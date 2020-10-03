On Tuesday, September 15th, 2020, Delbert Wayne Allen, devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Brother, passed away peacefully at his home in Humble, Texas at the age of 74. “Del” will forever be remembered by all who met him as quite a character, but will be missed the most by his wife of 26 years, Shirley Allen, of Pittsburgh; Son, Eric Allen, his wife Aimee, and his sons, Jeffrey and Tyler all of Humble, Texas, whom he spent the past ten years with enjoying his grandchildren. Del, a native Texan born September 2, 1946, in 1966 took a leap of faith and followed his little brother Rick to Dallas to begin what would come to be his Legacy of building Custom Swimming Pools everywhere. He began this career as a deck installer and worked his way all the way to the top as a Business Owner over the decades. Del worked in the corporate world of construction for many years as a Founder of new businesses. He succeeded in opening numerous companies in multiple states, while helping other contractors get their own businesses up and running worldwide with training, and often with funding. His “backing” opened many doors for many people all over the United States and is revered by all he touched. Del was a devout Christian after surrendering his life to Christ, and spent many of his peaceful years in Maryville, Tennessee, where they opened their first company as a couple with the help of Jim & Lucy Bowser (Brother & Sister in laws). He made it his mission to make sure everyone around him was saved, if not, he would pursue you, give you a new bible, keep praying and trying until you gave in. He served as a Gideon for many years, but his final years were devoted to his wife, son, and grandsons in Texas. Del is Preceded by the following: Father: Riley Wayne Allen — Amarillo, Texas; Mother: Vera Mae Evans — Amarillo, Texas; Grandfather: Richard Demos Evans — Amarillo, Texas; Grandmother: Cynthia Olivia Evans — Amarillo, Texas. Del is survived by the following: Spouse: Shirley Allen-Humble, Texas; Son: Eric and Aimee Allen — Humble, Texas; Daughter: Lisa Allen-Buckeye, Texas; Grandson: Jeffrey Allen — Humble, Texas; Grandson: Tyler Allen — Humble, Texas; Brother: Richard and Karren Allen — Amarillo, Texas; Sister: Belinda Allen — Amarillo, Texas; Sister: Brenda and Curtis Hutcheson — Maryville, Tennessee; Numerous, Nieces, Nephews, Great-Nephews and Great-Nieces, and Cousins that all Loved Him Dearly. Friends and Co-Workers that he was “closer than family” to. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30 pm (receiving of friends for 30 minutes, service to follow) at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 910 Walker School Rd, Maryville, Tn. 37803, with the Reverend Clifton Hearon performing the service.
Timothy Marvin Boruff, age 55, passed away September 30, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Son of Dorothy Knox (Boruff). Preceded in death by Mr. and Mrs. Eskie Boruff. He leaves behind devoted loved one Judy Burchfield, sons Jordon and Alex, brother Cedric Boruff, sister Trina Jones, and a host of family and friends. Private arrangements for the family have been made at Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Robert Edward “Eddie” Box, born December 18, 1945, in Rafter, TN, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer. Robert was born in Rafter, TN, & served in the Vietnam War as a US Marine. He owned R.E.B. Equipment, TN Mountain Landscaping, and Tennessee Mountain Pumping. He was a lifelong member of Rafter Friends Church, a lifetime member of The Marine Corps League Lt. Alexander Bonnyman Detachment #924 and American Legion Post 0013. He was preceded in death by his mother Bonnie Belcher Gourley, stepdad Junior Gourley, brother Lester Box, brothers-in-law David Howell and Jimmy Whitehead. He is survived by wife Kim Howell Box, daughters and sons-in-law, Alexandra & Seth French of Dandridge and Elizabeth & Drew Mays of Riceville; sister Juanita Whitehead & niece Darlene Vineyard of Maryville; mother-in-law Maxine Howell and father-in-law Jimmy Howell of Greer, SC; brother-in-law Michael Howell & family of Taylors, SC and sister- in-law Rachel Rashad & family of PA. The family will receive friends at New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, Six Mile Rd, Maryville on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4:00PM until 7:00PM with the funeral service immediately following with Pastor David Cooper officiating. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Rafter Friends Church, Tellico Plains, TN. with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Rafter Friends Church Cemetery Fund, 2135 Rafter Rd, Tellico Plains, TN 37385 or PayPal Account-paypal.me/rafterfriendschurch. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremationService.com
J.H. Brown, age 75 ,of Walland, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 1, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease with Lewy Body Dementia. J was a faithful member of Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church. He served in various roles including assistant treasurer, usher, and Sunday school teacher. He was a salesman at Star Sales Company in Knoxville, TN where he retired after 35 years. He loved to fish, but most of all he loved people. No one ever went without if he could help it. He always made sure children in the community had Christmas presents. J. was a proud veteran of the United States Army, where he served in Vietnam. Besides his Lord Jesus Christ, J loved his family most of all. He and Grace were married 45 years, many of which he took care of her. His daughter, Bethany was his pride and joy. We will miss J’s joy for life, his contagious smile, and his vast library of jokes. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Cordella (Carroll) Brown; sisters, Pauline Ryan, Unavee Byrge, Ina Lou Brown; brother, Don Brown. Survived by his wife, Grace Millsaps Brown; daughter and son-in-law, Bethany and Tim Hatmaker; granddog, Thatcher; sisters, Angie Morales, Alavene Templin; and numerous special nieces, nephews and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, 4620 Cambridge Road, Walland, TN 37886. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Jimmy Webb, Rev. Tom Waring and Rev. Chad Morrison officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 8, 2020 for interment at Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
James David Howe, 33, passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, Sept. 22, at his home in Townsend, TN. He is survived by his fiancée, Abigail Davis, her son, Tater, and their newborn, James Daniel Howe; as well as his loving mother, Samantha Christy; older sister, Alexandria Luciani; father, Robert Howe; brothers, Craig, Kevin and Chris Howe; and many cousins and close friends. He was a handsome, sweet, amazing man who touched many lives and didn’t realize. He is now singing with the angels in Heaven. He attended Bethel Baptist Church up until he passed. He will be missed by many and is dearly loved. He will never be forgotten. Fly high, Rockstar. The memorial service is being held Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Townsend, TN.
Larry Brickey Shields, 74, of Jacksonville, NC, died Monday Sept. 28, 2020, in Wilmington, NC. Mr. Shields was born in Sevier County, TN, on July 20, 1946. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps for over 23 years and achieved the rank of MSgt. He served two tours in Vietnam and during his active service, he also worked in the criminal justice field aboard military bases including Camp Lejeune, Fort Leavenworth, and Great Lakes. In his free time he was an avid Bass fisherman and loved spending time working in his workshop on many projects. He is survived by his sweetie, Penny Cooper of Jacksonville, NC, his best friend of 46 years, Earnest Freeman “Cuz” of Jacksonville, NC, his friend of 25 years, Doug Wiles of Jacksonville, NC; and his four legged buddy, “Buster” of the home. The family will receive friends Saturday October 3, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville, NC. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at Grandview Cemetery, Maryville, TN.
