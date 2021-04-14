John Robert (Bob) Brown of Maryville passed away on Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 7:30 A.M. at his home at Brookdale of Sandy Springs. He was 86. He was born at his grandparent’s home in Bunker Hill, Indiana, on 22 September 1934. His parents and grandparents were farmers and Angus cattle breeders. Bob was married for 57 years to Charlene Roper Brown. Together they were partners in Christian ministry at Monte Vista Baptist Church for many years. He served as deacon and chairman of the deacons. He also served as media specialist for the church, cataloguing materials and running the lights and sound system in the “crow’s nest” for many weddings, services and special events while Charlene played the piano. The couple met at Berry College where Bob studied Animal Husbandry and performed work study on the cattle farm. They married on 16 March 1956 at Charlene’s home in the East Armuchee community of Villanow (near LaFayette, Georgia). Upon leaving Berry College, Bob served two years in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis, Indiana. Because of his background and interest in agriculture, Bob became a Territorial Manager of the John Deere Company, serving first in Lumberton, North Carolina, in the agricultural division and then in East Tennessee in the consumer products (lawn and garden) division. He serviced dealerships for Deere for 25 years from 1961-1986. Upon his retirement from Deere, he served the farming community at Manning Tractor Company in Sevierville and the Ritchie Tractor Company in Maryville. His favorite employment, however, was the years he spent in retirement as a Ranger at Lambert Acres Golf Course. Bob was an avid golfer in his retirement years and he enjoyed weekly rounds with the Coffee Duffers and annual trips with the Waynesville Goddard Group. Bob and Charlene enjoyed travel and, through incentive programs offered by Deere, he was able to travel to Asia, Australia, Africa, Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, the Panama Canal and the Caribbean. They experienced a special relationship with the Berry College Alumni Association which they served for many years. Bob faithfully followed the Maryville High School Red Rebels football team. The couple especially liked the country ballad “Billy Bob loves Charlene in John Deere green”. Bob was preceded in death by his Wife, Charlene Roper Brown; Parents, William Price Brown and Mae Shirley Brown; Brother, Bill; Sister, Shirley; Infant Daughter, Olyra Mae; Infant Great-granddaughter, Jacqueline Hope. Survivors include; Children and spouses, Pam and Rick Davis; Ken and Kim Brown; Barbara and James Pennington; Grandchildren, Sarah, Grant, Hope, Jennifer; Great-grandchildren, Dalton, Sullivan Mae, Neyland, Oliver, Miles, Cohen; Special Friend, Doris Evans. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Browns Creek and Brookdale Sandy Springs for its care for Bob. A graveside service will be held Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 3 P.M. at East Armuchee Baptist Church, 3196 East Armuchee Road, LaFayette, Georgia 30728 (near Villanow). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Building Fund, Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, Tennessee 37803. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Timothy Rex Buckner age 60, passed away in the early morning hours of April 8th at home. Tim’s health had declined rapidly in the last few month’s and was in constant pain. Tim served in the USAF and then enlisted in the U.S Army and served with the 101st Airborne Division and made several over seas deployments. Tim loved the mountains and was an avid hiker and fly fisherman. Tim is preceded in death by sister Kay Renee Buckner Freeman. Tim leaves behind mom and dad, Rex Buckner, Niece Amy Crain and husband Bart, great-nephew’s, Jordan, Hunter Levi. At Tim’s request he was cremated and requested no service. In lieu of cards or flowers please consider a donation to www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Shirley Louise Corum Crisp, 70 of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening at U.T. Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents: Amos and Christine McLemore Corum, daughter: Robin Roach, and brother: Anthony Corum. She is survived by her husband of 54 years: Larry Crisp, son: Randall Crisp, 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, brothers: Vernon Corum, Bobby Corum, Ricky Corum, and Amos Corum, sister: Esta Quillen, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church: 608 Ed Davis Road, Maryville, TN 37801 with Rev. Johnny McCoy officiating the burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Friday at the Church. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Gail Harmon Elmore, age 81 of Richmond, VA, formerly of Maryville, passed away April 14, 2021. She was a graduate of Maryville High School. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Maryville. She was preceded in death by father, James Edward Harmon; mother, Jean Harmon; brother, Jerry Harmon. She is survived by her husband, Edward Whitehead Elmore; daughter, Jennifer Tomenendal and husband, Rusty; son, Ted Elmore and wife, Annie; 3 grandchildren; brother, William Eddie “Ed” Harmon. Her body was donated to science and no services are planned at this time.
