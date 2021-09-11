Edwina Ruth Anderson, age 87, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was born on May 5, 1934, to her parents Julia and Ed Carpenter of Middlesettlements in Louisville, TN and preceded in death by them. She was preceded in Death by her grandparents, Orpha and Roy “Crowbar” Morton; brothers, Tom Carpenter, and Donald Carpenter all of Louisville, Tn. She was preceded in death by her husband William R. Anderson Jr. She met him when working at Bank of Maryville. He was the love of her life. Survivors include: sisters-in-law, Laverne Carpenter, Maria Carpenter, Wanda Hawkins, Brenda Breeden; many nieces and nephews. Edwina’s children include, son, William R. Anderson III and wife, Renée, daughter, Gina Anderson, son Alan Anderson; grandchildren, Josh Anderson, Ashley Anderson Doctor, husband, Abraham William R. Anderson IV, Marcia Kate Anderson, all of Atlanta, GA; great-grandchildren, Jasmine and Lilyanne Anderson, of Maryville, TN, Anderson Martin Doctor, of Atlanta, GA. Edwina was known as “Winto” to her grandchildren. Edwina graduated from Friendsville High School with honors, she was also Homecoming Queen in her class and loved people. An outgoing and pretty lady all her life. She was a former spousal member of Green Meadow CC and a member of Jr. Chilhowee Club. Her family came first and she was always readily available to be there for them. Hobbies included: music, square-dancing, and art. When it came to gardening she always had a “green thumb”. She loved her plants. Thomas Kinkade was her favorite artist. She was very knowledgeable in antiques, collecting many throughout her life. Her pets, Shih Tzu dogs, Oscar, Muffet, and Gracie gave her great pleasure and were always with her. Edwina always had a smile for you and would help anyone she could, she was a friend to many. She loved all her friends, especially Sherry and David Holloman. Their granddaughter Allie and daughter-in-law, Whitney were always very special to her. Edwina’s pretty face and sweet smile will be missed by all. She was a member of Middlesettlements Methodist Church then Broadway Methodist, and finally, First United Methodist in Maryville. She was a Christian and we all look forward to seeing her again in Heaven. John 14:1-3. She was a strong woman and relied on her Faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. A special thank you to Jessica at Life Care of Blount County and all the nurses and doctors that cared for her. The family will gather at a private Celebration of life and ceremony at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Barbara Self Broyles, age 83, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 7. She was born May 26, 1938. Barbara was a graduate of Everett high School and Knoxville Business College. She worked at Park National Bank and retired from Home Federal Bank. She was a member of Meridian Baptist Church for over 50 years and a member of Winsome Class. Barbara taught in the Children’s Sunday school Department. She also worked with Homebound ministry and a member of the Senior Adult Choir and LLL Senior Group. Barbara loved her church. She loved to work in the yard, read, and travel. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Vance L. Broyles, Jr.; mother and father Thomas K Self and Rachel Victoria Self; brothers George David Self (Ninevah), Merle Thomas Self (Maxine) and James Bidwell Self (Lida); sisters Ada Margaret Self Johnson (Clyde) and Katherine Self Burleson (N.E.) Barbara is survived by her daughters, Lisa Anne Broyles, and Leslie Broyles Rines; precious granddaughter Rachel Victoria Rines; special friend Harold Pratt. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meridian Baptist Church. Family and friends will meet 11 AM Tuesday at Woodlawn Cemetery for the graveside service, Rev. Dana Fachman officiating. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Monday at Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN. 37865 (865)577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Mary Helen Cunningham, 95, went to her heavenly home on September 7, 2021. She was retired from Y-12. She was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed crafting and sharing her faith. Preceded in death by: Parents, Lon & Mae; Brothers, Curtis (Bea) and Allen; Sisters, Eula (Bert) Davis and Lois (Virgil) Sharp; several nieces and nephews. Survivors include: Nephews, Sam (Becky) Davis, Dewey (Nellie) Sharp; Niece, Nancy (Chuck) Owens; several great, and great-great nieces and nephews. “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.” Special thank you to the staff at Asbury Place Assisted Living for their loving care. Friends may come by the funeral home and sign the register book and pay their respects from 12:00 until 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 12, 2021. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 13, 2021 at Clark’s Grove Cemetery with Rev. Ronald Longmire officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second Harvest or First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Christine Michelle Fugate, 48, of Greenback, died September 9, 2021, at her home. A memorial service will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Teresa Knights Manuel, age 60, of Alcoa, TN, made her transition to eternity on Sunday September 5, 2021. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church Alcoa, TN. She was a 1979 graduate of Alcoa High School, where she loved to play basketball. She was named All-District 1978-79, All District Tournament 1978-79, All Regional 1978-79, All County 1978-79. After high school, Teresa signed to play basketball at Hiwassee College in Madisonville, TN Teresa retired from Kmart after 33 years of service. After working at Kmart, she provided exceptional service to many customers at Food City in Alcoa. Teresa was preceded in death by mother, Annie V. Knights, father, Samuel Waters. Survivors include husband of 38 years Steve Manuel, son, Steven Manuel; sister, Mary Wilson of Alcoa, TN sister-in-law Regina Manuel Knoxville, TN; brother-in-law Mark Manuel Knoxville, TN; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, great nephews, and many friends and extended family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday September 14, 2021, from 12:30 — 1:00 pm with funeral service to follow at Foothills Funeral Home. Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Maryville. The body may be viewed after noon on Monday September 13, 2021, at Foothills Funeral Home. Mask and social distancing are required. www.foothillsfh.com
