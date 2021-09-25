Junior “Red” Bivens was born December 19, 1950, in Monroe County, Tennessee. Junior went to be with his LORD and Savior on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the age of 70. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, carpenter, and friend. Junior loved the Lord and was a wonderful husband and father. He described himself as an “honest and trustworthy man.” Junior was preceded in death by his parents J. D. and Artie Duncan Bivens, brother Walter Bivens, and Sisters Bettye Bivens Burger and Beulah Faye Bivens. Survivors include Pamela Anne Barnwell Bivens (his loving wife of 43 years) and beloved son John Barnwell Bivens. He is survived by his brother Carl (Gail) Bivens, Sisters Mary Katherine Bivens, Lola Mae (Charles) Goss, Joyce (Dennis) Capehart, Brother-in-Law Ronnie Burger, Sister-in-law Priscilla (Steve) Gregory, Brother-in-law Dr. John (Rosemary) Barnwell, and numerous Nieces and Nephews. Junior truly loved his family.There will be a Receiving of Friends Monday, September 27 from 5:00-7:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 7:00 PM at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home in Madisonville, Tennessee. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, September 28 at 11:00 AM at Citico Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Vonore, Tennessee. The Reverend Gary Duncan will be officiating at both services. Special Thanks to the Doctors, Nurses, and Staff of Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Tennessee, U. T. Hospital, and U. T. Home Care Services in Knoxville Tennessee for their care and support.
John Randal Elam, a beloved brother, friend and consummate outdoorsman, was famously enthusiastic about whitewater canoeing, hiking, bicycling, music and cooking. Born in Arlington, Virginia on September 29, 1958, to Raymond Charles Elam and Merry Carol Huggins Elam, he was raised in South Carolina until the family move to Maryville, Tennessee in 1971, where he made lifelong friends before graduating high school and attending the University of Tennessee. A short order cook while a student, he developed a passion for cooking and went on to train as a chef, living in different parts of the country—the Oregon coast; Columbia, South Carolina; New York City—before settling down in Athens, Georgia in 1986. He cooked for several restaurants, including the beloved Bluebird Café and Pearl’s, then was hired by the University of Georgia food services, where he honed his culinary skills for 25 years, training and making friends along the way until his retirement on December 31, 2020. In the late 1980s, he met Anne Claseman (pictured) and they shared a life until her sudden death on February 11, 2021 from a brain hemorrhage. John (Randy) Elam died on April 13, 2021, while being treated for pancreatic cancer at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts, leaving many bereft friends, their beloved beagle, Bonnie, and his adoring family of sisters: Angela Elam (Cullen Holland) of Lawrence, Kansas; Lillian (Lile) Catherine Elam of Maryville, Tennessee; and Merry Jane Sheehan (James) of Rockland, Massachusetts and their children: Courtney Healy (Bryan), Merry Carolyn Sheehan, Jamie Sheehan, Jimmy Sheehan, and their four grand-children. A memorial will be held for both Randy and Anne on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Memorial Ecosystems’ Ramsey Creek Preserve, 390 Cobb Bridge Road, Westminster, SC 29693 followed by an outdoor celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to an environmental organization or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Ellen Greene, at 81, of Friendsville, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at home. She was a longtime member of Victory Baptist Church who loved to talk about the Bible. Mary was a graduate of Everett High School and loved nursing for Blount Memorial Hospital as a CNA. She was a home health caregiver and very humble servant. She was a loving grandmother and mother and loved her grand puppies. Preceded in death by: Husband, Pat Greene Jr.; Parents, Hobert & Eddis Farr; Brother Hobert Farr Jr. Survivors include: Children, Sandra Gail Bailey (Jon), Phillip Ray Greene, Patty Dossett (Andy), and Bryan Greene (Tonya); Grandchildren, Ashlie Bailey, Dalton Greene, Emma Greene, Justin Dossett (Chesney), Daniel Dossett and girl friend Taylor Childres, Jacob Greene, Samuel Greene, and Tyler Sloan; Brother, Charles Farr; Sister, Evelyn Young. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Gideons International, Blount County South Camp, Po Box 4035, Maryville, TN 37802-4035. Mary’s wishes were to be cremated and there will be no services at this time. