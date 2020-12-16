Sara “Nell” Cook, born September 1, 1935, met her Jesus and rejoined her heavenly family as she gained her wings on December 13, 2020. For the last 6 years, she fought a very tough battle with multiple myeloma cancer. As with everything she did in life, she was always determined, strong and independent. Through her, we learned the true meaning of the scripture, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” — and this she did with grace and dignity. As a member of Old Piney Grove Missionary Baptist, she loved her church family and especially Pastor Rex. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar & Martha Farley along with 6 sisters and 1 brother; her husband, J.D.; her son, Terry; and her infant great-grandson, Canaan Masterson. She is survived by her son, Curtis/Lisa Cook and family; Justin Cook; Julie (Andrew) Masterson, Archer & Everly; Jarred (Candice), Eliza & Watson; her daughter, Susan/Mike Murphy & family; Micah (Chris) Hope, Landon & Evan; Miranda (Nathan) Sparks, Lilah & Lawson; her daughter-in-law, Jenny Cook & family; Mitchell (Tonya) Stott, Zack, Amber, Kira, Courtney, & Kendall; Jason Stott, Jesse, Jace/Evan, Karter, and Karissa. She is also survived by her brother, Tony (Carol) Farley. “Aunt Nell”, as she was known to her family, was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sara worked for many years in the Maryville City Schools as a cafeteria worker and manager where she shared her love for cooking. Her last name was certainly representative of her love and skills of cooking. She loved getting together with family and of course, preparing the most wonderful meals and making memories that we will have for many years. Sara also made many friends in her work and for many years has enjoyed those friendships with their monthly luncheons. She will be GREATLY missed by her family and friends, but her love for us will always be with us. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in her memory to the Maryville City Schools Cafeteria or the MHS Café LeReve. Send to Maryville City Schools Finance Dept., 833 Lawrence Avenue, Maryville, TN 37803. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Eleazor Cemetary in Tellico Plains, TN, Rev. Rex Everett and Mr. Jarred Cook officiating. Family and friends may call at their convenience from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville. www.millerfuneralhome.org
Anita Marie Hearon, age 66, of Walland passed on to her Heavenly home on December 15, 2020. She was loved by many friends and family, and was always willing to help someone in need. She was a graduate of Everett High School and the Tennessee School of Beauty. She spent several years as a substitute teacher at Porter Elementary. She was a Head Bookkeeper at Bi-Lo Grocery store and enjoyed the company of her co-workers there for many years. Her greatest joy was in being a loving wife and mother, which she did very well. She was a member of Miller’s Cove Primitive Baptist Church and was always glad to share the Lord’s Word and testify how much He had done for her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Mary Ruth Anderson; grandson, Dakota Lynn Hearon, and sister-in-law, Vonnie. Anita was survived by her husband of 44 years, Max Hearon; son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Angela Hearon; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Tyvin Lankford; grandchildren, Hannah Hearon, Braden Hearon, and Malachi Allen; brothers, Alan Anderson and Lynn Anderson; sister-in-law, Brenda Anderson, Carole Anderson, Martha Conner, and Barbara Plemons; brother-in-law, Jerry Plemons; nieces, Jessica Frank and Erica Anderson; nephew, Ryan Anderson; close and beloved family friends, Harold and Isla Inman; and her closest adopted family, Lucas Winters. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, December 18, 2020 at West Miller’s Cove Cemetery, Rev. Ricky Boring officiating. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Terry L. Rapier, age 82 of Maryville, passed away on December 14, 2020 at his home. He was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather. He loved to fish. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mildred Rapier; sister, Barbara Kidd; brother, Danny Rapier. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Rapier; children, Robby Rapier, Rhonda Schwenk; bonus children, Terrie Tuten, Larry Sharpe, Evelyn Johnson, James Sharpe; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 2:00 — 3:00 PM, Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Faith Encounter Church and the memorial service to follow at 3:00 PM with Joe Gardner officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Amedisys Hospice of Knoxville. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Sandra Ann “Sandy” Reynolds, of Louisville, TN, was born March 9, 1961 and passed away peacefully, December 12, 2020. Sandy was Valedictorian of the Alcoa High School class of 1979 and a graduate of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center School of Pharmacy. Sandy will always be remembered for her generosity, great sense of humor and contagious smile. Sandy is survived by her parents, Gene and Charleen Reynolds; brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Susan Reynolds; favorite niece, Emily Reynolds and her loving extended family, friends and neighbors. The family would like to thank the physicians and staff of The University of Tennessee Medical Center’s Emergency Department, 11 East and TSICU for the amazing care and kindness they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alcoa First United Methodist Church Youth Department, 617 Gilbert Street, Alcoa, TN 37701 or to the Blount County Animal Shelter, 233 Currie Avenue, Maryville TN 37804. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM Monday, December 21, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a graveside service with Rev. Todd Chancey and Rev. Joe Green officiating. Condolences and fond memories may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFunerlandCremation.com
Jay Harold “BH” Sneed, age 78 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Select Medical Hospital. Harold was Chairman of Deacons at Tuckaleechee Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Cloria and jane Sneed; brothers, Edward, Bill, Lynton, Arthur, Larry; sister, Ruth. Survived by wife, Charlotte Sneed; 3 sons and daughters-in-law, Jay and Maria Sneed, Michael Sneed and Kristi McAtee, James and Victoria Sneed; ex-daughter-in-law Kimberly Sneed, 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Denny Patty; friends, George Davis, John Lowe. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tuckaleechee Missionary Baptist Church Mission Fund, 2550 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM Friday, December 18, 2020 at Smith West Chapel with Rev. John Lowe and Rev. Mike Roach officiating. The entombment will follow at Sherwood Mausoleum. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Curtis Steve Sprouse, 74, of Alcoa, died Dec. 14, 2020. Private services will be held. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.