Mary Carole Frost
Mary Carole Frost, age 82, formerly of Oak Ridge, passed away in Maryville Monday, August 2, 2021. She was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School in 1957 and received her Bachelor's Degree from Florence State College, now the University of North Alabama. Carole was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, but first and foremost a devoted, loving mother who was passionate about her two daughters and four grandchildren. In her opinion, they were the smartest, most talented, and beautiful children in the world, and would never agree with anyone that she might be slightly biased. Her family meant everything to her. She carried this same optimism and unwavering support to the hundreds of students she taught as an art teacher and librarian for almost 30 years. Carole was an art teacher at St. Mary's School in Oak Ridge for many years and loved painting portraits, landscapes, and sketching. She later became the school librarian, as well, and went on to earn her Master's Degree in Library Science from Trevecca Nazarene University. She retired from Knox County schools. Carole had the most amazing way of reading books aloud to children that just pulled them into the story. Each character found their unique voice through her which cultivated a love of reading in her students. As a polio survivor, she was always rooting for the underdog. Carole was an alumna member of Alpha Gamma Delta, Gamma Nu Chapter and has now become a member of Chapter Grand. She was a faithful member of Fairview United Methodist Church and always enjoyed singing in the choir. Her smile and laugh were contagious and whenever she walked into a room people were drawn to her. She had a deep affection for people and focused on what she could do to brighten their lives by making them feel better about themselves and giving them confidence. She was generous, kind, unselfish, and thoughtful. This is why she made an impression on so many individuals who were lucky enough to know her. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Harris and Mary Mitchell; her husband, Patrick Henry Frost; her brother, John H. Mitchell, Jr.; and nephews, John H. Mitchell, III and Patrick Mitchell. She is survived by her brother, Kerry Mitchell (Victoria); sisters-in-law, Susie Mitchell Gilbreath (widow of John H. Mitchell, Jr.) and Marsha Mitchell; her daughters, Jennifer Ramos Stark (Jason) and Elizabeth Shelton (Owen); and her grandchildren, Greyson Ramos, Tyce Ramos, Veronica Shelton and Sabrina Shelton; nephews, Bryan Mitchell and Tyler Mitchell; and best friend, Janice Mitchell. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 6:00 until 7:00 PM at Smith Trinity Chapel with a Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Mickey Rainwater officiating. Family and friends will meet at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens for the interment officiated by Rev. Gilbert Harris at 1:30 PM on Saturday, August 7, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or Alzheimer's TN, Inc. (East Tennessee Office), 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville 37919. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Larry Jerome Johnson, aged 72, of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, August 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Sheila Johnson; parents, Robert Leo and Lolita Magness Johnson; aunt, Juanita Pierce; brother-in-law, Dr. David Lay. He is survived by his sister, Yvonne Lay of Knoxville; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Nancy Johnson of Maryville, and Bill and Erika Johnson of College Station, Texas; step-daughter and spouse, Tisha and Ricky Thomas of Anderson, Alabama; step-son, Ben Tate of Rogersville, Alabama; niece, Heather and Shawn Kooch of Knoxville; nephew, Chad Brown of Knoxville; grandchildren, Christina Johnson and Sydney Johnson; step-grandchildren, Ashley and Jesse Hairston of Huntsville, Alabama, Alyssa and Jake Palmer of Rogersville, Alabama; nephew, Keegan Kooch of Knoxville; step-great-granddaughter, Mila Caroline; special cousin, Wanda and Jerry Hayes; and a host of family and friends. Memorial service will be held at 6:30 PM Friday, August 6, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Doug Hayes officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 6:30 PM Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville. Larry will be laid to rest next to his wife, Sheila, in Minor Hill Cemetery in Minor Hill, Tennessee.
