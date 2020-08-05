Patricia “Pat” Renia Cline, age 54, went home to be with the Lord on August 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her dad, Bill Bales. She is survived by her husband, Mike Cline; sons, Matthew Cline and Michael Cline, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Amanda Cline; grandson, Brody Cline; sister-in-law, Nina Cline; brother-in-law, Scott Cline; mom, Glenda Bales; sisters, Tammy Bales, Shawnia Marston; brother-in-law, Paul Marston; brothers, Billy “Peanut” Bales, Ronald “Junior” Everett; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. No services will be held. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
John William Endsley, 68, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at his home in Knoxville. The son of John Leonard Endsley and Jessie Cox Endsley, John was raised in Friendsville, attending Friendsville Elementary and Friendsville High School. He quarterbacked the 1969 Falcon football team and learned valuable life lessons in working as part of a team. After graduating from Friendsville High School in 1970, he completed his degree in architecture at the University of Tennessee’s College of Architecture. He was President of Bullock Smith and Partners and was involved with numerous significant projects in over thirty years with that firm. Some of his award-winning projects include the UTIA BiotechnologyResearch Facility, the Georgia National Fair and Agricenter, and the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Building-UT Knoxville. John was passionate about anything outdoors-paddling, fly fishing, hiking, photography. He took advantage of growing up and living in these beautiful mountains but also enjoyed traveling to other areas of natural beauty. John was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Jessie Endsley, and his sister, Pat Kerr. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family. Survivors include sister Linda (Tom) Judkins of Tate, GA; brother-in-law John Kerr of Rockford; nephews John (Stephanie) Judkins of Jasper, GA; Andy (Katie) Kerr of Maryville; nieces Mary Ellen Judkins of Ball Ground, GA; Erin (Justin) Jones of Alcoa. John is survived by grandnephews Dylan, Aidan, Foster, Sam, and William and a grandniece Piper. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Great Smoky Mountains Association, PO Box 130, Gatlinburg, TN 37738-0130 (smokiesinformation.org/make-a-donation) or to Estabrook Legacy Fund, (https://archdesign.uyk.edu/give/ or contact PamelaTreacy@utk.edu). www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Jason Lynn Potter, 38 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday August 4, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, brother: Danny Reagan, aunt: Monnie, uncle: Weston (Pooh Bear) Galyon. He is survived by his father: Danny Potter, mother: Tami Sims, brother: David Potter, nephew: David Alan Potter, niece: Alexis Reagan, and friend: Gary Stephenson and family. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Friday August 7, 2020, at Old Piney Cemetery with Rev. Rex Everett officiating. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Condolences and donations may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Winona Ethel Wade, age 90 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Preceded in death by her husband, Grady Newell Wade; brothers, Paul Headrick, Charles James Headrick; sister, Mabel Irene Headrick. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Curtis and Celia Wade, Raymond and Bette Wade; several grandchildren; brothers, Wade Robert Headrick, Fred Ray Headrick. The family wishes to thank the devoted staff at Asbury Alpine House who cared for her daily with kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 3736 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37804. The family will have a private graveside service at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.