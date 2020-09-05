Lucy Prater Brooks, age 93 of Maryville, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Brooks; daughter, Stephanie Brooks; son-in-law, Stan Kaszuba; mother, Maude Craig, father and mother, H.C. “POP” and Eloise Prater; brothers, Sonny Prater and Tom Prater. She is survived by: sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat and Eddie Hall , Pam and Clark Spangler; brother, Larry Prater; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Elaine and Bob Graves. No services planned. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Patti Sue (Evans) Jewell, age 66, of Maryville, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Patti was an alumnus of Maryville College. She was also a longtime teacher at Fountain City Elementary School. In her spare time, she enjoyed mystery novels and reading, in general. She was preceded in death by her sister, Debra Brum. Survivors include her sons, Michael Jewell, Matthew (Michelle) Jewell; sister, Cheryl(Carl) Bullard; granddaughter, Zoe. Family Memorial Services are planned for the future. Cremation Done ProperlyTM under the care of Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) Online Book of Memories- www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Jacqueline Tipton Newman passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Preceded in death by husband James A. Newman, former Superintendent of Knoxville City Schools, parents Nelle and Paul R. Tipton, brother Rex Reed Tipton, sister Joan Tipton Hess. Survivors, Daughter Teressia Newman Blair of Knoxville, TN Son Harry J. Newman, of Maryville, TN Grandchildren James Adam Blair of Dalton GA, Christopher James and wife Kristin Helm Newman of Scottsdale AZ, Stephanie and husband Craig Williams, Great-grandson Walter Williams Great-granddaughter Stella Williams of Flora MS Jacqueline was a member of Church Street Methodist Church and Murphy Builders/Pathfinders Sunday School Class. She attended the University of Tennessee and throughout her life devoted countless volunteer hours to local civic and social organizations. She was a past president of Knoxville Symphony League and Honorary Director. Jacqueline was a member of First Families of Tennessee, Tipton-Haynes Historical Assoc. Daughters of Founders and Patriots, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of American Colonists, Daughters of 1812, Daughters of the 17th Century, First Families of Franklin, Norris Women’s Club, The Knoxville Museum of Art Guild, Board Member of Ramsey House, Ossoli Club, Nonpareils Red Hat Society, Dixie Garden Club, & Novel Lovers Book Club. Jacqueline began her career modeling and coordinating fashion shows. Selected as one of Knoxville’s Ten Best Dressed Women she was placed in the Hall of Fame three consecutive years. Jacqueline owned and operated “Miss Jackie’s Pre-School” then later in life she retired from the Knox County School System remaining active in her beloved community organizations. An Entombment Service will be held at Berry Highland Memorial cemetery mausoleum Whispering Waters 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919 Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 3:00pm with Rev Jan Wade officiating. In lieu of Flowers a Memorial may be sent to: Church Street Methodist, PO Box 1303, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37901-1303, Knoxville Symphony League Endowment Fund, 1831 Pine Ridge Road, Seymour, TN, 37865. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
