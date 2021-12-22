Benjamin Lane Bryan (Ben), age 33, passed away on December 15, 2021, in Dickson, Tennessee. Ben was born to Kerry & Angi Bryan on June 29, 1988, in Florence, Alabama where he completely captivated their hearts. Ben will be remembered most for how he loved others and how he lit up every room with his presence. His family will never be the same with the void he leaves behind in their hearts. He is survived by his Dad, Kerry Bryan of Kodak; his “Momma” and step-father, Angi & Josh Covey of Kodak; his baby sister Emma Bryan of Knoxville; his older sister and her husband, Bradi and Bradley Sewell of Niota, his beloved nephews, Jabari, Holden, and Elliot Sewell, his grandparents, Jerry and Linda Jenkins of Killen, Alabama, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many special friends and co-workers. The family will host a gathering to celebrate Ben’s life with his friends and family on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the Life Event Center, 1404 Tuckaleechee Pike Maryville, TN 37803. Light refreshments will be served, and dress will be casual. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm. A full obituary can be found at www.smithfuneralandcremation.com. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000.
Edna Jean Hodge Whitehead, 86, of Maryville, died Dec. 21, 2021. Arrangements will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812.
