Kenneth Lee Bowers, 82, of Maryville, died on Dec. 29, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812.
Sugie (Judith Ann) Cromwell Inman age 76 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021. She was a graduate of Townsend High School and attended Knoxville Business College. Preceded in death by: parents, Arthur & Elsie Cromwell; brother, Jimmy Cromwell. Survivors include: husband of 56 years, James R. Inman, Sr; son & daughter-in-law, Rob & Alana Inman; grandchildren, Jasi Lynn and Jett Inman; brother, Bill Cromwell; sister, Phyllis Myers; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087 or Empty Pantry Fund, 307 East Harper, Maryville, TN 37804. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 3:00 PM, Friday, December 31, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion, 2316 Graves Road, Maryville, TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
David Lenoir Johnson, of Maryville, Tennessee, entered into the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 after a life devoted to teaching, serving the Lord, and loving his family. David graduated from Porter High School and went on to University of Tennessee Knoxville where he met his loving wife, Janet. They were married in 1972 and enjoyed serving with Samaritan’s Purse and as chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team. David served our country in the U.S. Army and in the Army National Guard. He then taught and coached basketball in the Blount County School system for 33 years where he was loved by all of his students and players. He was a notorious member of the Coal Buckets and provided copious amounts of laughs and entertainment. Since retiring from the school system, David has enjoyed traveling, mission work, and spending time with his family. He loved hosting an annual Camp Johnson for all thirteen grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his parents, Galen and Hazel Johnson, brothers Galen Johnson Jr (Betty) and Jack Johnson, sisters Lyla Myers (Leon) and Doris Crowder (Jim). He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janet, his five children and thirteen grandchildren: Jeremy (Mary Ann, Tyler, Emma), Justin (VJ), Jordan (Casey, Kensington, Kruze, Kambell, Kaglee, Keenlyn), Jonathan (Whitney, Camden, Caylor, Cayson, Cambree), and Laura Beth (Chris, Paisley, Piper) Sisters: Sharon Johnson, Sandy (David) Costner, Sylvia Webb and brother Darrell (Judy) Bridges and many nieces and nephews. Receiving friends will be held Saturday, January 1, 2022 from 2-4 PM at Partnership Christian Church with funeral and Celebration of Life to follow at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David’s name to Christ Reaching Asia Mission Worldwide.
Verna Tipton, age 95, passed away from natural causes on December 28, 2021. She was a member of East Maryville Baptist Church for many years before moving to Farragut, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Lillie (Emert) Tipton and sisters, Ruth Tipton and Emma Jean Whitehead. She is survived by her niece, Pamela Whitehead Dishongh and her children, Katie and Isaac. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 pm on Monday, January 3, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Condolences and memories may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Ernest Paul Wilson, 89, of Madisonville, died Dec. 29, 2021. Graveside service and interment will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Louisville Cemetery. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org.
