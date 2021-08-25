David Thomas Baker
David Thomas Baker
David Thomas “Tommy” Baker, age 80, of Maryville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 6, 2021. David was born and raised in Knoxville. He was a graduate of Young High School and proudly served our country in US Army. David retired from the State of Tennessee after 32 years in the Procurement Department with Lakeshore Mental Health. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball and basketball. Following his retirement, David enjoyed visiting with his neighbors and “keeping them straight.” He was preceded in death by parents, David L. and Ferne Widner Baker. Survived by wife of 37 years, Emily Baker; children, Theresa (Eddie) Gervin, Larry (Alli) Baker, Julie (Shannon) Hattaway; grandchildren, Greg Gervin, Amy (Brannon) Parker, Trent (Hannah) Baker, Claire Hattaway, Perry Hattaway; great grandchildren, Emmarie Grace Parker; sisters, Jennie Baker, Susan Baker; brother, Richard Baker; brother-in- law and sister-in-law, Robert and Donna Ellis. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of UT Home Hospice for the wonderful care they provided David. A Committal Service will be held Friday, August 27, 2021, 10:00am at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Hwy Knoxville, TN 37920. Due to the recent increase in CoVid cases, face masks will be recommended for all that attend. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of David to UT Hospice Promise Foundation, 4435 Valley View Drive, Knoxville, TN. 37917. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.berryfuneralhome.com for the Baker family. Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Highway Knoxville, TN 37920 865-577-6666
Michael 'Mickey' Wayne Burns, Sr.
Michael “Mickey” Wayne Burns, Sr.
Michael “Mickey” Wayne Burns, Sr, age 70, of Maryville, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the family home. Michael was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He worked for Vulcan Materials for 37 years and after retirement, he started Chilhowee Sportsman’s Club and shot competitively with sporting clays. He loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Georgia Burns; brothers, Bobby and Don Burns; infant brother, Phillip Burns; sister, Joyce McMillian. Survived by wife, Kay Burns; son and daughter-in-law, Mickey Jr. and Elysha Burns; daughter and son-in-law, Anna and Todd White; grandchildren, Riley Burns, Hunter Burns, Savannah Keith; siblings, Peggy Hooper of McEwen, TN, Carolyn Johnson of McEwen, TN, Judy and Jerry Smith of McEwen, TN, Jimmy and Sharon Burns of McEwen, TN, Nancy Daniel of Waverly, TN; many nieces and nephews and other family also survive. Memorial donations may be made to Cure Finders at www.curefinders.org. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Graveside Service and Entombment on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
JoAnn Cantrell
JoAnn Cantrell
JoAnn Tate Cantrell, age 61, of Maryville, TN, passed away, August 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Hattie Ruth Tate; grandparents, Roosevelt and Savannah Manuel; daughter, Dorothy Tate; son, Michael Tate; grandson, Cameron Russell; sister, Carolyn Sue Tate; brothers, Willie Tate and Frank Tate. Survived by husband, Ray Cantrell; children, Latasha (Brandon) Sissum, Lakishia Goss, Ben Jr. (Belinda) Goss, Jeremiah Cantrell, Savannah (Brianna) Cantrell, and Rachelle (Jarvis) Dunlap; 14 grandchildren, 3 great- grandchildren; sister, AddieTate; brothers, Luther Tate and Richard Tate; aunt, Epsie (Thomas) Jackson; uncle, Rev. Benjamin Manuel; a host of nieces, nephews,, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends, 5:30- 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021 at Rest Haven Baptist Church, funeral service, 6:00 p.m., Rev. Richard Turney, Officiating. Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary www.jarniganandson.com
Patricia Jean Dean
Patricia Jean Dean
