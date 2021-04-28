Kimberly Ann Bryant, age 48 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenny Bryant; grandparents, Harold and Georgia Bryant; Marie Swaney; uncle, Joe Swaney. She leaves behind mother, Wanda Bumbalough; bonus dad, Ray Bumbalough; daughters, Shana Collins, Kenna Oconnor; brothers, Harold Bryant, Michael, and Matthew Bumbalough; aunt, Rhonda and Bobby Koons; uncle, Tom and Irene Bryant; her grandchildren, Noah and Gracie Collins. Kimberly was loved by many and will be missed dearly. A Celebration of Kimberly’s Life will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel with Minister Arthur Pigmen officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Harold Cooper 72 of Friendsville passed away early Tuesday morning at the family home. He was a Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient. Harold was a lifetime member of the Americal Division Veterans Association and attended numerous reunions with his brothers in arms. He was preceded in death by his parents Harley and Ruby Long Cooper, sister Edna and brother Walter. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Dianne, sons and daughters in law Patrick and Tammi Cooper of Maryville, and Clint and Kelley Cooper of Knoxville, sister-in-law Shirley of Dalton, GA, grandchildren Keylee, Kerri, Kassidy, Kaydi, and Colton, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment on Friday, April 30, at 3 pm at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion, 2316 Graves Road, Maryville, TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Roy Lee Eblen, 92, of Maryville went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 27, 2021. He was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean War. Roy was a Godly man and loved going to church at The Good News Center Church. He was preceded in death by first wife, Della Eblen; parents, Kaney and Eula Eblen; and sister, Helen. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Norma Eblen; children, Mark (Lisa) Eblen of Warner Robins, Georgia, Terrie Eblen of Guyton, Georgia, Lisa (Ron) Trelstad of Orlando, Florida, Joey Walker and Jan (Kit) Carson; grandchildren, Ashley, Amanda, Josh, Rachael, John, Steven, and Gabrielle; one great-grandchild; brother, James (Lois) Eblen, Raymond (Fay) Eblen; sister, Frances Hudson; sister-in-law, Sharon Edgar, Linda (Jimmy) Rogers, Brenda Green; brother-in-law, Jim Blair; and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Inez Grace Everhart Hampton, age 90 of Maryville, and originally of Tellico Plains Tennessee, has finished her pilgrimage on this earth, shaking off the bonds of illness, sorrow and pain to join her family in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a devoted, artistic and hardworking mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, with a fierce love for her family and others in need. She was an accomplished furniture salesperson, working for years at the Brown Squirrel in Knoxville, and retiring from Heilig-Meyers in Maryville. She is Survived by her sons, Mark Hampton, Don Hampton, and daughter Tracy Atchley, all of Maryville, TN, in-laws, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration gathering of her life, family and friends will be held at a date to be determined.
Carma Leeta “Connie” Clendenen Morton, 80 of Maryville went peacefully home to be with Jesus April 25, 2021. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Momma’s love and devotion to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was priceless. They were all so precious to her and brought so much joy. She loved her monthly meals with sisters and brothers. She loved Jesus and singing His praises. A piece of our heart will forever be with her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Mae Lee Clendenen; brothers, James and Jefferson Clendenen; father of her children, Don Allen Morton; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Patterson and Leon Rhea. Survivors include daughters, Donna and Doyle Holden and Stephanie and Corey Schrock; sons, Eugene and Jeffrey Morton; grandchildren, Dusty and Courtney Holden, Daniel and Audra Holden, Donnie Morton, Amber and Gabe Brown, Jodi and Gary Patty, Jacob and Carrie Schrock, Whitney Schrock and fiancée Jaden Bishop; 12 great-grandchildren who she adored; brothers, Roy and Diana Clendenen, John and Abby Clendenen; sisters, JoAnn and Leon Garland, Brenda Patterson; and sisters-in-law, Mary Clendenen and Janice Clendenen. A special thanks to Blount Memorial Hospital nurses and sitters, and Liberty Assisted Living, especially Beth, Brandy, Kelly and Curtis. Memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, April 30, 2021 at Immanuel Baptist Church, Rev. Gabe Brown officiating. