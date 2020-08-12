Hazel Laverne Anderson, age 87 passed on peacefully Sunday, August 9th, 2020. She was raised in the mountains of Western North Carolina. Her raising taught her what hard work and determination could do for the spirit and she never shied away from work. Her wrinkled skin and tan complexion boasted long days of working in the sun beside her husband, Hugh Anderson. To this day, her garden still spreads joy as roses bloom year after year. She was a lover of sports and competition, as she frequently attended basketball games to cheer on Pat and the Lady Vols. She herself, continued to play recreational basketball into the late years of her life. She thoroughly enjoyed playing piano and singing and could be heard harmonizing the old gospel with her husband in the living room of their home. She is now reunited with her husband, Hugh, and son, Brian, in glory land. May she rest peacefully on God’s celestial shore. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Anderson; and her son, Brian Anderson. She is survived by her son, Keith Anderson and his wife; her grandchildren Todd, TJ, Jason, Breanne and Zachary Anderson; and her great-grandchildren Luna, Nico, Jamison, Trevor, and Tinley Anderson. Friends and family will assemble for graveside service and entombment at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000. www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
David Lon Brown, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on the evening of August 6, 2020, at Ben Atchley Veteran’s Home in Knoxville, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by, and now reunited in heaven with, his beloved son David A. Brown. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 50 years, Lorella Brown, whom he loved unconditionally. He is also survived by his two daughters Suzie Pavelka and Patricia Gryce, his five grandchildren (Jennifer, David, Sarah, Jacob, and Julie), nine great grandchildren, and ten great-great grandchildren — all of whom he was so incredibly proud. David lived a life of service, dedicating 29 years to the United States Air Force, including two tours of duty in Cam Ranh Bay, South Vietnam. David retired from the Air Force as a Chief Master Sergeant and, as a true testament to his selflessness and dedication to serving others, later became a substitute teacher at William Blount High School in Maryville, Tennessee. In that role, he nurtured countless young people, all of whom loved him like family and affectionately called him “Daddy Brown.” To all of his “kids” at William Blount, know that he was incredibly proud of all of you as well. A longtime resident of Maryville, Tennessee with his wife Lorella, David lived a life full of love, laughter, and dedication to God. With his captivating smile, his contagious laugh, his comforting bear hugs, and his unwavering strength, sense of humor, and faith in God, even in the face of adversity, David will be sorely missed. For those of us he has left behind, it is only for a while that we must part. Bless the memories of David within your hearts and find comfort in knowing that he is looking down on all of us, smiling, happy, and at peace, waiting to welcome us home. Due to the many COVID-19 restrictions, we were unable to have a viewing or memorial service. However, we plan to have a “Celebration of Life” as soon as we are permitted to do so. It will be held at an outdoor pavilion at Smith Funeral Home in Maryville, Tennessee. We will provide updates as soon as we are able. At that time, family and friends are welcome to come together to celebrate David’s life. Per his wishes, David has now been interred at the beautiful Grandview Memorial Gardens in Bluefield, Virginia. Until we see you again, David (Dad, Grandpa, and Daddy Brown), we love you and you will forever be in our hearts. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.
