Carson L Acuff
Carson L. Acuff, of Maryville, TN, passed away August 10, at home with his wife and family by his side, after battling ALS. Carson lived his life for Jesus, serving most recently at Blount Community Church for the last 15 years. He was best known for greeting others at the door with a fist bump welcome. He had a love for music, singing in church and for a few years with a quartet he founded, sharing his lovely deep bass voice in song. His passions included traveling with his wife Carolyn and working on his 1929 model A Ford. Carson joined the Air Force and served 4 years active duty, working with the Air National Guard at McGhee Tyson Airbase, where he retired as Senior Master Sergeant (E-8) after 36 years of service. Post-retirement, from 2002 until his diagnosis with ALS in 2020, he was the driving force behind AC Clips & Fasteners along with his wife Carolyn who assisted him. Preceeded in death by parents Roy & Bonnie Acuff, sister Elizabeth Bridges. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Coulter Acuff, son William Michael Acuff, daughter Angela Trout Small (Scott), grandchildren Ryan (Blair), Brad, and Megan Trout. A celebration of Carson’s life will be held at Blount Community Church, 1533 West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801 on Saturday, August 21st, receiving of friends will start at 1:30 pm followed by a full military honors service promptly at 3:00 pm. Donations in Carson’s name may be made to Isaiah House (Blount County) or Blount Community Church.
Alton "Cecil" Carmen
Alton “Cecil” Carmen, age 95, died peacefully on August 7, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00, Saturday, August 21th at First United Methodist Church Maryville. A private family burial was held at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First United Methodist Church Maryville; Smoky Mountain Methodist Church, 1049 White Oak Avenue, Maryville, TN 37803; Boy Scout Troop 81 at First United Methodist Church, or Alton Cecil & Lorena Carmen Endowment, Tennessee 4-H Foundation, 2621 Morgan Circle, Knoxville, TN 37996. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Dean Curtis Cook, 54, of Maryville, TN died on August 18, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Mary B McDonald
Mary B. McDonald (Nanny), age 80, of Maryville, born April 16, 1941, passed away Monday August 16, 2021, at her home. Mary was a loving Wife, Mother, Nanny, Sister, and Aunt. Mary loved to read and work in her flower gardens. Her greatest joy was her family. Preceded in death by Husband of 60 years, Glenn McDonald; Father, Walter Vaughn; Mother, Ada Vaughn; Brothers Raymond Sellers and Jack Vaughn. She leaves behind her children Son, Steven W. McDonald (Denise); Daughter, Leah McDonald Harris (Ben); Grandchildren, Amanda Keller (Jenny), Derek Keller (Kadie); Great-Grandchildren, Austin and Finnley Keller; Sister, Faye Whitehead (Bud); Brother, Leroy Vaughn (Sharon); sister-in-law, Janelle Vaughn; and many extended family and special friends. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for Graveside Service and Inurnment Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Reed, James Timothy, 58, of Loudon, died on August 14, 2021. Born June 12, 1963, Deceased August 14, 2021, at the age 58. He is reunited with his mother and father and left behind his two daughters, one son in law, two grand sons and one sister. Nothing in this world made this man happier than his family. Graveside service at Morganton Cemetery at 5 p.m. on Friday August 20, 2021. Arrangements by Foothills Funeral Home Maryville..
Charles W. Tuck, Sr.
Charles W. Tuck, Sr. age 88 of Greenback passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family whom he loved dearly. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Charlie was the owner and operator of Cahoon’s Gulf in Virginia Beach, VA for 23 years. He was a member of Meadow United Methodist Church in Greenback. Charles was preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria Hewitt Tuck; parents, Hubert and Agatha Williams Tuck; sisters, Jessie May Tuck Bottoms, Lucy Jane Tuck Smith and Mary Ruth Tuck Rose; brothers: Hubert Tuck Jr., Colonel Joe Tuck, Leonard Ray Tuck, Jacob Tuck, and Oscar Cecil Tuck. Survived by his wife, Rowena Tuck; son, Charles Tuck, Jr. and wife, Susan; grandchildren: Brandy Smith, Kylee Maitland, Robert Lunt and Ashley Lunt; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Lilburn Calloway Tuck of Maryville, and Samuel Mike Tuck (Jeanne) of Lenoir City; many nieces, nephews including special nieces, Sheila Pownall and Jessie McDida. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, August 20th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Asa Lowe and granddaughter, Brandy Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Hickory Valley Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Xeno Grady Whitmore passed away on August 17 2021, at his home in Hermitage, TN. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM, Friday, August 20th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 AM, Saturday, at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service with Michael McNeal officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
