Clelda Flynn Everhart of Maryville, TN, passed peacefully to her heavenly home on January 30, 2021, at age 81. Clelda, a lifelong lover of music, was happy to have served her Lord as a pianist and organist at several churches, most recently Maplewood Baptist Church of Sulphur, LA. She also taught many award-winning piano students and was a proud member of the National Guild of Piano Teachers. She served as a judge for many piano competitions as well. One of her favorite activities was playing cutthroat Hearts with the men at church and dominoes with her friends and family. Clelda also loved creating silk flower arrangements and wreaths that she shared with many friends. While she loved crafts and needlework, her true passion was quilting; she could be found most days stitching away in a comfy chair, surrounded by fabric pieces, loose needles and bits of thread. Her other pleasures were game shows, reading in bed, and a good nap. She joins in Heaven her husband, Gleen O. Everhart; daughter, Glenda Faye Everhart; parents, Charles Baxter and Lula Gregory Flynn; and brother Lea C. Flynn. Clelda is survived by her son, Victor Everhart, PhD, and his wife, Donna of Chesterfield, VA; and two sisters, Freida Cox of Walland, TN and Velma Spradlin of Maryville, TN. Memorials may be sent to Central Point Baptist Church, 3617 Central Point Road, Rockford, TN 37853. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion with Pastor Chris Cupp officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Barbara Jean Headrick Gregory Clabo, born October 13, 1933, departed this life on February 1, 2021. She was a devout Christian, and was so excited to see the face of her Saviour, and to reunite with those whom she had already lost. She was preceded in death by: parents, Earl & Dorothy Davis Headrick; husbands, Lester Gregory and Reverend Andrew Clabo; sons, Ronnie Gregory and Jim Clabo; granddaughter, Cynthia Bivens; brothers, Don (Sue) Headrick, Lynn (June) Headrick, Jack Headrick; son-in-law, Rob Ramsey. She is survived by: children, Jack (Donna) Gregory, Glinda (Danny) Ellis, Deborah (Rick) Threadgill, Margaret Vineyard, Martha Ramsey; sister-in-law, Colleen Headrick; 3 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and special cousin, Burl Boring. Our hearts are broken over our mothers death. Our family, along with our extended family, mourn her passing. Mom took pride in all our accomplishments and supported us in our failures. We knew without a doubt that she loved us more than life itself. She was an amazing mother, loyal to her friends, and served her Lord faithfully. We will miss her every day. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 5, 2021 at Piney Level Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jack Hitch officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
John Henry Spence, 65, of Vonore, passed away suddenly on January 28, 2021. Born on January 25, 1956, John worked for 40 years at Gerdau Ameristeel Plant in Knoxville, TN (currently CMC). He is preceded in death by his parents Henry George and Wanda Doretha Spence. John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah Flynn Spence; son John Henry Spence II (Cherie); daughter Holly Spence Mervin (Brenden); grandchildren Georgia Spence, Lillian Mervin and David Mervin; sister Wanda Suzanne “Susie” Spence; brothers Sam Henry Spence (Nadine), Jim Henry Spence (Wanda) and James Henry Spence (Maria); father and mother-in-law John and Barbara Flynn; sister-in-law Patricia Flynn, countless nieces and nephews; several special family and friends; and beloved dog Izzy. John was the hardest working man you could ever meet, and he loved his family just as hard. He always put his family first. Rooms lit up when John walked in. He was one of the most easygoing men, and everybody loved to be around him. Friends and family will hold a Celebration of John’s Life in early May, 2021. Once planned, service details will be announced at www.CremationByGrandview.com . “Everything I do is for you!”
