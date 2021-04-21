Mildred Helena Pride-Bostick, age 78, went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lavern Bostick and brother, Alvin Pride. She leaves to mourn: Mother, Mrs. Inez Stevens; son, Lavern Jr. (Carole) Bostick; sister, Willie E. Brown; brothers Jasper (Bernice) Pride, Charles (Margaret) Pride; sister/cousin Anne McKissick; devoted caretakers, Curtis Pride and niece, LaCrishia Pride, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives in Tennessee and South Carolina. Family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday April 22, 2021 with funeral service to follow at Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. MASK and Social Distancing required. Interment will be Friday April 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
In loving memory of Charles (Chip) Glenn Compton, age 43, who passed away much too soon on March 27, 2021. He had such a sweet and giving spirit and was loved by all who knew him. He was also an incredible dad. His love of cooking and barbecuing took him from New York to Seattle in sharpening his skills. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Compton; stepdad, Larry Murphy; and both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his son, Kyan; mother, Jeanette Murphy; sisters, Gina Helton, Nikki Ford and Kelly Zeiger. He is also survived by uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends, Jimmy and Bethany Rose. Our hearts are broken, but we have the promise of seeing him in Heaven. A family memorial will be held later.
James “Jim” Arnold Fair, 51, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 19, 2021. Jim was born October 15, 1969 in Maryville, TN. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, yard sales, Halloween, and collecting cats. He is preceded in death by his step-mother, Gloria Fair; grandparents, James and Gertie Bradley; great-grandmother, Anne Medlin Cabe; nephew, Bradley Shinkle; and grandson, Jameson Bunch. He is survived by his four daughters, Katie Fair (Dustin Campbell), Tory Kiningham (Michael), Korie Bunch (Corey), and Megan Fair; mother and step-father, Gayle and Terry Standridge; father, Terry Fair; beloved grandchildren; sister, Melissa Fair Cantrell (Claude); friend, Robin Devereaux; and many extended family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Blount County Humane Society, 1005 E Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37804. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville. Casual dress and masks are encouraged.
Melissa Kaye Hillsberry passed away in the embrace of family on April 19, 2021. Missy was born March 15, 1975. She was preceded in death by Aunt BJ and Grandmother Katherine Russell. She was survived by parents, Faye and Allen Whitener; Grandmother, Mary; sisters, April, Angie and Tasha; nieces, Bre, Kierra, and Katie; nephew, Jacob; cousin, Tim; along with many others. A celebration of life will be held at New Beginning Church April 24th at 2 p.m. You were very loved and will forever be in our hearts.
David Allen Kirkland, 50, of Maryville, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, April 15, 2021 at his home. He was a member of Upper Shady Grove Baptist Church. He loved his country and proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Reed and Annie Kirkland, Jess and Bessie Smalling; great-grandmother, Ada Henry. Survivors: Daughter, Kadha Rianne Kirkland; Son, Anghus Reed Kirkland; parents, Bobby and Anna Sue (Smalling) Kirkland; brother and sister-in-law, Tony Ray and Cindy Kirkland; mother of his children, Buffy Hembree; many aunts and uncles and cousins; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Eric and Kim Mosier. The graveside service and interment will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at Cane Creek Cemetery, Tellico Plains with military honors. Rev. Tommy Self will officiate. The family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Tuesday, April 13, 2021, Our family was saddened by the death of Walter Dale Tulloch, 34 of Maryville. Beloved husband, father, and son. Leaving behind his wife, Dianna Tulloch; daughter, Alli Anne Tulloch; mother and step-father, Lena and Daryl W. Headrick of Maryville; mother and father-in-law, Durienda and Mike Blaney also of Maryville; siblings, Heidi Tulloch of Maryville; step-sister, Vina Nedbal and husband, Ken; step-brother, Daryl W. Headrick II; brother-in-law, Matthew Blaney all of Maryville; niece, Julia Low; nephew, Elijah Blaney; grandparents, Linda and Jerry Abbott of Townsend and Shirley Headrick of Maryville, Jean Blaney of Mississippi; father and step-mother, Dale and Brenda Tulloch of Townsend; step-brother, Brandon Tulloch of Walland; and uncle and aunt, Max and CJ Tulloch of Maryville. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Irene and WJ Tulloch of Maryville. Funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Pastor Ed Santana officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Ronald L. Reed Ward, known by many as Ron or Ronnie, was called to his eternal home on Tuesday, April 13th 2021. He was born on February 6, 1951 to the union of James Alfred Reed and Trula Mae Barton Reed. Ron was known for his many wonderful talents in the industry of Music. He loved all types of music and could play any music placed before him. He was also a great vocalist with a voice that sounded so melodiously, it made your heart fill instantly with Joy! As an avid musician, Ron played for many Rock band groups, soloists, Quartets and Church Choirs in Alcoa, Knoxville and Nashville, TN, where he resided for 30 or more years. He began an as Pianist at a very young age at Rest Haven Baptist Church, then the God Gospel singers, Cowan St. Baptist Church, and Gravel Hill Baptist Church in Bethpage, TN. He loved his music and he loved sharing with others the fruit of his talent. Ron was always willing to help any church that needed assistance or a helping hand. Mother Love Baptist Church called on Ron quite often and with an open heart he would come to our aide with that beautiful smile and big laugh he always wore! Lastly, his love and admiration was for two great dynamic Quartet groups that he cherished, Revelations of Nashville, TN and the Gospeltones of Alcoa, TN. Ron was preceded in death by wife, Gloria Lomax; God parents, Luther and Hennie Mae Ward; father, James Alfred Reed, Sr.; stepmother, Marva Reed; sister, Wanda Reed; grandmother and father, Lucille and Lewis Reed; grandmother, Millie Prater Barton whom he held a special love for and many others..... He leaves to cherish all his loving memories, mother, Trula Mae Long; sisters, Veronica Darlene Sudderth (Paul), Teresa Ivey (Leon), Jametra Alayne Reed; brothers, James Reed Jr., (Jimbo), Todd Lavele Jordan; adopted brother, Andy Herrell; foster brothers, Wilson Johnson (Deloris), Joey and Robbie Rollins; nieces, Shanika Moon (Shawn), Nicosha Webb; nephews, Paul Sudderth Jr., Jason T. Sudderth, James T. Reed and Joshua J. Scott. Aunts, Brenda Calhoun (Carl), Flint, MI, Barbara Manuel, Flint, MI, Annie Mae Wilson, Rockford, TN and Wanda Barton, Knoxville, TN. Special friends, Margaret McBath, Cleola Staples and Family, Althea Elaine Lenoir, Brenda Ladnier, Nanette Scruggs, Jackie Corpening, Robin Monroe, Sarah Nabors, James Ivey Flowers, Sudderth Family, Juls Jackson-Smith, Gary and Mae Hardison, Alice and Trina Calhoun, Thelma and Rochelle Carr, Jackie Harris, Lizzy Malone, Pat Valentine, The Revelations Quartet and the Gospeltones of Alcoa, TN. A host of many, many cousins, great nephews and nieces and a lifetime of friends. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.-12 noon Sunday April 25, 2021 at Foothills Funeral Home with funeral service to follow. Immediate family only. Interment will follow at Sherwood Gardens. MASK and Social Distancing required.
