Peggy Jane Lee Blevins, 78 of Maryville, beloved wife of Jerry Blevins, left this world peacefully at her home with her family at her bedside. Born in May 26, 1942, in Madisonville, TN the daughter of the late Gertrude Atkins Lee and Robert Taylor Lee, Jr. Daughter-in-law of the late Stanley and Mary Blevins of Sweetwater, TN Graduated from Madisonville High School class of 1960. Graduated with honors from Hiwassee College in 1962. Peggy and Jerry married on March 16, 1962. They have resided in Maryville TN for the last 52 years. Peggy was employed at South Central Bell as a telephone operator. Then at Blount National Bank as a receptionist. Jerry and Peggy started and worked side by side at Blevins Paint Center for 38 years. Peggy suffered from a lifelong battle CMT Type 1A where she succumbed to complications that eventually took her life. Peggy loved the Lord with all her heart. She was still witnessing and singing His praises up until her last day. Peggy was a lifetime member of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church. Peggy had a passion for the handicap and shut-ins. Peggy loved to read, knit, travel, watch her favorite TV shows, go to church, and spend time with family and friends. Her greatest joys were her sons and grandchildren. Survived by her husband of 58 1/2 years, Jerry Blevins, Sons: Jay (Lisa) and Scott (Mary) all of Maryville, TN. Her cherished grandchildren: Macy (Tyler) Issacs, Daniel (Kelsey) Blevins, Jessica and (Grant) Gentry and Jacob Blevins all of Maryville, TN and great grandchild Aiden Thomason. Sister Barbara (George) Marcu of Killen, Alabama. Brother Robert Joe Lee (Elaine) Florida and sister Cheryl Lee of Knoxville TN, Several nieces and nephews. Many special friends who have enriched her life and were faithful to her for many years. A special thank you to Dr Britton Bishop, Dr Harold Cates and Dr. Ousama Dabbagh, and Blount Discount for their many years of wonderful care. Also, to Amedisys Hospice Care for end of life care. All these establishments went above and beyond for Peggy. The family will have a Celebration of Life from 5 pm — 7 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Smithview Pavilion with a service to follow at 7 pm with Rev. Greg Long and Rev. Morris Anderson officiating. The family will then assemble at Grandview Pavilion for a Graveside Service and Entombment on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11 am. Friends may call at their convenience on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 9 am — 5 pm and Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 9 am — 2 pm. Please in lieu of flowers make your donations in memory of Peggy Blevins to CMTA Research P.O. Box 105, Glenolden, PA 19026. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Mildred Marie Burchfield, age 90, of Maryville, went on to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, September 18th. She rested peacefully at her home as she entered into eternity surrounded by loved ones that have gone on before. Survived by, husband of 69 years Donald Burchfield; daughter and son in law, Donnita and Skip Jeter; granddaughter and husband, Brandi and Chad Rayburn; great grandchildren, Madison and Cole; brother and sister in law, Bill and Yoko Burkett; several nieces and nephews. Mildred lived a full life of love and happiness with her family and her church family. She was first and foremost a Christian, a loving wife. A wonderful mother, a fabulous grandmother and great grandmother, and she served all these roles well to the fullest. Mildred always made time for others, showing her love by cooking a meal or helping out anyway she could. She will be missed by all, but we rejoice in knowing she is now with the Lord. The family will receive friends Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM — 7:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with the funeral at 7:00 PM with Rev. Rick Smelser and Rev. Kenneth Carpenter officiating. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Maryville Baptist Tabernacle Cemetery for a graveside service. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Aletha Faye (Rasar) Everett passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by: parents, John Clifford and Beulah (Kilpatrick) Rasar; stillborn brother, Alexander; husband, James Raymond Everett, Sr.; son, John Edward Everett. Preacher Faye (as she was lovingly called by her children, family and friends) was a determined fighter until the very end of her life. She was a faithful member of Piney Level Baptist Church. Faye was a direct descendant of the John Oliver family in Cades Cove through her paternal grandmother (who was a midwife) Cora Jane Webb Rasar. After the death of her mother, she was raised by her maternal Aunt Nanny (Kilpatrick) Burns and her husband, Ed Burns. Nanny and Ed Burns also raised another niece, Mildred (Harmon) Millsaps, whose