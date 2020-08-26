Debra Kay Marsh, 55, of Maryville, died Aug. 23, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Joyce A. Perkins, age 94, of Maryville, lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the family home. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ruth Keyees Millsaps; first husband, Robert “Bob” Swaney; brother, Howard Millsaps; sister, Lois Kirkland. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 1/2 years, Bill Perkins; daughters, Mary Jane Swaney of Maryville, Becky and Ann Swaney of Knoxville. The family would like to thanks special friends, Patty Kagley, Jerry and Edna Cook and Charlie and Glenda Caldwell for all the support and prayers during this difficult time. Funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM Friday, August 28, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home, Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Wayne Atchley and Rev. Harrison Hill officiating. Interment service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday at Big Toqua Cemetery in Vonore, TN. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Donna Stanton Petroski (85) passed peacefully November 27, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Donna was born on December 16, 1933, to Maurice and Genevieve Stanton. She attended Everett High School and the University of Tennessee. She married Anthony Petroski and raised two children, Doug and Christine in Chicago before returning to Maryville. She was an avid golfer and skier who loved traveling the world. She is preceded in death by her husband Tony and son Doug. She is survived by her daughter Christine and son-in-law Joe, siblings Janet, Judy, Jimmy, Bobby and numerous nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.