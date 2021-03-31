Evelyn Blair Blackwood, age 83, of Maryville departed this life to be with the Lord on March 29, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ervil and Rosie Blair, and brothers, Lemuel Blair, Glenn Blair, and Ben Blair. Survivors include loving husband of 60 years Orman W. Blackwood; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Teresa Blackwood of Southaven, MS; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Shane Bullock of Maryville; granddaughter, Nina (Dan) Love; grandson, Nolan Blackwood; great-granddaughter, Finley Rae Love; sister, Lela Hair; and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank. Entombment service will be 11:00 AM Friday, April 2, 2021 at Grandview Mausoleum, Brother Aaron Caldwell will be officiating. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Carol Rose Harveston, age 82 of Louisville, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Carol was preceded in death by her mother and father, Richard and Azalea Tharp and special aunt Alma Reed. She is survived by husband of 61 years, Paul Harvestson, Jr.; children, Zane Harveston and wife, Sandra, Ginger Armstrong and husband, Kent; grandchildren, Joshua Harveston, Jordan Harveston, and Noah Armstong; sister, Barbara Orlowske and husband, Jim and son, Jeff Staley; cousin, Terry Reed and wife, Donna and son, Tyler. She was a faithful member of Beech Grove Baptist Church and loved the ladies in her Sunday School class. She was the church organist at Beech Grove Baptist Church and Alcoa-Way Baptist Church, and one of her greatest joys was playing for weddings. She enjoyed going to the pool at Blount Wellness Center and spoke often of her friends at the pool. She and her husband Paul have enjoyed a lifetime of wonderful friends with whom they have shared many great times. Mostly, she loved time with family and was blessed to have family close by. Carol was an avid reader and in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick Street, Maryville, TN 37804. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with Terry Reed officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Dallas Cory Reed Hill, age 31, our loving son, fiancé, father, brother and friend passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 28, 2021. Those who knew Dallas, even for a short time, lost a shining light in their lives. Dallas had a God given gift to bring happiness with his upbeat personality. He was a funny and outgoing guy that you just could not help to love. Preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Reed; great-grandparents, Jack and Viola Cardwell; uncle Earl and Aunt Jo. Survived by his parents, Larry and Martha Bledsoe of Alcoa; fiancé, Amanda Arnold; 3 beautiful children, Aliyah, Ember, and Dalton; brothers and sister, Derrick and Austin Hill, Nick and Tyler Gordan, and Destiny Eschenberg; grandparents, Don and Ruth Reed and Linda Wilhite; Aunt Rebecca Hutsell, for whom he shared a special bond; cousins, Taylor/Becky Hutsell, Haley/BJ Kelley; Uncle Shane/Alison Hill and Jimmy/Donna Brown; several nieces and nephews; other family and friends, Dave and Kim Arnold, Darryl and LeAnn Nash, Tony, Sheena, and Stephanie Effler, Tommy and Dayne Root, Ronnie Hutsell; best friends, Chase Boruff, Josh, Cody, Mark, Eric, Tyler, Jason, Kayley, Preslie, and Adam; numerous loved ones and friends; so many to name. He loved you all so much. Family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 PM Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM with Rev. Greg Long officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00 PM at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Peggy Louise Kirby, age 67 of Maryville, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Peggy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by parents, Bobby and Maxine Conley; sister, Angelia Rhyne. Survived by husband of 48 years, George Kirby; children, John Kirby (Catherine), Jennifer Hirschy (Brock), Robert Kirby (Chelsey); 10 grandchildren. Special thanks to Blount Memorial Hospital. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Friday, April 2, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM with Taylor Knight officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 PM for interment at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Evelyn Marie Land, age 96, of Maryville went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Brookdale Memory Care. She was born March 22, 1925 in Clarkesville, Georgia to the late Lola (Nicholson) and John M. Landers, Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hilliard Jacob Land; brother, John M. Landers, Jr. and wife Catherine; sisters, Marilyn Kidd, and Betty Jo Landers. Survivors include brother, Robert (Bob) Landers and wife, Eloise of Maryville; twin nieces, Judy and Rob Walker and Jan and Paul Stremple of Vonore; nephews, David and Jama Landers of Bothell, Washington; Kent and Elizabeth Landers of Decatur, Georgia; Randy Kidd of California; nieces, Debby and Lynn Millsaps of Friendsville, Peggy Enos of Powell, Barbara Kivett of Knoxville, Margaret Cavin of Kansas. Evelyn worked as a registered nurse for doctors, Henry Callaway, Sr., Henry Callaway, Jr., and Jim Callaway. She was a member of Mt. Caramel Baptist Church. Friends may call at your convenience, Friday, April 2nd from 9:00 AM — 3:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. The family will celebrate Evelyn’s life at a graveside service at Grandview Cemetery on Saturday with Dr. Scott Linginfelter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Caramel Baptist Church at 910 Walker School Road, Maryville, TN 37803.
