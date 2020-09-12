Rev. Earl L. Baker, age 92, of Louisville, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 10, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Earl and Margaret Ruth Baker attended Friendsville Bible Methodist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Margaret Ruth Baker; son, Michael Lynn Baker; grandsons, Wiley Wiggins, Gareth Baker and Braxton Bragg. He is survived by his son, Gary Baker; daughter, Linda Bragg (Steve); 8 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, with Chrissy and Chloe being the ones that could always put a smile on his face; 4 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces; and many lifelong friends. The family will receive friends from 11- to 12 noon on Monday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a Celebration of life service to immediately follow, Rev. Dana Bentz, and Rev. Walt Headstrom, officiants. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Bible Methodist Missions, 40 Skyview LN, Pell City, Alabama 35125. Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Baker family. www.clickfh.com
Alice “Joyce” Raulston Baldwin of Alcoa was called home the morning of September 11, 2020. Joyce was a vivacious person whose wit and humor enhanced the lives of many. A practical joker at heart, she loved life, family, friends and was a mother to all children that walked in her door. Few have experienced the unique adventures she had. Joyce was married to Benny Baldwin for 56 years before his passing in 2007. She was the daughter of Glenn and Gaynell Raulston and was preceded in death by her brother, Richard (Bill) Raulston; sister, Margaret Pemberton; and close friends, June Davis and Jenette Lewis. She is survived by her 3 sons, Alan Baldwin of Spokane, Washington, David Baldwin of Alcoa, and Bill Baldwin of Maryville; granddaughters, Lauren Massengale, Anna Baldwin, and Kate Baldwin of Chattanooga, Mary Alice Baldwin of Johnson City, Raven, Shelby, and Kelsea Baldwin of Maryville and great granddaughter, Nell Massengale of Chattanooga. Funeral services will be for her family and close friends at Grandview Cemetery. An informal gathering at the family home will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to the Blount Memorial Foundation @ 907 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville TN. 37804 or online https://blountmemorial.org/donate.php or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville. Condolences and memories may be shared at www. SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Charles Ray Hayes, 74, of Maryville, died on Sept. 11. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Max R. Hood, age 66 entered into rest on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his residence. Max was born in Maryville, Tennessee to the late Max Alexander and Mary Anna Hood. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Elizabeth Thomas and her husband Elmer “ Buster” Thomas. Max was also predeceased by his first wife Phyllis S. Hood. Max strived to live each day dedicated to a set of spiritual principles. Through his work at DDEMAC Behavioral Health as a LCSW counselor, he helped a number of soldiers and their families. He was also a long-term member of a spiritual fellowship dedicated to helping others live sober, joyful lives. He will be remembered for his love of mankind and animals, his quick wit, his intelligence, his service, and his love for motorcycling. Max will be forever cherished by his wife, Fran Martin of Grovetown; his two faithful canine companions, Worf and Lily Belle; his sister, Martha Ann Justice and husband Jerry of Knoxville, Tennessee; and several loving nieces and nephews. He will also be remembered by countless friends and everyone blessed enough to have encountered his kindness and generosity of spirit. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Max’s life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hale Foundation 402 Walker Street, Augusta, Georgia 30901 Or our local animal rescue organization: That’s What Friends Are For (thatswhatfriendsarefor.org) Please sign the online registry at, www.plattsfuneralhome.com Platt’s Funeral Home Evans, Georgia
Tina Elaine Jones, 45, of Friendsville, died on Sept. 12. She is survived by her son: James Edward Jones. Graveside funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Four Mile Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ron Sunderland officiating. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Beulah J. Eggers Lawson, age 102, of Maryville passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a 1939 graduate of Everett High School and attended the dedication of Great Smoky Mountains National Park by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on September 2, 1940 (her 22nd birthday). She was also a member of Piney Level Baptist Church. Beulah enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, and working in her yard. Preceded in death by: Parents, Genetta (Nettie) M. Lunsford Eggers and Grant Eggers; Infant Daughter, Barbara Ann Lawson; Infant Granddaughter, Michelle Elizabeth Lawson. Survivors include: Son, Daniel J. Lawson; Daughter, Sarah Sue Lawson LeQuire; Grandchildren, Daniel Lawson and Joseph Lawson; Great-Grandchildren, Joshua Lawson. Friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 AM until 5 PM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 and from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Piney Level Baptist Church, 3527 Piney Level Church Rd, Maryville, TN 37803. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM Sunday, September 13, 2020 for Graveside Service at Piney Level Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mike Boring and Rev. George Macht officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-98-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Norma Jean Nelson, passed from this life at her home on Thursday, August 20, 2020, Louisville, Tennessee, at the age of 82. She was born Norma Jean McDaniel, in Louisville, Tennessee, to Ina and Allen McDaniel, who preceded her in death. On November 12, 1999, she married the love of her life, Leonard Nelson, who survives. Norma worked for many years in the clothing retail business in Dallas, Texas, with most of those years at Dallas Handbag. Before retiring, she and Leonard, spent many years driving an over the road truck. Together, they traveled this great country. She always shared stories of the many people they had met and the places that they loved visiting along the way. In her later years, the “little loves of her life” were her two dachshunds, Little Bit and Missy, who rarely left her side. She is survived by brother, Wayne (Linda) McDaniel; daughter, Deborah (Steve) James; daughter, Christine (Kerry) Armistead; grandchildren, Nicole (Joey) Rinehart, Amanda (Cory) Sullivan, Michelle Tedford, Sabrina (Dan) Springhorn, Summer (John) Winningham; great-grandchildren, Bradley, Logan, Hannah, Kayleigh, Leah, Carter, Caroline, Autumn and Audrey; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers Carl McDaniel and Jimmy McDaniel and daughter, Tammy Townsend. Most of all she loved her family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Memorial contributions may be made to the Blount County Humane Society, 1005 E Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37804.
Kenneth Lee Paxton Sr., 94, of Maryville, died on Sept. 11. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by McCammon-Ammon-Click Funeral Home.
