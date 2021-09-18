Patricia Kelley Duncan, 74, of Walland, passed away September 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by parents: Bill Kelley and Mae Williams. She is survived by son; Anthony Duncan, sister and brother-in-law: Leesa and Steve McGill, granddaughter: Bella, nephews: Matthew and Michael McGill, and great nieces. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, September 21, at 5:30 pm at Keeble’s Chapel with Reverend John Whitehead officiating. Condolences may be made by visiting www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Alex Garcia, 25, of Louisville, died on September 16, 2021. He is survived by his mother: Denice and Jaime Hernandez, sister: Gabi (Moises) Hernandez, brothers: Joseph “Bo” (Amber), Miguel “Beanie”, and Chase, his love: Liz Crites. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Lenard Lamar Gennoe, age 78, of Maryville TN passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Julia Gennoe, and a brother Phillip. Survivors include sister Judy Young (Pat), children Tammy Hash (Dick), Steve Gennoe (Susan), Brian Gennoe (Connie), and Robby Gennoe. Grandchildren Hannah and Eric Hash, Erin Campbell (Nathan), Emily Gennoe, Riley and Nathan Gennoe, and great grandchild Harper Campbell, mother of his children Anna Rae Cupp. Lamar loved electrical work and was the owner operator of Gennoe Electric. Those who knew him will miss his antics. Friends may come by the funeral home on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 3:00 until 5:00 pm to pay their respects and sign the register book. Family respectfully requests masks be worn. Family and friends will assemble for interment on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Harrison Arthur “Art” Jackson, age 76, of Maryville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Monday, September 13, 2021. He is preceded in death by beloved son Michael “Mike” Jackson, his father and mother Robert S Jackson and Mamie L Jackson Paine, sisters Barbara Jackson Soeurt and Jennie Jackson Fagg, and brother Vernon Jackson. He is survived by his son Steve Jackson (Monique), daughter Teresa Jackson Morton (David), ex-wife Carolyn Jackson, grandsons Shane and Chase Jackson, granddaughters Elizabeth and Emily Morton and Macy Jackson, and special friend Kay Carter and her dog Gabby. Art also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews as well as many dear friends and long-time co-workers. A 1962 graduate of Everett High school, Art enjoyed a life-long career in the hardware business. He began his career selling hardware for Belknap Hardware, and soon thereafter purchased an interest in a hardware store in Rock Springs, Georgia, where he managed the business for a short time. Art most recently enjoyed a 45-year career as a salesman for House Hasson Hardware, where he won the “Million Dollar Sales” award numerous times. Art retired from House Hasson Hardware in January 2018. Even after retirement he stayed in close contact with many of his customers. Art will be remembered as a man who loved his family with all his heart and would do anything to help his fellow man. He was a dedicated father who working tirelessly to provide for his family. He had a compassionate heart and a strong faith and was a member of Springview Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with family and always looked forward to the annual Labor Day gathering at his cabin on the lake. Art most enjoyed providing for and helping his family and although he loved joking and teasing family members, he was also the first to arrive with a hug in time of sorrow or a helping hand in time of need and never parted ways without a hug and an “I love you”. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Mortuary (Trinity Chapel) on Monday, September 20, 2021, followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. Pastor Ben Ward of Springview Baptist Church will officiate at the memorial service on Monday evening, and at the graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery. Art had recently joined the Springview Blessing Box committee providing food for the community, therefore the family requests that any memorial contributions in Art’s name be made to the Blessing Box ministry of Springview Baptist Church, 4220 US Highway 411 South Maryville, TN 37801. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Emma Lue Oliver, Age 90, gained her angel wings on Thursday, September 17, surrounded by her loving family. Proceeded in Death by Son David R. Oliver and Daughter in Law, Linda Oliver. Survived by her husband of 75 years Roy M. Oliver, Children, Jesse (J.R.) Oliver, Joyce (John) Kiser, Linda (Robbie) Roberson, Judy (Allen) Presnell, 40 Grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was very active in church ministry all of her adult life. She was a local florist. Owner of Oliver’s Florist, Blount County Flower Shop and Honeysuckle Rose Flower Shop. She loved to sing, play many musical instruments, and paint. She was the sweetest and most loving woman that ever walked the earth. She is greatly loved by all who knew her. The family and friends will assemble for a graveside service and interment Monday, September 20, 2021, at 1:00pm at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Carl C. Patton, 72, of Sevierville died on September 03, 2021.He is survived by his wife, Nancy Johns Patton, his son, Christopher Shane Patton, Daughter, Brandy(Eddy) Parsons; sisters, Charlotte Patton Compton, Denise Patton Lovett and Elaine Patton. Interment will be in Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, Alabama. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