Ronald Louis Hanley, 74 of Alnwick, passed away August 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by wife: Jeanie Hanley, parents: RL and Louise Hanley, brother: Bobby Hanley, grandparents: Mr. and Mrs. John Hanley, and Mr. and Mrs. Jason Millsaps. He is survived by several family members and friends. The family would like to say a special thank you to the Fairpark Nursing Home staff and Blount Hospice staff for their loving care. Graveside funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Friday August 14, 2020 at Laurel Bank Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Wells officiating. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Robert V. Kimmel, born February 21, 1944, died August 9, 2020, at his son’s home in Orange, Texas. Robert was born and raised in Mexico, Missouri; graduating from Mexico High School and attending college in Kirksville, Missouri. He found his calling after joining the United States Army and served twenty-four honorable years. Robert traveled the world in the service of his country and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He also lived in Japan, Korea, and was especially fond of the time spent in Enewetak Atoll Marshall Islands, but always remained a Missouri boy at heart. After retirement and returning to Mexico, he worked with disabled and handicapped adults all the while continuing to support his favorite Missouri sports teams, the University of Missouri and the St. Louis Cardinals. His lifelong love of animals was evident in his dedication to a long assortment of dogs, cats, and the various birds he rescued periodically. Since moving to Tennessee, his green thumb showed itself with trees, plants, and shrubs. He was especially good at getting plants to grow in this climate where they should not have thrived, but did. He had tropical plants such as windmill palm trees, banana plants, and Japanese Maples filling his yard. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Helen Kimmel, two sons, Danny Barnett and Robert J. Kimmel (B.J., also an Army veteran), and his longtime loving companion, Rebecca Swick. He is survived by: daughter, Adrianne McFarland (Kevin) of Columbus, Georgia; sons, Aaron Kimmel of Columbus, Georgia and Nathaniel Kimmel (Cole Holland) of Orange, Texas, and four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and sister, Faye Teel of Tacoma, Washington. The family wishes to thank Dr. Kristen Wolfenbarger, the ladies of Mend Care, the gentlemen of the Maryville Fire Department, everyone at Blount Memorial Hospice, and Kari, Amanda and Staci of Southeast Texas Hospice for all the care extended to Robert during his illness. We appreciate all of your kindness. Per Robert’s wishes, cremation will take place with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Richard Huston Magness, 60 of Rockford, passed away May 7, 2020, at his home from a heart attack. He was preceded in death by dad: Huston, and daughter: Amber. He is survived by mom: Edith, son: Nathan and wife Brittany, granddaughters: Harper, Finley, and Raven, sister: Kathy and husband Charlie, nephew: Cody Tipton and wife Kimberly, his loving companion: Axel, special friends: Tim Fuller, Jim Cockerham, and Ann Parker. A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday August 15, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Dempsy Walker officiating. The family will receive friends 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences and donations may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Eva Peals Myers, age 93 of Alcoa, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at UT Medical Center. Eva was born in Tellico Plains, TN, the 4th of 14 children to JC “Lum” Peals and Ellen Hamby Peals. She graduated from Tellico Plains High School in 1944. After moving to Maryville, she continued her education at Knoxville Business College, after which she went to work for Crum Insurance in downtown Maryville. She worked at Proffitt’s Department Store, which later became Belk. She retired from Belk in 2008 after 31 years of service. She and her husband, Austin, moved their family to the Springbrook area of Alcoa in 1956, where she would continue to reside until her passing. Eva loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed traveling extensively; outings with the “LUNCH BUNCH”; bowling; and watching the Atlanta Braves play ball. Preceded in death by her husband, Homer Austin Myers; son, Charles Myers; parents, JC and Ellen Peals; brothers, Clifford, Elick “Red”, Elzie, Doug, Jerry, and Charles Peals; sisters, Icie Myers, Clara Peals, and Johnnie Hinton Fletcher. Survived by daughter, Jane Kivett; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Dolores Myers; grandchildren and spouses, Penelope and J.T. Tarpley, Adam and Maria Myers, Lydia and Ross Margitza, Todd Kivett, and Clay Myers; great-grandchildren, Jenna and Parker Kivett, Sara-Kate Giles, Ian Smith, Aidan, Avery, Matthew, and Marcus Myers, Graham Margitza; brothers and sister-in-law, JC Peals, Jr. and Betty, Verlin Peals; sisters and brother-in-law, Robbie Boring, Delzie and Hubert Young; numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to her caregivers, Nanette Scruggs, Ethel Avery, and Robin Monroe. Friends may call at their convenience on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM at Smith Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 1:00 PM Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion with Rev. Ryan Roach officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
