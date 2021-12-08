Gary Dyer, 67, of Maryville, died Dec. 3, 2021. There are no services planned at this time.
Mary Ellison Frank, age 65, went home to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully at her home on Tuesday December 7, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, nana “Lady” to her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents: James and JoAnn Ellison, husband: Rev. Benton Frank, and brothers: Harold and Jimmy Ellison. She is survived by her son; Allen (Amanda) Frank, daughter: Misty (James) Sharpe, sister: Kym Ashley, brother: Rick Ellison, grandchildren: Hope, J.B., Josiah, and Evelyn Sharpe, Gracie Frank, Gloria Sapp, Hailey Rapier, Hope Kerr, and Brady Turner, and best friend of 26 years: Linda Reiter. We would like to thank the ER department and the nurses on 5 East at UT Hospital for taking great care of her as well as UT Hospice for making the transition easy for both her and the family. Funeral services will be held 7:00 P.M. Thursday December 9, 2021, at RIO Heritage: 2523 Tuckaleechee Pike, with Rev. Danny Overholt and James Sharpe officiating. Family and friends will all meet 2:00 P.M. Friday December 10, 2021, at Williamson Chapel Cemetery for a graveside service. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement. Condolences may be made by visiting www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
James E. Hulbert Jr. passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital, with his wife by his side. He was a proud veteran and served in the United State Marine Corp. Preceded in death by: parents, James E. Hulbert Sr. & Agnes Benson; sister, Marilyn King. He is survived by: wife, Judy Hulbert; stepchildren, Jim Backscheider, John Backscheider, Scott Backscheider, Julie Jenkins; grandkids, Ashley, Will, Bailey, Caitlin, Duncan and Adrian; great-grandkids, Nathanial, Rileigh, Korbin, and Ian; step father, Bob Benson; and nieces, Cindy Hughes and Carrie Myers. No services are scheduled at this time. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Ruby Marie Hunt (Marie), age 91, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Tuesday morning December the 7th at Clover Hill Assisted Living Center. Marie was a kind and loving soul that enjoyed her family and friends. She is survived by her three sons Curtis (Debbie), Jimmy, and David (Patti). Grandchildren Lynne, Scott (Michelle), Mathew (Candice), Dawn (Alex), Eric (Catrina), Chris (Kelli), Todd (Trisha), Jami (Chris), Leslie (Kurt), Derek (Jess) Kalli, Lindsay, 20 great grandchildren, 3 great, great grandchildren, brother in-law Leon Stalcup, brother Billy Key, and sister Susan Garner. She is preceded in death by her husband Cornelius (Shorty) Hunt, mother and step father Birdie and Buck Beard, father and step mother Floyd and Evelyn Key, father and mother in-law James and Josie Hunt, and sister Edna Stalcup. She was a member of Third Street Baptist Church, an avid Atlanta Braves fan, and loved all things Tennessee Vols. All friends and relatives are invited to her services and entombment at the Grandview Mausoleum Chapel on Saturday December 11th at 1:00 PM. Friends and family may visit Smith Mortuary Chapel from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM at your convenience for viewing on Friday, December 10, 2021. The Pastor Steve Hickman of Third Street Baptist Church will conduct the service. A special thanks to Clover Hill Assisted Living Center. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Kimberly Swiney, 50, of Blount County, passed away Dec. 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Virginia Munsey. She is survived by her mother, Charris Strawn; her children Charris (Travis) Johnson, Shawney Vance and Tiffany (Tony) McClurg; special grandkids Alex, Trevor, Kenna, Madison, Levi, Gavin, Callianna, Avalynn and Alayna; brothers Michael, David, Charlie and Billy. She had many friends and family who loved her. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. We will all love and miss her. Arrangements will be made by the family.
Ruth Veit, 86 has passed away,With her Lord and Savior leading the way. Though some family members have long gone, She leaves children, grands and others to carry on. Nursing, family and church were her love, She gave in abundance with blessings above. Her essence will always remain in our heart, Of this wonderful journey now time to part. A special thanks to Shannondale and Monte Vista too, For strength and guidance in this life she knew. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Monte Vista Baptist Church. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.