On Monday, April 12, 2021, Pauline Elizabeth Garner, a loving nana and mother, passed away peacefully at the age of 86. Pauline was born in Maryville, Tennessee to Helen and George “Dutch” Sparks on January 31, 1935. Pauline and her husband, Lyle Garner, raised two beautiful children, Linda and Larry Garner. Pauline retired from Levi Strauss & Co. Upon retirement, Pauline spent her days going to every yard sale in Blount County with her sister, Wilma. Pauline also devoted her time to caring for others in their home as a caregiver. Pauline dedicated her entire life to her family. Pauline was an amazing mother and grandmother. She had a very special bond with her granddaughter, LeCha, who she loved more than anything. Pauline was a gentle, kind soul. She was full of laughter and joy. She had a heart of gold. In her later years you could find Pauline traveling the halls of Fairpark Nursing Home caring for her beloved babies or sitting on the front porch sipping coffee and eating donuts with her granddaughter LeCha or sister Judy. With her feisty sense of humor and contagious smile, she was incredibly loved by all who worked with her. Pauline will forever be remembered for her nurturing spirit and commitment to help those around her. Pauline was preceded in death by her mother Helen, her father George, her sister Wilma, and her daughter Linda. She is survived by her son Larry Garner, granddaughter LeCha Brown, sisters, Judy Carpenter and Sue Hurst. She is also survived by her nieces Darlene Cummings, Karen Newman, Kasey Arp and Terrie Lawson, nephews Shane Carpenter, Scott White, Mike Hurst, and Jeff Hurst. She is survived by a few other very special family members, Timmy Lawson, Anthony Carpenter, and many more great nieces and nephews. She is survived by a few very special friends, Peggy Chapman, Aaron Brown, Cato Newman, and Liza Lawson. Family will receive friends on Friday April 16, 2021 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. funeral service to follow at Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. Interment will be on Saturday April 17, 2021 at East Maryville Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. MASK are required and social distancing in effect.
Mary Alice “Micky” Jeffries, age 86, of Maryville, TN, passed away on April 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years Ronald F. “Jeff” Jeffries, her son Clinton C. Jeffries, her parents Dr. John C. and Beatrice Lane Mercer, and her brother David Mercer. She is survived by her son, John S. Jeffries and wife Christy; daughter, Wendy J. Hunt and husband George; daughter Jennifer R. Welch; 5 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter; and sisters Nancy Welch and Ruth Goguen. Micky was a graduate of Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, and she also won a National Championship in roller skating. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, cook, gardener, golfer, and avid dog lover. She worked for over a decade landscaping for the Pilot Knob Park Golf Course in Pilot Mountain, NC. She also enjoyed traveling and planned many exciting vacations with family and friends. A private viewing and burial will be held Friday, April 16, 2021. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Glenn E. Main, age 98, of Louisville, Tennessee, formerly of Hobart, Indiana, peacefully passed away April 11, 2021. He was born in East Chicago, Indiana on September 19, 1922 to the late Neil C. and Bessie L. (Crumrine) Main. Glenn was a proud WWII veteran in The United States Army. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Tri-State College in Angola, Indiana. He worked at Lake Wholesalers Building Materials as a branch manager. As a strong Christian man and family leader he was a 54 year active member, elder and trustee of Hobart First Christian Church, a 20 year active member and elder of Louisville Christian Church, a charter member of Hobart Rotary Club and served many years on Hobart’s HEIDEC board in the development of the Lakefront and Festival Parks. Glenn is survived by sons, Kenneth (Linda Kaye) Main, Alan (Nancy) Main, David R. Main, John (Suzanna) Main; daughters, Laura Myers, Nancy (Tom) Crone; seven grandchildren; Thomas (Audra) Main, Robin Main, Erin Main, Steven Myers, Teresa Myers, Samuel Crone, and Alexandra (Jake) Herrera 6 great grandchildren; Tyler (Haley) Plumlee, Katheryn Main, Thomas Main, Harrison Plumlee, Solomon Herrera, Finnegan Herrera, siblings, Carl (Katherine) Main, Kathleen (William) Sweeney, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Norma (Rogers) Main, sisters: Lois (Nathan) Smith, Louise (Robert) Anderson, Barbara Jean Main; granddaughter: Kendra Main and son-in-law Robert Myers. