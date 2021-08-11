Alton Cecil Carmen
Alton "Cecil" Carmen, age 95, died peacefully on August 7, 2021. He was born October 23, 1925, in Nashville, TN, where he was raised. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church Maryville for 58 years, where he served on various boards. He was a Mason for 70 years at New Providence Lodge No. 128. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Masters Degree in Dairy Science. In the early 1950's, he worked as an agricultural extension agent in Bradley County. He then went to work for Production Credit Association as an office manager for 24 years. After retiring from Production Credit Association, he became licensed as a real estate broker and worked for Williams Realty. He received many honors from the Agriculture Community of Blount County including: Blount County 4H Distinguished Service Award, Friendship Citation of the Eastern Region 4-H Programs, Blount County Livestock Distinguished Service Award, Blount County Soil Conservation Dedicated Service Award, and FFA Honorary Chapter Farmer. His passion was working with the youth in organizations including 4-H and Boy Scouts. He was awarded the Cross and Flame Award from First United Methodist in recognition of outstanding service to children, youth and Boy Scout Troop 81. He was a true gentlemen, always willing to help with a giving heart. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Lorena Avril Carmen, his parents, Bethel Pierson Carman, and Celia Wade Carman; siblings, Jerry Wade Carman, Doris Gilbertine Carman, Lois Carman Booth, James Richard Carman, Margaret Carman Norfleet, Bethel P. Carman, Jr., and Jesse Lee Carman. He is survived by his children, Frank Alton Carmen, Elizabeth Carmen Pedersen and husband, Bill; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Shannondale for the passionate care they gave Cecil. Friends are invited to sign the register book from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Friday and Saturday, August 13th and 14th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00, Saturday, August 21th at First United Methodist Church Maryville. A private family burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First United Methodist Church Maryville; Smoky Mountain Methodist Church, 1049 White Oak Avenue, Maryville, TN 37803; Boy Scout Troop 81 at First United Methodist Church, or Alton Cecil & Lorena Carmen Endowment, Tennessee 4-H Foundation, 2621 Morgan Circle, Knoxville, TN 37996. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Barbara L. Hartsell
Barbara L. Hartsell, age 90, of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, at home. Barbara was a retired elementary teacher of 31 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Survived by husband of 70 years, Gilbert Hartsell; son, Jim Hartsell (Suzanne); daughter, Jane Raines (Gary); grandchildren, Angela Chaffin, Chris Raines, Rebekah Ashe, Lindsey Hartsell, Zane Hartsell. Friends may come by to sign the book and pay their respects from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM Friday, August 13, 2021, at Smith East Hall and from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Smith East Hall. A private graveside service will be held by the family. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Darlene F. Patterson
Darlene Patterson, age 79, passed away August 7, 2021. Darlene was a cornerstone of her family through all her years. She was born August 25, 1941, in Maryville, TN to Clyde and Ruby Flanagan. She married her husband, James Patterson, on August 23, 1963. She lived her life as a successful businesswoman, mother, and grandmother. She gave every part of herself to her children and grandchildren, and there are many with fond memories of running free around her home. She is survived by her loving husband, James Robert Patterson; daughter, Lora Hurst; son-in-law but blood, Larry Neeley; and an entire clan of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She reunites with her daughter and closest friend, Robyn Patterson Neeley, who returned home earlier this year. The family will Receive Friends at Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701 on August 14, 2021, from 11:00AM to 12:00PM with a Funeral Service at 12:00PM and Committal Service to follow, Rev. Jay Flanagan to officiate the service. Online condolences and fond memories may be extended to the family at www.sherwoodchapel.com (The family has requested that due to the current uptick in Covid-19, a mask or face covering is recommended for all attendees.) Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens 3176 Airport Highway Alcoa, TN 37701 865-970-2955
Carol Wright
Carol Wright, 74, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 9, 2021, with her family by her side. Carol was born on November 22, 1946, to Elder and Mrs. Otha Henry, of Townsend. She was of the primitive Baptist faith. Carol was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She had a servants' heart and truly loved people. Carol loved sewing, gardening, and reading her bible every morning. Carol is predeceased by James C. Trentham (husband), mother and father, four sisters, two brothers, and one great-grandchild. She is survived by husband James E. Wright, of the home, Teresa Myers (Tommy), James (JT) Trentham (Angela), 14 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. The family will be receiving friends at Smith Trinity Chapel on Friday, August 13 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jerry McBee officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 3:00 PM Friday, August 13, 2021, at Brickey Cemetery. Carol's legacy will be carried on by those whom she loved so well. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
