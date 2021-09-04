Kenneth Eugene Blair, age 67, of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doris and Eugene Blair; brothers, Kelly and Kris; and son, Corey Blair. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lesa Blair; daughters, Staci Hamlin and Traci Breeden; sister, Kathy Millsaps; grandchildren, Brittany and Hannah Breeden, and Blake and Emily Hamlin; and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Barbara Sloan and Family, Cindy Martin and Family, Sharon Hall and Family, Chuck Walker, Pete Lail, and the nurses and staff of 12th floor of UT Medical Center. A private graveside service will be held and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Bobby R. Everett, age 80, of Maryville, passed away, Friday, September 3, 2021, at home. A life-long Blount County resident, his education included Everett High School, class of '59 and the University of Tennessee's College of Agriculture. Bobby began his career as dairyman and farmer on the family farm, known as the Bonnie Vista Farms, where he earned numerous awards. His interest in farming continued as a collector of farm equipment, antique treasures and a multitude of faithful friends. He was a devoted member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Pleasant Grove Cemetery committee, and the Happy Helpers Sunday school Class. Bobby was preceded in death by his wife Genevieve Christen, and his parents, Max and Myrtle Everett. He is survived by lifelong friend, Marilyn Willocks; daughter and son-in-law, Amy Everett and Doug Blair; brother and sister-in law, Bill and Kay Everett; stepson Everett Christen and wife Ashli; nephews and spouses: Lynn & Shannon Everett and Ed & Angie Everett; grandchildren and grand nephews and nieces, Reyla Blair, Spencer Christen, Max,Will and Anna Kate Everett. A special thank you to the staff of Blount Memorial Hospice, Blount Memorial Hospital, and caregivers Amy and Phillip Russell. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 6, 2021, 10 a.m. in an outdoor tent at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3637 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville. Friends may visit at their convenience on Sunday, September 5th, 10:00AM-4:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. All are welcome Monday afternoon at The Shop. Bobby's love of flowers are welcome as graveside memorials. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3637 Tuckaleechee Pike Maryville 37804 or Carpenters Campground Cemetery Fund, 3530 Best Rd., Maryville 37803. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Bennie Frye, age 89, of Townsend, passed away August 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son, Ben Frye. She will be sadly missed by her husband of 71 years, Bill Frye; son, Steve Frye; grandsons, Jake, Erin, and Gage; daughter-in-law, Lainie; niece, Diane and husband, Jerry Teaster; nephews, Mike and Dawn Wheeler, Johnny and Ceila Wheeler; sisters-in-law, Colleen Huskey, Marcia and Lewis Messick, Judy and Melvin Hembree; brothers-in-law, Roger and Vickie Frye and Winfield and Relda Frye. Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Caylors Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Pastor Darren Wiggington officiating.
Jimmy Lee Harless Sr. died peacefully at the age of 70, on Sept 1,2021. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; sons, Jimmy Jr. and Brian Harless. He had one grandson Kaleb Harless and two great grandkids Bentley and Kenzlee Harless. Siblings- Tony & Vickie Kidd, Phyllis Neil, Kathy Morton, Charlotte Burnsmier and Fran Murphy. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Gene & Sarah Harless; his brothers, Bill Harless, Jack Harless, Pat Gavin, & Frank Harless; his sisters, Donnie Williams & Sally Cupp. The family would like to thank everyone for all the thoughts, prayers and kind words. Due to Covid-19 we will not have a service.
