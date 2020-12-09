Clarence William Austin, age 72 of Tallassee, Tennessee passed away on December 5, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1948 in Charlotte, N.C. to Ernest and Mary Bruce (Hucks) Austin. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a police officer for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department following his service in the U.S. Army. C.W., as he was called by those who knew him, spent most of his life in ministry. He was passionate about sharing his faith with others and telling people about Jesus. All who met and cared for C.W. were drawn to his bigger than life personality, sense of humor, and reverence for the Lord. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Austin. He is survived by current wife, Lana Austin; children, Aaron Austin, Elizabeth Farner and husband (Travis), Michaela Palaganas and husband (Ariel), John David Austin; grandchildren, Lily, Jeriah, Layla, Ezra, Eliana, Lydia, Aniyah, Nehemiah; step-son, Lawton Grun; former wife, Joan (Keistler) Austin; mother, Mary Bruce Austin; sisters, Donna Seaford, Myra Plott. A private graveside service will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Arthur Rankin Everett, age 88, of Maryville, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, James L and Mary L. Hawn Everett; son, Dennis Everett; sisters, Myrtle Tuck, Margaret Kagley and Dorothy Ledbetter. Surviviors include his wife, Lillie Grace Swaney Everett; sons, Kenneth Everett, David and wife, Tina Everett; grandchildren, Branden Everett, Jessica and husband Mike Cody, Christina and husband Brian Chapman and Wesley Everett; great grandchildren, Bella and Ava and many nieces and nephews. Graveside service and interment will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at Mt. View Church of Christ Cemetery, Rev. Rex Everett officiating. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Billy Joe Guffey, age 80 of Seymour, TN passed to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was a longtime member of Valley Grove Baptist Church, where he was saved and baptized at an early age. He loved his church and faithfully served in many capacities. Billy was also a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years. He was employed by Star Sales Company for 49 years where he worked his way from the stock room to Vice President. Billy spent most of his free time restoring many award-winning antique cars. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Gladys Rogers Guffey; grandparents, Mell and Mayme Caughron Guffey, and Mayford and Lucy Bowling Rogers. His survivors include: his loving wife of 62 years, Billye Joyce Atchley Guffey; his treasured and cherished son, Mike Guffey and wife Vicki; granddaughter and joy of his life, Brooke Duncan and husband Justin; sister, Carolyn Guffey Pryor; brother-in-law, Ed Atchley and wife Sondra; several beloved nieces and nephews; and special friends, Tom Christenberry and Glen Atchley. The family would like to wish a special thank you to Billy’s cousin, Cotton Julian and wife Robin who have done so much. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cross Ministries, 406 Boyd’s Creek Hwy, P.O. Box 186, Seymour, TN 37865 or The Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, c/o Valley Grove Baptist Church, 9000 Old Sevierville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920. Family and friends will meet 11 AM Saturday for graveside services and interment at Valley Grove Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Keith Vaughan and Pastor Dana Fachman officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Chestine (Pullins) Parks, 87, of Maryville, TN, (formerly Springfield, OH) passed away on December 6, 2020. She was born in Somerset, KY on November 16, 1933. Chestine retired as a teacher in the Northeastern School District, Clark Co., OH. She is survived by her children, Steve, Allison, and Stacy Pullins; 4 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for a future date. Cremation By Grandview, 738-0244, www.CremationByGrandview.com
Mary Lou Atchley Parrott Phillips, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on December 8, 2020. She was a member of Meridian Baptist church and a 1955 graduate of Young High School; living most of her life in the South Knoxville area. She was employed in the automotive and banking industries and owned her own leather/western store. Upon retirement, she enjoyed traveling to Canada, Hawaii, Florida and Las Vegas. Mary Lou enjoyed square dancing, singing in the church choir, crocheting, and animals. She was a huge University of Tennessee Vols fan. Mary Lou was preceded in death by parents Carl H. and Estilena Atchley; husband, Ray Phillips and daughter, Teresa Diane Parrott. She is survived by her cousin Helen Jo Edmonson, several step-children and long-time friends Dorsey Woliver, Doug and Lu Smith. Family and friends will meet at Sherwood Memorial Gardens 1 PM, Friday, December 11, 2020 for graveside services. Rev. Dana Fachman officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Meridian Baptist Church, 6513 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 or Young-Williams Animal Shelter, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920. Friends may call at their convenience to sign guest register or online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Allyssa LaShae Ridings, 31, of Maryville died on December 4, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Patricia Lou Rogers, Maryville TN, born January 4, 1953 and peacefully passed on November 28, 2020, at the age of 67. Patty studied at Walter State Community College. She worked as a member of the Advantage Solutions Mars/Wrigley Team. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles Edward Rogers and Theo Aldine Long Rogers. Survived by her sisters, Rebecca Ann Rogers and Nancy Jane Rogers Delozier; nieces and nephews: Jason White, Joe Delozier, Michelle Duvall Grinsteiner, and Stephane Duvall Broach; many great nieces and great nephews. A special “Thank You” to Blount Memorial Hospice Staff, Asbury Place Nursing Staff, AJ Lawson, and Lucinda (Chaplain). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Helen Virginia Taylor, age 80, of Madisonville, passed away 8:34 P.M., Monday, December 7, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was the kindest, most amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Member of Westside Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing the piano, but was most proud of her family. Survivors, daughters, Manette Saffles, Angela Holloway, Mitzi Maxwell, sons, Greg Saffles, Tony Saffles, grandchildren, Brittany Keys, Brandon Keys, Rhiannon Holloway, Rhett Holloway, Samantha Naile, Josee Weese, Jesee Weese, Maxx Weese, great-grandchildren, Kameryn Keys, Colten Keys, Drew McKelvey, sisters, Evelyn Payne, Carolyn Henderson. Preceded in death by husband, John Howard Taylor, parents, Ray and Lucille White. Funeral 7:00 P.M. Saturday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. David Choate and Rev. Dwight Torbett officiating. Interment 2:00 P.M. Sunday, Hopewell Springs Cemetery, Rev. Donnie Houston officiating. Family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Saturday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Lavonne Taylor, age 80, of Louisville, TN passed away peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father, Monday, December 7, 2020 after a long fight with Parkinson’s disease. Lavonne was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church, Knoxville, TN. She was devoted to and loved her family and church family. Lavonne enjoyed cooking, interior decorating, and fashion, was an incredible seamstress and enjoyed making porcelain dolls. Although Parkinson’s took away her ability to easily accomplish the hobbies she so loved, she leaves behind memories and treasures for those who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Effie Ramey; husband of 55 years, Kenneth Doyle Taylor; and daughter, Rhonda Jannette “Jan” Taylor. She leaves behind to mourn her passing her loving daughter, Jill Stichka and husband, Lee of West Monroe, LA; sister, Thetta Sue Hensley of Maryville, TN; and a host of extended family and friends that will miss her greatly. Thank you to the staff of Savannah Grand Assisted Living of West Monroe, LA and Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care of Monroe, LA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Friends may call at your convenience on Thursday, December 10th and Friday, December 11th from 9:00 AM — 3:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Lavonne will be laid to rest beside her husband at Grandview Cemetery in Maryville, TN. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