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday at Clover Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Oneda Gail (Whitehead) White, faithful servant of her Lord Jesus Christ, was called home to her eternal reward Sunday, April 25, 2021. Oneda was born February 7, 1924 in Rosslyn, KY and grew up in Happy Valley. A graduate of Maryville College with a B.A. degree and the University of Tennessee with a Masters Degree, Oneda dedicated her career to elementary education, teaching for many years at Eagleton Elementary School. She was a long time member of Everett Hills Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. In retirement she volunteered with AARP’s Tax Aide program. She is preceded in death by her parents, David Roy Whitehead and Roxie Iowa Whitehead; infant sister, Joan; sister, Violet Whitehead Holman; brothers, D.C. Whitehead and Dwight Whitehead; grandson, Andrew Daniel Koopman; husband of 59 years, Elmer Lee White. She is survived by her brother, Stanley Whitehead of Athens, TN; sister, Freda Whitehead Lindley of Florence, KY; children, Donna Gail White Koopman (David) of Maryville, TN, Richard Lee White (Jean) of Baltimore, MD, and Randall Lynn White (Kathy) of Maryville, TN; grandchildren, Christopher Koopman of Knoxville, TN, Matthew White (April) of Maryville, TN, Travis White (Katie) of Catonsville, MD, Kelly Jackson (Nick) of Knoxville, TN and Mia White of Houston, TX. She has four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends may call at your convenience, Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 9:00 AM — 3:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home to sign the register. The funeral service will be held 11:30 AM, Friday, April 30th at Everett Hills Baptist Church with Rev. Doug Hayes and Dr. John Franklin officiating. The interment will be Friday, April 30th at 1:00 PM at Grandview Cemetery. The family will be present at the funeral and graveside services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elmer Lee White Memorial Scholarship Fund at University of Tennessee or Everett Hills Baptist Church. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Mark L. Wilcox, 63, of Maryville, was peacefully called to Heaven on April 27, 2021. Mark was born in Maryville, TN and graduated from Everett High School. Mark was a long time employee at both Vulcan Materials Company and Arconic. He enjoyed fishing, playing pool, and woodworking. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clark L. Wilcox and Dorothy E. (Black) Wilcox; brother, Jack Wilcox; nephew, Derek Nuchols. He is survived by his four daughters, Sacha Purciful, Erica (Steven) Rogers, Kayla (Russ) Warren, and Tessa (Ken) Betz; siblings, Mildred Law, Marsha Ion, Dorie (Ronnie) Nuchols, and Roger Wilcox; seven grandchildren, Lyla Tharp, Connor Purciful, Tucker Warren, Parker Rogers, Jordan Rogers, Nevaeh Betz, and Paityn Betz; several nieces and nephews; and special friends Wilbur and Nancy Shoun. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Smith Chapel. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM. Interment will be at 9:00 AM, Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralancCremation.com.
Rebecca “Becky” Lynn Jenkins Willis — Becky was born August 28, 1956, and passed away on April 25, 2021. She was raised in Rockford where she was a (VERY) mischievous, fun loving kid who hated going to school because she just wanted to stay home with her favorite person — her mama. She loved to make people laugh and was always quite the clown. Becky grew up singing in church with her mom, mamaw and granddaddy and had a lifelong love of music and singing which she passed on to her daughter. Her favorite thing was spending time with family — especially time spent telling stories and laughing until tears came and their faces hurt. Becky loved all of her family but had an extra special bond with her aunt Margaret Cardin. She was a hard worker who held many jobs in her life but most will remember her from her time spent working in the meat department at Giant/Food Lion. Becky was a kind, generous person who was always willing to help anyone in need and would always ask how you were doing, no matter what was going on in her life. She was preceded in death by many precious loved ones including: grandparents Beecher “Granddaddy” Mathis and Beatrice “Mamaw Bea” Mathis McAlexander; her beloved mother, Evelyn Mathis McMurray; and her kitties, Miss Tilly and Sam. Becky is survived by a big, loud, loving family which includes: her daughter, Robin Cardwell and boyfriend, Jason Householder and their “gang” of sweet “Picklehead” Alex, Travis and Gabe, Luke, Daniella and Isabella, Kassidy and Todd and Eli; favorite next door neighbor and loving, devoted Dad, Luke McMurray; sisters and brothers-in-law, Susan and Lynn Effler, Lisa and Jerry Wilburn, Kathy and David Dunn, Tina and Larry Alexander; brother and sister-in-law: Jackie and Sharon McMurray. Whether by blood or by marriage, Becky had a large extended family (seriously, there are WAY too many to list!) with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins she loved dearly as well as having many friends who she considered family. The family will receive friends at Smith Funeral Home, 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803 on Thursday, April 29th from 5-7 p.m. A service will follow with family member Shannon Effler sharing a blessing and special memories from the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.