mother (Grace Kilpatrick Harmon) was Nanny and Beulah’s sister. Faye’s Uncle Ed and Aunt Nanny paid for her to take piano lessons because Rocky Branch Bethel Church needed a piano player and this led her down the Christian pathway of singing in churches. Faye was a devoted mother, who loved the Lord and her family with all her heart. After she married and had children, she taught her children to love the Lord, sing and play the piano, too. She is survived by: son & daughter-in-law, Jim & Lori Everett of Walland; daughter & son-in-law, Sandy & Ron Johnson of Seymour; beloved grandson, Conner Everett; special cousins, Ronnie & Donna Inman; special buddy, Brandon Rexwinkle, and extended family and friends. Special thanks to Blount Memorial Hospice, especially Patti for their care and help over the last six months of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make donations to Piney Level Benevolence Fund, 3527 Piney Level Church Rd, Maryville, TN 37803. Friends may call at their convenience from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM, Friday, September 18, 2020 and from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 29, 2020 at Smith Chapel. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at West Millers Cove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jim Everett, Rev. Rex Everett, Rev. Ronnie Inman, and Rev. George Macht officiating. For everyone’s safety please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Robert Charles Foglesong 79, went to his heavenly home April 4, 2020. He was born and raised in Peoria, Illinois and graduated from Woodruff High School and Bradley University. He was a teacher, coach and supervisor. Bob was preceded in death by: his parents, Charles & Edna Foglesong; sister, Marilee Foglesong. He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Barbara; daughter, Dina Gibson (Darby); grandsons, Boone and Crocket. Bob was a member of Friendsville United Methodist Church and Blount County Sheriff’s Sr. Outreach Program. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3:00 PM, at Grandview Pavilion at Grandview Cemetery. Some seating will be available but bringing lawn chairs is suggested. Please wear a mask and physical distance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Friendsville United Methodist Church (Benevolent Fund), PO Box 176, Friendsville, TN 37737. Receiving of friends will follow.
Raymond Cleo (Joe) Gourley of Maryville, TN, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 94. He worked for Arconic for 42 years and was active in the United Steelworkers Union. Joe was a veteran of the US Army and served in the Korean War. He was a member of Laurel Banks Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Gourley and his parents, Isaac Gourley of Maryville, TN and Beulah Moreno of Oklahoma City, OK. Survivors include daughter, Ramona Jean Perkins of Owens Cross Roads, AL; son-in-law, Jeff Perkins of Owens Cross Roads, AL; granddaughters, Hannah Perkins of Atlanta, GA and Abigail Perkins of San Angelo, TX. A private burial was held at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
James E. “Jim” Huffstetler 82 Passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, W.J. and Katherine Porter Huffstetler; brother, Bill Huffstetler; father-in-law, T.W. Baugh Jr. Survivors include his wife, Kathy; children, Amanda, Ashley, Gwen and Jimmy; grandchildren, Chloe, Kyra, Rebekah, James, Matthew and Jeremiah; 12 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Nancy Baugh; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet 1:00 P.M. Monday at Grandview Cemetery for a graveside service with Dr. Jerry Russell officiating. Friends may call at their convenience at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Sunday from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to the Wounded Warrior Project. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Janice Elaine Johnson, 68, of Maryville, passed away Thursday September 17, 2020, in Maryville. She was preceded in death by her Daughter: Kimberly E. Fair, Parents: Clarence and Faye Lee Lawson Jenkins Sr., Brother: Clarence Jenkins Jr., Sister: JoAnn McCauley. Janice was born in Lenoir City, TN September 30, 1951, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a founding member of the River Church in Maryville where she faithfully attended. She loved with all of her heart and was a true friend. She was a L.P.N. in the Maryville community for many years. She is survived by her Children: Michael Fair and wife Kim, Jenni Young, Charles (Thumper) Debuty, Amanda Lee and husband Doyle, Sibling: Sharon Anderson and husband Nick, Elizabeth Jenkins, Cheryl Inesgenza and husband Tim Lee, Nine grandchildren, Four great grandchildren, Best Friend: Albert Debuty. Funeral services will be held 7:00 P.M. Monday September 21, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801 with Rev. Jake Debuty, and Rev. Patrick James Swanger officiating. Family and friends will all meet 2:00 P.M. Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Crossroads Tabernacle Cemetery in Greenback for graveside and interment services. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Junior Creed “Caveman” Kirkland, age 84, of Maryville, was called home on Thursday, September 17, 2020, to join his beloved wife Kathy, father and mother, Bud and Pearl Kirkland; brothers, Bobby, Reed and Paul Kirkland; sisters, Ruth Starnes, Shirley Green and Lynn Hitson. Survived by daughter, Sue; son, Joe; sisters, Betty Jo Maynard, Nellie Ridenour and Jane Jackson; brother, David Kirkland; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to especially thank Jerry Hughes and Bruce Buchanan who have been loyal and beloved friends of Creed’s for many years. He truly loved all his hunting and fishing buddies. A special thanks to sister, Nellie Ridenour and niece Connie Young for providing around the clock care in Creed’s final days. Funeral service 4:00 PM Monday, September 21, 2020 at Lower Chilhowee Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Rex Everett officiating. Graveside and interment will follow at church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project in Creed’s name.www.woundedwarriorproject.com. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM Monday at the church. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Michael Wayne Summerfield was called home, Friday September 11, 2020. Mike grew up in North Liberty, Indiana and was a 1967 graduate of North Liberty High School. Waiting on him with open arms were his son, Sean Stephen, his daughter, Brenice Lynn, his parents, Alfred “Al” and Lillian Summerfield and his brother, Bruce. He left behind his wife, Cindy Summerfield; children, Michelle Summerfield Workman and son-in-law Jeff, Tanya Summerfield Jones, and Tommy Summerfield; grandchildren, Jorden, Hailee, Mason, Gentry, and Ramey; great grandchildren, Aaliyah and Weston; nieces and nephews, Stephen, Katlyn, Josh, Matthew, Lindsey, Stephanie; brother, Mark and wife, Kim Summerfield; and so, so many others that loved him and will miss him deeply. A Celebration of Mike’s life will be held from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at The Shed at Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson. At 7:00 pm there will be a time of reflection of Mike’s life where family and friends will share stories. The family would like to say a special thank you to Scott Maddux and his Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson “family” for their outpouring of friendship and love of Mike. His presence will be truly missed. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Tommy “Charlie” Joe Willocks, age 84 of Hendersonville, Tennessee, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Hendersonville Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Tennessee at 2 o’clock pm, Monday, September 21st with Bro. Gene Brown officiating. Burial will follow at EverRest of Cheatham with Grant Fugate, Jack Tomasino, John Colville, Remy Willocks, Bill Peter, Rich Hood, and Keith Willocks serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Pleasant View, Monday, from 12:00PM until the hour of service at 2:00PM. Mr. Willocks was born on October 2, 1935 in Maryville, Tennessee to the late Robert Willocks and Myrtle Henderson Porter. He was retired as an engineer for TDOT and was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was a Christian. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Clyde Willocks. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Diane Stroud Willocks; son, Keith (Kristin) Willocks; daughter, Joetta Colville; brother, Lynn (Phyllis) Willocks; sister-in-law, Cathy Willocks; grandchildren, John Colville, Jillian Colville, Remy Willocks, Grant Fugate, Finley Willocks, Jack Tomasino, Marisol Willocks. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146 (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com
Levenia Faye Lowe Woods, age 80, of Maryville, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at Asbury Place of Maryville. She had a long career in retail business. Preceded in death by: parents, William & Ida Lowe; brother, Robert Lowe, and sister, Bessie Kate Todd. Survivors include: husband of 60 years, Donald R. Woods; Son, Walter Alan Woods; brothers & sisters-in-law, Jack & Shirley Lowe, Barney & Mary Sue Lowe, and Richard Lowe; sisters & brother-in-law, Viola Frazier, Sandra & Dennis Ledbetter; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to: Blount County Animal Shelter payable to Blount County Animal Center, 233 Currie Ave, Maryville, TN 37804. A Celebration of Life will be from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Monday, September 21, 2020 at Smithview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.