Matthew (Matt) Webster McCullough, age 39 of Walland, Tennessee, died at home Saturday morning, 27 March 2021, after twenty years of coping with Type One Diabetes. He leaves behind two wonderful children, Colton, age seven, and Chloe, age six, and their mother, Veronica Fletcher. He also leaves his mom, Sheila Webster, his stepmother, Janet McCullough, and his father, Ken, in addition to his aunt, Jean Blaine, and his uncle, Ken McCullough Jr. All of us, including his large extended family and numerous friends and the patients he served as a nurse, will miss Matt’s ready smile and laughter. He loved to find and collect antiques and old coins, but he most loved hugging and playing with Colton and Chloe, and they miss their daddy! Family and friends will assemble for a private Graveside Service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Pastor Terry V. “Hoover” Stinnett, age 77 of Seymour, passed away on March 29, 2021. He loved preaching the gospel of God’s amazing love at Miracle Baptist for many years, where he loved everyone. Terry was a graduate of Alcoa High School and an avid Vols fan. Terry was a retired Knox County Property Assessor. He was a loyal and humble man who gave his all to the Lord and his family. Terry was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Stinnett; father, Wilford “Bud” Stinnett and wife, Maxine; mother, Hazel Wall; and grandparents, Guy and Katie Stinnett. He is survived and will be deeply missed by his devoted wife, Judy Dixon; daughters, Tammy Creswell and husband Scott; Robin Watson and husband Tim; grandchildren, Jonathan and Morgan; step-children, Buddy Gregory and wife Pam, Angie Boruff, Dexter Dixon and wife Crystele; step-grandchildren, Heather Wade and husband Chris, Ashley Holton and husband Randy, Matthew Gregory and fiancé Taylor, Rachel Greene and husband Ryan, Dillon Dixon, Dean Dixon; great-grandchildren, Haley and Jaxon Wade, Reed and Rylan Greene; siblings, Larry Stinnett, Karen Click and husband Billy; several nephews and nieces; and other extended family. The family will Receive Friends on Thursday, April 1st at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd, Knoxville from 4:00-7:00pm. A Funeral Service will follow, with Steve Wright and Steve Beeler officiating. We will meet at Berry Highland South Cemetery on Friday, April 2nd for a 1:00pm Graveside Service, Michael Townsend officiating. Berry Highland South is honored to serve the family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Emery Albert Reinhold Strege passed on to the Lord’s hands late Monday night at the age of 92, surrounded by family. Mr. Strege was a beloved family patriarch, splendid barber, and patriot to his country. While he held many titles in his life, the title of “Opa” was his most cherished as he was adored by his many grandchildren and even great-grandchildren. Despite being a child of the great depression, he had a wonderful childhood growing up along the countryside of Wisconsin where he had many rural adventures. Upon adulthood, Emery had several jobs from dairy farm worker to factory positions at Hot Point, Spiller Springs, and the Sturgeon Bay Shipyard. Upon his marriage to his loyal wife, Phyllis, at age 25, Emery wanted stability and attended Barber School with an Army grant. Upon graduating, Emery had a long professional tenure as a licensed barber in the states of Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin, where he cut the hair on more heads than he could count. Along with his civilian career, he also served during peacetime in the US Army, traveling overseas to Germany, his beloved fatherland. In his past time and retirement, Emery was an avid sportsman who enjoyed many deer hunts as well as fishing in the plethora of lakes and rivers surrounding his home. Emery will be dearly missed for generations to come by the many lives he touched from family and friends to the loyal clients of his barbering days. Emery is preceded in death by his parents, Erdrich and Irene Strege, as well as brother, Ervin Strege and many other close relatives. He is survived by his faithful wife, Phyllis Strege; children, Pam, Greg, Cindy, Cathy, Brian, and Sharon; grandchildren, Brandon, Katie, Hannah, Summer, Carl, Carson, Marie, Travis and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Kolson, Knox, Hudson, Sophia, Landon, Preston, and Skyler; and cousin, Roger Bahlert of Door County, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Praise Lutheran Church, 1850 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801. A private family service will be held at Praise Lutheran Church after Easter. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
