to many homes both in the US and Europe. They loved travel, entertaining, spending time with family, and making true friends wherever they lived. Pat and Paul are survived by their children, Paul William Tomiczek III and his wife Sarah, Catherine Lee Tomiczek, and James Christian Tomiczek and his wife Nicole. They adored spending time with their six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A private memorial and reception will be held for our parents at the Shannondale Chapel in Maryville, TN from 3-5pm on Saturday, November 6. Like their life together, their ashes will be buried together at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA once a date has been assigned. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to either The Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/ or The National Lymphedema Network at https://lymphnet.org. A link to the full obituary can be found at: https://www.cremationbygrandview.com/obituaries/Mrs-Paul-And-Patricia-Tomiczek/
Betty Sue Walker, 84, of Rockford, died Oct. 29. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org.
