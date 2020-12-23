Peggy Bryant, age 77, died peacefully at home on Monday, December 21, 2020. Loving and caring mother and mamaw to many including all the HILLSIDE CREW. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John Neil Bryant. Loving family includes children, Gary Bryant, Donna Campbell, Teresa Bryant Gregory; grandchildren, Dusty Bryant, Bradley Campbell, Jake Whitehead, Clint Davis, Brittany Campbell, Makenzie Caplinger; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Freda Miller, Kay Livesay, and brothers, Larry Moser and Arthur Moser(deceased). Graveside service and interment will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Rev. Allen Burchfield officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Wilma Viola Eubanks, 87, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Monday, Dec 19, 2020, at UT Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hayse and Thelma Garner and her beloved sister, Edna Prince. Wilma was the co-owner of Town & Country Heating & Air for 40 + years. She retired from the Alcoa City School System after 32 years. She also worked for several years with the Blount Co. School System. She was a board member for the Blount County Childrens Home. She is survived by her children, Gary (Jean) Eubanks, Susan Eubanks Robinson and Sandy Eubanks Savage; grandchildren, Andrew (Samantha) Eubanks, Jared (Cassie) Cross, Rylie Savage and Gavin Anderson; great-grandchildren, Emmett and Emmeline Cross. She was of the Methodist faith. A special thank you to the staff at Foothills Transitional Care and to her very special and dearly loved friend, Phyllis Borden. The family is planning a private memorial service at a later date.
Robert J. Quinn, 77, died on December 20, 2020, after a 31 year long courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Bob was born to James and Lee Quinn in Rogers City, Michigan on March 22, 1943. Bob married Patty Quinn in 1975. They resided in Alpena, MIchigan until 1997, then relocated to Maryville, Tennessee. Together they raised 3 children: Amy Fletcher (Mark Fletcher) Indianapolis, and Sarah Archer (Mark Arkenau) of Indianapolis, Jim Quinn (Liz Quinn) Roswell, GA. Bob is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Ally, Andrew and Abby Archer, Ben, Emily and Sarah Fletcher, and Lily Quinn, his brother, Norman (Julie) Quinn of Ft. Meyers, FL, his sister, Linda (Allan) Tuomaala of Royal Oak, MI 3 nieces and 1 nephew. Bob graduated from Rogers City High School in 1961 and then received both his Bachelor and Master degrees from Central Michigan University. Bob worked for the Alpena, MI Public School System teaching Art at the Junior High level until he retired in 1991. His love for photography led him to establish a portrait studio, Quinn’s Gallery of Photography from 1977-1995. After moving to Maryville, TN Bob became a member of the Art Market Gallery in Knoxville from 1997-2007, where he was able to continue his love of nature photography. Hunting and biking were Bob’s two favorite hobbies. Bob was a member of New Providence Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder, member of the Men’s Work Square and Men’s Study Square. A Memorial service will be held at a later time. Donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891 Washington, DC 20090-1891; or New Providence Presbyterian Church, Welcome Table Ministry, 703 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN
Alicia Michelle Tompkins Rector, 37, of Charlotte, NC died on December 20, 2020. www.BensonFuneralServices.com.
Robert Lee Shawkey Sr., 60, of Louisville, TN died on December 22, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Kate Williams White, age 88 of Maryville, passed away early Monday morning December 21, 2020 of a stroke. Kate was born and raised in Maryville, TN. Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert “Bob” White; parents, Garfield and Eunice Williams; son-in-law, Mark Wilson. She is survived by her children, Mike (Melanie) White, Steve (Courtney) White, and Judy (Dwain) Coppenger; grandchildren, Michelle (Kevin) Bailey, Robert (Lauren) White, Stephanie Wilson, Stephen White, Amy (Chris) Whaley, Chris (Ashley) Coppenger; her nine great-grandchildren. Kate was a loving wife and mother who raised her children at home before faithfully serving as a secretary and a bookkeeper at Eagleton Junior High and Eagleton Elementary. After retiring in 1998, she joined the Mary Blount Elementary family as an instructional assistant until 2018. She will be deeply missed by all her former students and co-workers. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Alcoa Church for nearly 80 years and a current member of East Maryville Baptist Church. Her family rejoices knowing she’s now with her Heavenly Father. A Celebration of Life will be held at-a-later date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Ella Maxine Wilson, age 88 of Maryville passed away on December 20, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, William T. and Mollie Wilson; brothers, Allen, James and J.L. Thomas Wilson; sisters, Gnez Kerr and Jean Hearon. She is survived by her dear friend of 50 years, Bob Davis; brother-in-law, Sterling Hearon; sister-in-law, Agnes Wilson and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Maxine was a long time member of Knoxville Baptist Tabernacle and enjoyed planting an nurturing flowers in her yard. In lieu of flower memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Graveside and interment 11:00 AM Monday, December 28, 2020 at Centenary Baptist Church Cemetery Rev. Clifton Hearon officiating. Family and friends may call at their convenience from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org865-982-6041.