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Louisville Christian Church in honor of Glenn Main, P.O. Box 370, Louisville, TN 37777. A funeral service will take place Friday, April 16, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Campbell officiating at Rees Funeral Homes, 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342. He will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 10:00, parking off main entrance circle drive. Visitation will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 from 2-7 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com
Dr. Merrill D. Moore Jr., 87 of Louisville, TN went home to his Heavenly Father on April 12, 2021 in Shannondale Retirement Center. Merrill was born October 18, 1933 in Selma, Alabama to the late Merrill D Sr & Lorena Moore. He graduated high school in 1951 when, for the first time he felt the call on his life to enter the mission field. He entered Peabody College at which time he was called in the direction of medical missions. Starting in 1953 he spent many summers at Glorieta Assembly where he was able to exercise his love of photography by becoming the campus photographer. He entered Vanderbilt Medical School in 1955. He and Patty met at Glorieta and married in 1957. In 1958 he applied to the Foreign Mission Board and practiced medicine in the Gaza Strip from 1964-1976. After returning to the States and being board certified in surgery and emergency medicine, he served on many hospital boards and was Chief of Staff of East Tennessee Baptist Hospital. In 1982 he served as the President of the TN chapter of American College of Emergency Physicians. He was a founding member of the Baptist Medical - Dental Fellowship and served as President in 1991. Merrill loved his church, Monte Vista Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and taught young adult Sunday School for many years. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Patty Moore. Survivors include his son Doug Moore and wife Robyn Moore, and his daughter Melissa Shaw. Also, five grandchildren- Seth Moore, Ethan Moore, Jonathan Beck, Patricia Hook, and Lauren Mishoe, and many loving great-grandchildren. Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm, Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa, Tn. Friends and family invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to: Monte Vista Baptist Church Mission Fund, Chilhowee Baptist Center, or Carson Newman College. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Carl H. Owenby of Maryville passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Life Care Center of Blount County. Carl enjoyed the beauty, serenity, and peace of The Lord's creation. He valued family, hard work, honesty and charity. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church for 45 years. Preceded in death by his loving wife and sweetheart of 60 years, Dorthea M. Owenby. Survivors include: Sons & Daughters-in-law, Ed & Wanda Owenby, Steve & Susie Owenby, Doug & Kristel Owenby; Grandchildren & Spouses, Bryce Owenby, Tyler Owenby, Zack Furches, Gabbie Furches, Drew Owenby, Cole Owenby, Caleb & Tiffany Owenby, Ali & Lance Anderson, Rocky & Erin Norman; Great-Grandchildren, Lily, Daniel, and Clara Owenby, Abel & Harper Norman, Luke & Dean Anderson; Sister, Betty Bryant; Brother, Robert Owenby; numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Friday, April 16, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. The family will have a private graveside service and interment at Grandview Cemetery and Legacy Trail. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Carl's name to the Alzheimers Association @ http://www.alz.org. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Brenda Carol Riden, 60, of Knoxville, died April 14, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