Ruth A. Heaton (Justice), born February 28, 1923, passed away September 3, 2021. She loved music, playing instruments (mostly piano), birds and art. Preceded in death by husband Carl Andrew Heaton (married 1954-61 years), retired United States Air Force Alcoa Aluminum Company Union Representive; parents, Hubert and Georgia Justice; brothers, Jack and Rex Justice. Survived by son and daughter in law, Mark and Micki Heaton; sisters, Peggy Cooper and June Fugate; many nephews, nieces, many care takers who have given love and support. Graveside service and interment 2:00 PM Monday, September 6, 2021, at Shady Grove Cemetery Pastor Tim Townsend officiating. The family ask you to be respectful and wear mask for all. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Ted Alan Judkins, of Maryville, TN, who was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away at age 72, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He had just defeated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma only to be overcome by COVID-19. Ted was born on August 21, 1949, in Nashville, TN, to his mother, Evelyn Keith Allen, and father, William Jewel Judkins. He proudly served our country as a Marine in the Vietnam era. Ted worked in retail property management prior to his retirement in January 2016, at which time he became the successful business owner of a prosperous landscape and garden center. On January 27, 1983, he married Margaret Diane Maybery and together they raised her son, William Zackery Garcia. Ted had a passion for the water. He loved camping, boating, skiing and fishing. Ted was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was a gentle soul. Ted is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Keith Allen (Paul Allen); his father, William Jewel Judkins (Bobbie) and his sister, Karen Judkins Arrington. Ted is survived by his wife, Diane; stepson, Zack; grandson, Michael Garcia; brothers and sisters, Patricia Lynn Judkins (Danny Patnode), Kerry Wayne Judkins, Donny Judkins (Angel), Pam Judkins Matthews, Lisa Judkins Woods (Kelvin), Amanda Judkins Howse (Scott), Linda Gail Judkins Dean (Ray) and Carl Judkins; in-laws Billy Maybery (Theresa), Richard Mayberry and Denise Weakley (Mike); nieces and nephews, Tonya Dunnagan Mohn (John), Bridgette Belew (Sonny), Troy Dunnagan (Brigid), Jamie Overbey (Tonya), Bryan Weakley, Aaron Weakley, Kate Goddard DeLong (Keith) and Jason Schroeder; and numerous loved cousins and friends. Also, we mustn't forget about the family dog, Candie. Ted was an inspiration to everyone he came in contact with. He enjoyed life to the fullest extent with many friends and family. Ted will be cremated and a celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a future date. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Carl P. Lee (4-Barrel), age 80, of Maryville, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at his home. Carl loved racing and life. Survived by daughter, Ramona (Darrell) Darnell; sons, Chris Lee, Randy Lee, and Tracy Lee; sister, Pat "Andy" Whitehead; grandchildren, Deanna Darnell and Caleb Darnell. Special thanks to Anna Burchfield. A private Graveside Service will be held. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Leonard (Butch) Lowe, 97, of Maryville, passed away Friday evening September 3, 2021. He was a veteran of WW II serving in the US Army in Germany. He was a member of Laurel Bank Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his loving wife: Anna Sue Lowe. Survivors include his Son & Daughter-in-law: Randy & Rebecca Lowe, Granddaughter: Mandy Lowe, Brother & Sister-in-law: Gary & Iva Lowe, Sister-in-law: Bobbie Lowe, Nephews: Richard Lowe and Roger Lowe, Special Friends at Laurel Bank Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday September 7, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801 with Rev. Dr. Charles Bailey officiating, the burial will follow at Clark's Grove Cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Gloria F. McClanahan, age 72 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Gloria spent her life being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family to no end and was a beautiful, loving, and loyal woman. She is preceded in death by husband, Melvin L. McClanahan; father, John Myers; mother, Minnie Dorsey; siblings, Johnny, Gladice, Samuel, and Noah. Survived by children, Doris Wilson, Roy McClanahan, Dena and Donnie Young, April Jones; grandchildren, Erik, Jessica, Alicia, Leah, Matthew, Joshua, Kyle, Rebecca; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Lana, Allison, Joslyn, Claudia, Aceley, Taevion, Jaxryn, Bentley; siblings, Sarah, Nina, Paul; extended family, Joe, Whitney, and Sara Clore; several nieces and nephews. No services are scheduled at this time. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
David Nuchols, age 82, of Maryville, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, September 1, 2021. He loved his country and his church. He served in the United States Army for 4+ years and the Army Reserve for over 25 years as a Master Sargent. David was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Preceded in death by: Parents, John & Verna Nuchols; Brother, Sidney Eugene (Gene) Nuchols; Son, David Michael Nuchols. Survivors include Wife of 58 years, Jo Dean Nuchols; Son, Bryan Nuchols; Daughter & Son-in-law, Jodi & Frank Self; Grandson, Daniel Daws. