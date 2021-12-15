John Columbus Burns, 77, of Maryville, died on Dec. 12, 2021. Survivors include his companion of 35 years, Sally Odom; daughter, Sharon (Ryan) Arwood; sons, Lonnie (Martha) Gribble, Johnny E. (Tina) Burns, Clint Burns; grandchildren, Shawn Gribble, Brandi Burns, Kaitlyn Arwood, Devin Haun, Tori Babb, Caleb Sands, Cody Sands; brothers, Ronnie Burns, Doyle Burns; sisters, Rosie Morgan, Mary Ann Campbell, Missy Burns, Lily Whitehead. Graveside Ceremony was 12 Noon, Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Old Chilhowee Cemetery, Seymour. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Brenda Joyce Burton, 74, of Walland died on Dec. 13, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced late by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville..
Jolyn F. Davenport, age 74 of Maryville, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Jolyn was a member of First Baptist Maryville for over 50 years, where she served as an Elder, an active Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and greeter. She loved cats and knitting. Jolyn was also a volunteer at UT Medial Center for over 12 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Houston M. Davenport and Isabell Davenport; brothers, Mitchell and Phillip Davenport. Survived by nephews, Dr. Gary Davenport and Julia, Mark Davenport, Jason Davenport; grandnephew, Dr. Douglas Davenport; grandniece, Amy Faye Davenport; sister-in-law, Wanda Davenport; other nieces and nephews; special friends, Donald Rogers, Peggy Rogers, Adrian Rogers, Erin Burnard, Elizabeth Whitehead, Beverly Coleman, Pam Ward, Jacqueline Smith. Family and friends will assemble at 2:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Audrey R. (Dick) Marshall, age 70, of Louisville, passed away Friday December 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his Parents: Audrey P. and Emma L Vineyard Marshall, Father and Mother in law: Leonard P. and Wanda M. Potter, Brothers in law: Ben Reed, Don Reed, and Charles Potter. Dick was retired from Vulcan Materials, he enjoyed Hunting, Fishing, and Skeet Shooting, and raising Bantam Show Chickens. He is survived by his Wife: Betty and Sons: Ken, and Randy Marshall, Brother: Frank, and Sisters and Brothers in law: Margaret Reed, Shirley Marshall, Robin and Mike Hatcher, Mary and Gary Atchley, and Joyce Marshall, Sisters in law and Brothers in law: Joyce and Bill Sexton, Don and Linda Potter, and Leonard Potter, Grandchildren: Amelia, Noah, and Riley Marshall, Several Nieces and Nephews and other relatives. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday December18, 2021 at Zion Chapel Cemetery in Louisville with Rev. Mike Seagal officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday December 17, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801. The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Michael Jon Myers, 56, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at his home in Maryville, TN after a lengthy illness. Mike graduated from Maryville High School in 1983. He was a loving father and grandfather and was an avid golfer. He loved all sports but especially loved the Tennessee Vols and the Atlanta Braves. He spent most of his career working in the Transportation industry. He is preceded in death by his Father, Ronald Myers; Grandparents, Robert & Margaret Myers, and Ernest & Bobbie Quillen; and his Great Aunt, Helen Coker. He is survived by his three daughters, Amy Myers of Arlington, TN, Marlee Myers of Memphis, TN, and Maci Myers of Nesbit, MS; and Granddaughter, Caelyn Martin of Arlington, TN. He is also survived by his mother, Angela Quillen Myers of Maryville, TN; Sisters, Jamie Myers of Huntersville, NC and Kelli Jenkins (Jack) of Cornelia, GA; nieces Blakely Jenkins of Atlanta, GA and Kinsey Jenkins of Savannah, GA; special family friend Judy Valenzuela; and extended Quillen family in Georgia and Alabama. Memorial services will be held at First Babtist Church of Alcoa fellowship hall Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 5:00. Donations can be made to the Middle settlements Cemetery Committee. “A thousand words won’t bring you back, I know because I’ve tried; neither will a thousand tears, I know because I’ve cried. Rest in peace.” “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” — A.A Milne
James Tindell, 56, of Maryville died on Dec. 15, 2021. Memorial Funeral Home Maryville is in charge of and No services are planned at this time..
Loreeta Gail Young, age 74, went to be with Jesus on December 12, 2021, one day shy of her 75th birthday. Loreeta was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was a dedicated member of Wildwood Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Leo B. Davis Sr. and Gloria Davis; brother Leo B. Davis Jr. and brother-in-law Charlie Kirkland. Loreeta is survived by her husband Jerry Young; children Todd Young, Errin Young, Tim Young; daughter-in-law Amy Young; grandchildren Anthony Young, Colton Young, Loryn Young and Olivia Young; sisters Deloris (Tyson) McClanahan, Bonita (Dennis) Fawver, Denise (Richard) Jones, Kim Kirkland and several nieces and nephews. The family welcomes friends for a Visitation Service, at Berry Highland South, on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 5pm-7pm, with a Funeral Service to follow. Family and friends to gather on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Berry Highland South Cemetery, at 10:45am for an 11am Interment Service. Condolences are welcome at BerryHighlandSouth.com.
