Dustin Dunlap, age 38, of Walland, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, unexpectedly at home. He was a faithful member and treasurer of Keebles Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He was employed by Lazydays RV where he was the business office manager. He also was the assistant manager and promoter at Smoky Mountain Speedway and was a former assistant manager at Food City. Dustin was an avid race fan and UT Sports fan. He was a strong Christian and was always saying a good word for Jesus. He will be missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by: grandparents, Cledith Martin and Virgil and Selva Lou Dunlap; aunt and uncle, Glenda Bryant and Kenny Dunlap. Survived by: parents, Ronnie & Sylvia Dunlap; grandfather, Wade Martin; aunts and uncle, Missy Martin, Yvonne & Mike Dunlap; special cousins, Janet (Jason) Hutsell, Lindsey (Wesley) Huskey, April Bryant, Robbie (Heather) Bryant, Caleb (Emily) Compton, Isabella & Kamden Hutsell, Jackson, Martin & Marlee Huskey, Hunner & Kortnie Bryant, Levi & Clint Compton; best friends, Casey, Robby, and Conor Moses. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Friday, December 3, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM with Rev. Tim Martin officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Jodie McTeer Johnson, 77, of Townsend, died Nov. 30, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, 865-982-6812.
Erma Branton Leach, 95, of Walland, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. She was born on September 2, 1926. Erma was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, James E. and Martha Robinson; first husband, Roy Clayton Branton; second husband, James Shearl Leach; son, Kenneth Branton; grandchildren, Bradford and Tyler Branton; brothers, John E. and Bill Robinson; and sister, Pearl Sue Boone. Erma is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Roy Lee (Helen) Branton, Arnold (Sherri) Branton, and Paul (Nikki) Branton; daughter and son-in-law, Jama (Rick) Rodefer; grandchildren, Susan, Jessica, Amanda, Scott, Erica, Stuart, Kristina, Austin, Anya, Catherine, Brock, Callie, and Amy; many great-grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth Barton and Nelva Adams; and a host of extended loving family members. The graveside service will be held 11 AM Friday, December 3rd in Cold Springs Missionary Baptist Cemetery, 1229 Cold Springs Rd., Walland, TN. Arrangements are in the care of Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Bobbie Jean Lowe, 77, of Greenback, passed away Tuesday November 30, 2021. Bobbie was born on November 12, 1944. She was the Mother of Richard E. Lowe and Roger A. Lowe, the proud Grandmother of Richard E. Lowe JR., Chelsea Lowe, and Katie Lowe. She also has 5 Great Grandchildren. She was a nurse for 5 years and a big part of Lowes Brothers Farms. She was Loved by all her family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Friday December 3, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801 with Pastor Gary Lowe officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Danny Orr, 74, passed away on November 19, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital, in Fort Sanders. He was an avid bear hunter and sportsman, and had a passion for plott hounds. He was retired from Levi Strauss, where he was a plant manager for 31 1/2 years and served in the National Guard. He was preceded in death by: his parents, Earl and Flaura Orr; brothers, Wayne, Orville and Jack Orr. Sister, Beulah Tarwater. He is survived by: his wife, Charlotte Orr; Children, Jeff Orr, Whitney (Jeff) Pearce, Brandon Orr, Jennifer (Casey) Bailes. Grandchildren, Brett (Beth) Orr, Brooke (Cody) Monday, Olivia and Ella Conatser, Elliott Bailes, Hudson Orr. Great Grandchildren, Bentley and Brooklyn Orr, Brody and Casen Monday. Brother, David Orr, Special brother-in-law, Ben Tarwater, and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of life will be held at Springview Baptist Church, Maryville, TN on Saturday, December, 4 2021. Receiving friends from 2-4pm. with service at 4pm. with Rev. Ralph Patton officiating.
USMC Staff Sgt. Donald Wayne Smith, born August 4, 1941, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a loving husband, dad, granddad, and great-granddad. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sarah E. Smith; daughters, Kristina (Brandon) Spiva and Lynda D. King; son, Robert (Brandy) Smith; stepson, Randy Marine. He loved his family and friends, grandson, Steven (Jessica) Spiva; granddaughter, Laurie Smith; great-granddaughters, Elli, Emma, Rynlee, and Sayler Spiva; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He worked at the United States Postal Service for 17 years and before that served 15 years in the United States Marine Corps. Memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