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 the family will receive friends at First Baptist Church Maryville sanctuary from 3:00 until 5:00 PM, with the funeral service immediately following at 5:00. A reception will be held in the Family Life Center following the service. Graveside Service will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Michael Lynn Satterfield, age 66, of Friendsville, unexpectedly went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 1, 2021, at his home. He was a faithful member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church for 28 years. He loved the Lord and sharing his personal testimony with everyone he talked to. Mike served in the jail ministry where he preached, witnessed, and lead countless people to Christ. He retired from the City of Alcoa landfill with 35 years of service. His greatest joys in life were church, family, sports and cheering on his beloved Tennessee Vols. Preceded in death by his father, Dillard Satterfield; grandparents, Sam and Kettie Capps and McKinley and Icie Satterfield. Survived by his mother, Sue Satterfield; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rick and Vicki Satterfield, Randy and Betsy Satterfield; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Mark Tipton; nieces, Ashley and Mike Murr, Britney and Toby Dykes, Taylor and Brent Allen, Shaina Brookshire, Amanda and Cliff Hill; nephew, Aaron Tipton; great nieces, McKinna, Ella, and Presleigh Murr, and Millie Kate Allen; great nephews, Trent and Garrett Lockhart, Jayden and Jonathan Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 910 Walker School Road, Maryville, TN 37803. The family requests that all who attend the service please social distance and wear masks. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 7, 2021 for Graveside Service and Interment at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Larry Eugene Smith passed away on April 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church, 7322 Old Tuckaleechee Road, Townsend, TN. A reception with refreshments will be held following the service, from 2:30 to 4:00 PM, in the church assembly room. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Holman Robert Tanner, Jr., age 60, God loving man, devoted husband and proud father, lost his courageous three-and-a-half year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) on September 1, 2021. He is now reunited with his loving son, Holman Robert (Trey) Tanner III, who preceded him in death on March 19, 2020. Holman, lovingly called “Hobo” by his parents and siblings, was born on March 30, 1961 to the late Holman Robert Tanner, Sr. and Lillian Griffith Tanner in Maryville, TN. He attended Maryville High School where he was a member of the varsity football team. After graduating from Maryville High School, Holman attended the University of Tennessee. From a young age, Holman was an avid University of Tennessee sports fan, especially BIG ORANGE football. He took great pride in wearing orange and white as often as he could. Holman’s career led him to the engineering field where he worked for corporations including General Electric and Y-12, where he was recognized as dedicated, well-respected employee with an outstanding work ethic. Holman was a devoted family man who loved his Lord and Savior. He married the love of his life, and best friend, Eileen. Together they shared a special love for over 30 years. Holman’s most prized possession was his beautiful children McKenzie and Trey. He was an incredible father and husband, dedicated to support his family in all of their interests and activities including many years of coaching youth football and baseball. Holman’s love for the lake, boating and skiing was often shared with friends and family, creating so many great memories. Holman had an infectious smile that was ever present. Even throughout his lengthy illness, he maintained a dignified character, that positively impacted countless people, and possessed loyalty that was recognized to be tried and true. With a quiet disposition, and the most generous and thoughtful heart, people always listened to his words of wisdom. Holman was preceded in death by his parents Holman Robert Tanner, Sr. and Lillian Griffith Tanner, and son Holman Robert (Trey) Tanner III. Holman is survived by his loving wife Eileen McKenzie Tanner, daughter McKenzie Anne Tanner, brother John Everett (Linda) Tanner, sister Virginia (Jenny) Tanner-Bradley, sisters-in-law Allison McKenzie Carroll, Susan McKenzie (Henry) Guy, many nieces, nephews and countless friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ALS Association Tennessee chapter via webtn.alsa.org or PO Box 40244, Suite 200, Nashville, TN. 37204 or to First Baptist Concord Missions Dept., 11704 Kingston Pk., Knoxville, TN. 37934. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 9, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Rose Funeral and Cremation — Mann Chapel. A Celebration of Life for Holman will be held Friday, September 10, 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Concord in the temporary worship center/student gymnasium with Rev. John Mark Harrison officiating. On-line condolences and guest registry are available at www.rosefuneraltn.com
Wilcox, Mrs. L.R. "Jo" 91, of Maryville, died on August 23, 2021.Survivors include her children Lee Roy (Lynn) Wilcox III and Ken (Tatyana) Wilcox; grandchildren, Jeremy Wilcox(Cailey),Matthew Wilcox, Erin Hansen(Alex), Emily Tabb(Chris),Katie Wilcox, Karina Jurayeva and Timur Jurayev No local ceremonies are scheduled at the present time. Interment was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Quitman, GA. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Jessie Marie Wilson, 87, of Maryville, passed from this life to eternity in Heaven on August 30, 2021, at home. Jessie was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse C. and Nelle G. Wilson. She is survived by her dear loved ones and special friends she greatly cherished. Jessie was a member of Centenary Baptist Church and the Mountain View Chapter of the Eastern Star. She retired from teaching at Rush Strong and Lanier Schools in 1986 and was always thrilled to see her former students and find out how they were. Most updated her and ended with “You were my favorite teacher!” Which truly made her day! A heartfelt thank you to First Light Home Care for helping us honor Jessie’s desire to spend her last days on Earth in her home. She was a delightful lady and it was a privilege to know her and share time with her. If we all could be more like Jessie Marie this world would be a much better place! Graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, September 6, 2021 at Centenary Baptist Church Cemetery, Rev. Bill Dixon officiating. Friends may pay their respects from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville. (865) 982-6041