Patricia Jean McHan Dean, age 79, of Rockford, Tennessee, entered into eternal rest on Thursday August 19, 2021, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Patricia accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN. Patricia graduated from Charles M. Hall High School in 1959 and attended Knoxville Business College. Patricia was an employee at ALCOA for 29 years before retiring. She was a member of the 25 Year Club. While at ALCOA she was a member of Local 309 Steelworkers Union and was the first African American female to be elected to be on the Executive Board. She was also elected as the Union Chair for one of the departments at ALCOA. In each capacity, she served she will be remembered as a respected and devoted employee. Patricia enjoyed cooking, sewing, and spending time with her family and friends. She touched many lives with her generosity and kindness. She was a former choir member with the Maryville College Voices of Praise, gospel ensemble and several church choirs. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Sherman McHan and Bonnie Chandler; son Terry Whitted; brothers Jimmy Chandler, Billy McHan, and Billie Watts; granddaughter Patricia Tarver. Patricia will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Cherishing Patricia’s memory are her loving daughters, Tamelyn (Marc) Burnett, Ronnetta Tarver and Kimberly (Larry) Ervin; sister, Panky Price; devoted granddaughter Kristi Thomas; grandchildren, Rehanna Tarver, Mario Burnett, Bianca Burnett, Briana Whitted, Angel Whitted, and Quintasia Ervin; great grandchildren, Amaya Tarver, Dallas Tarver, Tamia Greenlee, Kristin Hardy, Brooklyn Walker, Alavren McKinney and Alaysia Turner; daughter-in-law Lisa Whitted; sister-in-law Hattie Watts; cousin Pam Carter and many other relatives and friends. Special friends, Jimmy Ferguson, Louise Moore, Louise Scott, Brian Perkins, Wayne Howard, Sandra Tipton and AHS Class of ‘94 Alumni. Family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow on Saturday August 28, 2021, at Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville Rev. Leroy Franklin officiating and Rev. Marc Burnett Eulogist. Interment will follow service at Sherwood Gardens, Alcoa. The body may be viewed from noon — 6:00 p.m. on Friday August 27, 2021, at Foothills Funeral Home. Mask and social distancing will be required. www.foothillsfh.com
Charleene Gourley Edwards
Charleene Gourley Edwards
Charleene Gourley Edwards was a caring wife, aunt, sister, and friend. She left this world on August 22, 2021, after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer at the age of 77. She was born to Theodore and Ruth Gourley, on June 19, 1944, in Maryville Tennessee. She was the loving big sister to Larry and Marcella Gourley. After graduating high school, Charleene met and married the love of her life, Foy William Edwards in June 1966. Though she had no children; she treated her niece Evon as if she were her daughter. Charleene’s career was in fashion where she was a buyer for Miller’s and eventually head buyer of women’s wear for Proffitt’s. After retirement, she invested her time in numerous charities for the arts and music scene in Knoxville. She is a past president of the Knoxville Symphony Women’s League, she volunteered for the Knox Heritage Society, Farragut Town Hall, and was a supporter of the Knoxville Museum of Art. She was an avid fan of the UT Vols and had not missed a home game in over 40 years. She was an active member of the choir at Concord Hills Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Ruth Gourley, her husband Foy William Edwards and her step siblings Leon Gourley and Violet Walker. She is survived by her sister, Marcella Gourley and Herman Love, her brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Linda Gourley, her sister-in-law Louise Cook, her niece and nephew-in-law, Evon and Russell Hulse, her nephew and niece-in-law, Mark and Jody Ballard, and the many friends who have loved and cared for her over the years. The family wishes to acknowledge and to say thank you to her very dear friend, Barbara Millsaps, who was by her side during her courageous battle. A funeral service is scheduled for noon on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Rose Funeral and Cremation-Mann at the corner of Northshore Road and Kingston Pike. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 a.m. until noon. The interment will be to follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to either the Knoxville Museum of Art (www.knoxart.org) or the Knoxville Symphony (www.knoxvillesymphony.com). Arrangements by Rose Funeral and Cremation — Mann. Online condolences may be made at rosefuneraltn.com.
Donna Joan Foust, 66, of Friendsville, died Aug. 13, 2021. Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Seymour Church of God, 10605 Chapman Highway, Seymour, TN 37865. Due to the unexpected death, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for funeral expenses through Venmo account @MatthewFoust2021 or checks made out to Matthew Foust at P.O. Box 383, Powell, TN 37849. www.mccammonammonsclick.com.