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Amanda Harris, born March 10, 1984, earned her wings to be with the angels Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Amanda never met a stranger and was such a kind sweet soul. She had so many friends and was always so full of love for all the children in her life. Amanda loved to sew and made many blankets for everyone. She also enjoyed coloring, playing games on her tablet, singing and dancing. She was preceded in death by her sister, Annette Kee; nephew, Tyler Kee. She leaves her parents, Ronald and Jennifer Harris; sister, Kimberly Ramsey; brother, Ronald P. Harris; brother-in-law, Shawn Kee; nieces and nephews, Ronald Harris, Jr. and wife, Emily Harris, Michelle Harris, Brianna Harris, Brandon Harris, Dacota Judy, Kaden Kee, Taylor Brocious, Hannah St.Julian; great-nieces and nephews, Landon, Mallie, and Macie Harris, McKenzie and Sofia Krouse, Madilyn Rearick, Declan Schmidtt, Adelinne Hulings, Parker Brocious, Naomi Ferris. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will assemble for Graveside Service and Interment at 1:00 PM Monday, September 27, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion with Rev. Mike Arp officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Norma Mae Nix Herron passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family. Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Denny and Lula Roberson Nix; brothers, Jimmy (Kay) Nix; and “Baby Jack” Nix. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ronald L. Herron, Sr.; sons, Ronald Lynn Herron, Jr., Roger Herron; grandchildren, Cory (Samantha) Herron, Katelyn (T.J.) Herron Skeen; great-grandchildren, D’artagnan and Mackenzie Barnhardt, Natasha and Sabine Herron, and Thomas and Maddie-Kate Skeen; sister, Sarah (O.R. “Dick”) Phelps. Norma was a devoted Christian, wife, and mother whose greatest joy was being with her family and doting on her great-grandchildren. She showed her love for others through food, and no person left her home hungry. She had a loving and generous heart, a gentle spirit, and a kind word for every person she met. She will be greatly missed, but we rejoice in the knowledge that she has met her Savior Jesus face-to-face. “Best Mom Ever.” Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at East Maryville Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Travis J. Skeen. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Scott Isbell, age 57 of Tellico Plains, Tennessee, left this earth to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Scott’s family was his most prized possession. Scott is survived by his beloved wife, Wendy; their children, Matthew Isbell, Jordan and Chelsey Isbell, Cory and Beth Isbell, Callie Isbell, and Jason Richardson, Victoria and Seth English, Jessica and Blake Dockery; grandchildren, Noah, Bryan, Scarlett, Lillian, Emilie, and Trinity; mother, Patricia Cole; sisters, Shannon (Alan) Russell, Shea (Jeff) Ratledge; beloved uncle, Bob Isbell; much loved great aunt, Marjorie Nash. Preceded in death by his father, Ronald Edward Isbell; stepfather, Jim Williams. Scott served his nation with distinction as a soldier in the United States Army, entering service in 1982 and proudly serving with the 101st Airborne Division until leaving active duty in 1986. Scott returned home to serve in the Tennessee National Guard in 1986 and retired from service in 2006 at the rank of Sergeant 1st Class. During his service, Scott was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom with his best friends Dale Bradley and Brian Powell. His awards and decorations include the Air Assault badge, the Order of Saint George, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and many others. Scott served his community as a security police captain for the department of energy in Oak Ridge, Tennessee from 1987 until his retirement in 2017. In 2020, Scott again volunteered to serve his community as a volunteer Patrolman for the Vonore Police Department. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Honored American Veterans Afield (HAVA) or to the Malinois Ranch Rescue, 100 Guins Creek Ln, McKenzie, TN 38201. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Vonore Baptist Church, 714 Church St, Vonore, TN 37885, with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Andrew Osakue officiating. Family and friends will assemble for Interment at 8:30 AM Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Frances Jones, age 84, of Maryville passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. She is survived by sister, Edna Hill, niece, Beverly Watkins, and family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Grace Jones; and ten siblings. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, September 27, 2021, at Four Mile Cemetery, Rev. Jimmy Rhiner officiating. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Charles Edward Prince (Gomer) of Maryville passed away at his sister’s home at 1:33 AM on the 23rd. Preceded in death his mother, Birdie Williams; sister, Marcella Icenhower; daughter, Charlene Prince; son, Charles Prince; Ex-wife, Charlotte Prince. Survived by sister, Annette Thompson; several grandchildren, great grandchildren several great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The body will lie in state at Faith Deliverance Church from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday. Funeral service 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Faith Deliverance Church Rev. Gary Cooper officiating. Graveside service will follow at Lower Chilhowee Primitive Baptist Church. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
