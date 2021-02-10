Lorene Crye Dixon, age 88 of Maryville, passed away February 9, 2021 in Knoxville. She was a member of Monte Vista Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Dixon; parents, Jess and Ada Crye; brothers, Floyd, Fred and Robert Crye. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Karen Dixon; daughter and son-in-law, Vicky and Doug McClanahan; granddaughter, Jama and Michael Tiller; great-grandchildren, Zoe and Griffin Tiller; sisters, Pauline Douglas and Gladys Waters; special friends, Ami Anderson and Tonya Davis. Friends may sign the register book between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM on Thursday, February 11th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 10:00 AM, Friday, February 12th at Pine Grove Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Bob Dalton officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Pine Grove Cemetery Fund. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
A Tennessee resident, William “Bill” Krochonis, Jr., age 78 died February 8, 2021 in Maryville, Tenn. He was born in Newark, New Jersey on March 23, 1942 to William and Grace Krochonis, Sr. He graduated Oratory Prep High School and Seton Hall University. He met his wife, Ann, when they were teenagers and was forever devoted to her. He had his own distributor company, Bill Krochonis Sales and retired in 2014. He was an active member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Oak Ridge. He loved his family and watching the Tennessee Vols Football and Basketball. He is survived by his sister snd her spouse, John and Maureen Oppenheimer, his daughters and their spouses, Robert and Jennifer Wardell, Chad and Suzanne Becker, Danielle Krochonis and David Matthews his son and his spouse, Michael and Julie Krochonis and five Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ann Marie Krochonis. No services will be held at this time. Donations can be made in his memory to SEED International at https://seedint.org www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Tony Edward Maynard of Maryville, born June 2, 1937, passed peacefully at home on February 8, 2021; he was 83. Tony was married to his devoted wife, Janice Wright Maynard, for nearly 63 years. He was a determined and passionate man. Driven to provide for his entire extended family, Tony was an USMC vet, a retiree of Oak Ridge National Labs, an avid outdoorsman, anda jack-of-all-trades. He was an excellent conversationalist and enjoyed the company of anyone that would listen to his tales even at the end. He was known to collect many neighborhood children for various outdoor activities to share his love of his beloved Smoky Mountains. Later in life, he was known as Papaw to many people not just his grandchildren. His door was always open, and this will be one of his greatest legacies. Tony was preceded in death by his parents Bert and Ellen Maynard, siblings Brenda and Tommy Maynard, granddaughter Mary-Todd French, and granddaughter-in-law Maria Hicks. He is survived by his loving wife Janice, daughters Tina French (Rob) of Cumberland, VA, and Patti Dunn (Jamie), grandsons Derrick Hicks, Ryan Hicks (Kayla), Chase Worley, all of Maryville, John Worley (Christie) of Snow Camp, NC, granddaughter Sarah-Jane French of Lubbock, TX, and great-granddaughters Madison, Hailey, and Emily Hicks also of Maryville. He is also survived by family and special friends Bill, Barbara, Tommy, and Tim Leonard, Janie Cable, Shirlynn Stewart, Betty McKenzie, and many brothers and sisters-in-law, and many special nephews and nieces. Family was an important tenet of Tony’s life, and he will be missed by so many people that he touched. At this time, no services have been planned. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, SmithFuneralandCrema tion.com.
George Marion Whitehead, age 85, of Knoxville, and formerly of Maryville, TN, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, February 9, 2021. George (known as Marion to his family and youthful friends) was born in the Grandview Community of Blount County. He moved to Wildwood in 1939. Shortly after this move, the family joined Logan’s Chapel United Methodist Church where Marion was a member. He attended Porter High School, graduating as the valedictorian of the class of 1954. He received a BS degree in accounting and a MS degree in education from the University of Tennessee. George then taught school in Plymouth, Ohio, Knox County Tennessee and Blount County, Tennessee. He then taught at Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee. After teaching, he worked in the accounting department of Robertshaw Controls where he met his future wife; they married in 1970, and remained married until her death in 1985. After his retirement, he enjoyed visits to Dollywood and attending basketball games. He participated in Senior Games and was proud of the awards he won. George is preceded in death by his beloved wife Anna “Bebe” McNiel Whitehead; his parents George M. and Edith Davis Whitehead, and nephews Jerry and Tony Whitehead. He is survived by his brothers: Paul Whitehead and Gerald (Caroline) Whitehead; niece, Annette W. Rogers (Steve); great-nephew, Sam Rogers, and great-niece Sara Rogers; as well as several Davis and Whitehead Cousins. Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 12, 2012, Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Maryville, TN with the Rev. Charles Ledger officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Logan’s Chapel UMC, 4626 Logans Chapel Loop, Maryville, TN 37804. On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