Betty Walker McTeer
Betty Walker McTeer
Betty Walker McTeer, age 82, passed away on August 24, 2021. She was a longtime member of Eastside Church of Christ and previously of Maryville Church of Christ. She was a beloved mother and Granmommy, and she will be greatly missed as the warm center of the family. She is preceded in death by her husband, James McTeer Jr.; parents, James and Louise Walker, and siblings James (Bud) Walker and Brenda Todd. She is survived by son James (Larry) McTeer, III, daughters and sons-in-law Michelle and Tray Allen and Susan and Roger Lowry. Also, grandchildren Laura Allen, Jacob Allen, Philip Allen, Addie-Grace Lowry, and Coleman Lowry. She is survived by sisters Barbara Matthews, Gail Wilson, and Jean Ryan; sisters-in-law Mary Ellen Boyd, Helen Bowers, and Ginny Burris; and by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will assemble for a graveside service and interment on Thursday, August 26, 11:00am, at Eusebia Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Maryville. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that donations be made to the charitable organization of your choice. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Anne Webb Mode
Anne Webb Mode
Anne Webb Mode, passed away on August 22, 2021, at her home in Rex, GA. She was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. She was a kindergarten teacher for more than 40 years, most recently at Community Christian School. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edith and Harry Webb; sister, Nancy Webb Roberts; sister-in-law Sue Webb; aunt, Johnnie Chambers. She is survived by her husband, John Mode; daughters, Mandy Mode, Mia Mode; son, Tommy Mode; grandchildren, Devyn Mode, Darin Mode; brothers, Jack Webb, Pete Webb; sister-in-law, Lynne Webb; and many beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 PM, Saturday, August 28th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with a service to follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor John Anderson officiating. The burial will immediately follow at Grandview Cemetery. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Robert Lynn Moses
Robert Lynn Moses
Robert Lynn Moses, 69, of Maryville, passed away peacefully at Blount Memorial Hospital surrounded by family on August 21st, 2021. Bob was born November 30th, 1951 to the late James L. Moses and Leo Milligan Moses. He was a graduate of Everett High School and a Former Owner of Moses Cartage Service. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, restoring antique cars, bowling, and having breakfast with his friends at the Waffle House. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel L. Moses. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years, Deane Moses; his daughter Amanda Stinnett and husband, Nathan; his son Robby Moses and wife, Casey; brother, James L. Moses Jr (Margaret); two sisters Martha Stormer (Wayne) and Virginia Smith and sister-in-law Debbie Moses. Also, special nieces and nephews Tina and David Rhea, Rhonda and Justin Jones, Justin and Brandy Smith, Lisa Smith Forester, and their children. The light of his life were his grandchildren, Cale and Landry Stinnett and Conor Moses. Special thanks goes to Blount Memorial CCU Staff. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The American Heart Association or St. Judes Childrens Hospital. A celebration of life will be held Friday, August 27th, at Franklin Pavilion, 3729 Sevierville Rd Maryville from 5PM- 8PM with a brief service at 6PM.
Christopher Lynn Reynolds, 33, of Maryville, died Aug. 19, 2021. There are no services at this time.
Aileen Tarkington
Aileen Tarkington
Aileen Flynn Morton Tarkington, age 90, of Maryville, TN, formerly of Sevierville, TN, died Monday, August 23, 2021, unexpectedly at Brookdale Assisted Living, where she had resided for the past year. She was born in Sevier County at her grandparent’s home on June 12, 1931. Aileen was a retired hair stylist and owner of the Exotique Beauty Salon in Maryville, TN. She loved traveling, working crossword puzzles and sewing. She even taught young girls how to sew when she attended Rockford Baptist Church. She was presently a member of First Baptist Church Sevierville. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Olin Flynn, Fred Morton, Otis Tarkington; parents, Melvin and Pearl Clark Owenby; brother, Doyle Owenby. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dennis Flynn, Mike Flynn (Denette), Pat Flynn (Carole), Kelly Bailey (John); step-son, Bryan Tarkington (Tina); grandchildren, Stephanie Exintadekas (Dimitri), Heather Frazier (Jeremy), Gena Wheeler, Kim Evans (Billy), Kelley O’Donnell (Gina), Josh Flynn (Beth), Jennifer Plumlee (Norman), Chris Flynn (Leah), Nicholas Flynn, Katy Anderson (Sean), Wesley Ferguson, Sara Bailey, Becky Bailey, Bradley Tarkington, Evan Tarkington (Sawyer), Neal Tarkington (Angel); 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; brother, Edwin Owenby; sister, Sandra Reed; several nieces and nephews; special friends, George Dillon, Evelyn Cable, Wanda Clegg, Linda Crass. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living for the care Aileen received during the past year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Women’s Care Center, 800 Park Road, Sevierville, TN 37862. The family requests that for the health and safety of all, please wear a face covering. The family will receive friends 5 — 7 PM Thursday at Smith Mortuary in Maryville and 11 AM — 12 PM Friday at Atchley’s Smoky Mountain Chapel in Pigeon Forge. Graveside service and interment 12 PM Friday in Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens with Rich Wallace officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Cynthia Rose Thomas, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 21st, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born December 19th, 1941, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Roseva Thomas, and her brother, Jimmy Thomas. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Steve Snapp, her brother, Danny Thomas, her dear nephew and his wife, Jeff and Nancy Hutchison, along with several other nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by her very special lifetime friend, Kathy Wilson, and her dearest puppies, Lacey and Buddy. Cindy was a lifetime employee of the state of Tennessee where she served in many different agencies and capacities teaching, leading, helping, and serving others. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Maryville. She loved her church, Sunday school class, and pastors, Jonathan Jonas, and Catherine Nance. Please join us as we celebrate Cindy’s life in receiving friends and loved ones on Thursday, August 26th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. with a service to follow. The service will be officiated by Reverend Jonathan Jonas. A private burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and or First United Methodist Church of Maryville. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
