Shirley Joann Keasler Hood, age 84 passed away peacefully at home December 1, 2020. She was loved and adored by her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley was the ultimate wife and mother and all who knew her loved her. She was the picture of the Proverbs 31 woman as she showed Christian grace and class in every situation. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Ted Hood; her son, Kenneth (Ricky) Hood; parents, Thomas and Grace Keasler; sisters, Gracaleen Stinnett, Tommie Jean Johnston, and Doris Hackney. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Doug Dodson; granddaughters and husbands, Brittany and Nathan Morgan, Chelsey and Jess Hooper, and Chloe and Jonathan Hutsell; grandson, Wolf Dodson; granddaughter, Soffe Dodson; great-grandchildren, Mayson, Addelyne, Lilly, Riley, Aksyl, Zayne, Paisley, and Ivy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 PM on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Sherwood Mausoleum Chapel. Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM with Rev. Ben Styles officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Janice Gay (Pemberton) Mays, age 62, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, passed away on November 30, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother and sister. Gay is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Margaret Pemberton of Louisville, Tennessee. She is survived by her husband, Donnie “Don” Mays and daughter, Kathleen Mays of Oliver Springs; sisters, Joy (Pemberton) McCormick of Louisville and Marina (Pemberton) Walker of Oliver Springs; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Grandview Cemetery Pavilion for a graveside service. As a member of Beech Park Baptist Church of Oliver Springs, Rev. Robbie Leach will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter, 395 Belgrade Road, Oak Ridge, Tennessee 37830. Due to current COVID concerns and possible cooler weather at the time of graveside service, please do not place you or your families’ health at risk to attend. Gay would not want anyone to place their health at risk to attend. If attending, please wear a mask and social distance. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Kimberly Kay Townsend, 48, of Maryville, died Dec. 1, 2020. She was born on June 16, 1972. She is survived by mother, Brenda Burgess; father, Dennis Townsend; step-mother, Suzie Townsend; children, William, Triston, Gracie and Summer Johnson; and sisters, Leslie Burgess, Jody Burgess, Denise Townsend and Leann Townsend.