Kenneth Gene Ownby — sunrise May 29, 1938 — Sunset September 9, 2021. Gene departed from this earthly world on September 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. His daughter, Lisa Ownby and best friend, and son-in-law Matt Connolly, survive him, as well as his grandchildren Marshall, Briar, Oakley and Townsend Ownby-Connolly, and siblings Edward Ownby, and Floann Myers (Clark Myers). He is preceded in death by his parents, Velma Irene Tipton and Marshall Frantz Ownby, son David Eugene Ownby and former wife, but forever friend, Margaret Hackworth Ownby and brother, Hugh Dott Ownby. Born and raised in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, Gene graduated from Townsend High School in 1956, serving as class president his junior and senior years. Upon graduation he joined the U.S. Navy after serving in the reserves while in high school. After his honorable discharge he completed airline school in Kansas City, moving to Washington D.C. in 1959, where he began his 43-year career with the airline industry working for National, Pam Am and Delta Airlines, where his daily interactions were with members of Congress, Hollywood stars and many a businessman. Some of this favorite passengers who knew him by name were: Sam Donaldson; Tom Brokaw, Jimmy Dean, Geraldo Rivera; Dan Rather; Bob Dole; Bobby, Teddy, Jack and Jackie Kennedy; Ted Kopple; Jimmy Stewart; Jane Polly; Arnold Schwarzenegger; Maria Shriver; Katie Couric; Linda Carter; Maury Povich; and so many more. He also studied at American University and University of Virginia. His marriage in 1964 to Margaret gifted him with the birth of Lisa and David. Raising them and being their father was his most valued job, second only to being a doting grandfather. He moved from the D.C. area to Williamsburg in 2014 so that he could attend sporting, theatrical, musical and all school events of his grandchildren. Nothing gave him more joy than to cook and shop for his grandchildren and share stories of his youth in the Smoky Mountains. He was also a devoted fan of Lafayette High School football. Gene Ownby was as honest as the day is long, had a sense of humor and kindness that was unparalleled, he was salt of the earth, the real deal, and he was so very much loved by his family and friends. Returning to his Tennessee roots, a graveside service and burial will take place in Townsend, Tennessee where he will be singing Rocky Top, eternally.... Rocky Top You’ll Always Be, Home Sweet Home to Me, Good Old Rocky Top, Rocky Top Tennessee. Friends and Family will be received at Smith Funeral Home, 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike Maryville, Tennessee 37803 September 17, 2021 from 10 am to 12 pm followed by a graveside service and burial at 1:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church 123 Bethel Church Road Townsend, TN 37882. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Child Development Resources, 150 Point O’ Woods, Williamsburg, VA 23188, cdr.org. A celebration of life will be held in person and live streamed at King of Glory Lutheran Church, October 9 at 10 am, 4897 Longhill Road Williamsburg, VA 23188, kogva.org. Online condolences can be shared at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net. And also at www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Phyllis Ann Reagan, age 78, of Maryville left this world on the evening of Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She is preceded in death by her father, Jesse Wilburn; mother, Verl Wilburn; and brother, Ray Wilburn. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Charles R. Reagan; children Kim Reagan and Jeff Reagan; grandchildren, Jesse Alligood, Kiera Reagan, and Seth Reagan; as well as many other beloved close friends and family members. Due to the current state of the world, we will be foregoing a service at this time. We hope to have a celebration of life for her when the world is in a better state. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be sent to Cremation By Grandview of Maryville to aid in covering the costs of such an unforeseen loss. Link to donate: https://fundthefuneral.com/phyllis-a-reagab
David Eugene Reeves, 72, of Maryville, passed away early Wednesday morning September 8, 2021. Dave was an avid golfer and talented musician. His love for music began as a small child and continued throughout his life. He was a Tenor in the Knoxville Choral Society and an active member at Fairview United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir and was one of the original members of the Faithful Men. He lived a life of service as a psychiatrist nurse at Peninsula Hospital and Cornerstone of Recovery. He had a natural gift for helping others heal from mental illness and addiction. This heart of service carried over to all aspects of his life. He was a true family man who loved fiercely and dedicated his life to his children, grandchildren, and close friends. He is preceded in death by his mother (Frances Bratton), father (John Henry), and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his son Caleb Reeves and wife Achley, daughter Maiah Bevans and husband Brian, grandchildren Thomas, Austin, Jaxon, Monk, and Elena, sisters Virginia and Kay, and longtime friends Wendy Pitts Reeves and Bob and Ann Glenn. Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 5:00 PM, Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Fairview United Methodist Church. Funeral service will follow at 5:00 PM with Rev. Mickey Rainwater and Dr. Jerry Russell officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
William Edward Spargo, "Rusty" to all who knew and loved him, died Friday, August 27, 2021, at his charming cabin in the woods in Seymour, TN. His life was a celebration of family and music. Becoming hooked after mastering his first chord on a chestnut-brown child-sized guitar, he pursued faith and found his voice through song. Rusty was a master craftsman with his hands and created many inventive works of art. He became exuberant with the first crisp air of every autumn, finding joy and solace in riding "Tater" his motorcycle on his favorite haunts through the curves and forests of the Great Smoky Mountains. Rusty made friendships with a passion unparalleled by most men. He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty (Poplin) Spargo and his mother-in-law, Lou Hawk. Rusty leaves behind the heart broken who loved him, his wife of 39 years, Laura Hawk Spargo; son, Ryan Spargo (Leslie); father, John Spargo; sister, Kim Spargo (Gerald Burnette); father-in-law, Bill Hawk (Diana); sister-in-law, Linda Rachel Battocchio (Jim, nephew Will), and scores of church and music friends, motorcycle club riders, and all of those on the receiving end of his generosity of spirit. The family will hold a private gathering in the Smokies after cremation to scatter his ashes. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Rusty's memory to Friends of The Smokies, P. O. Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764 (friendosthesmokies.org) or CrossWalk Community Church, 2131 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.