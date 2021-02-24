Tony Dossett, age 59, of Lafollette, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021. He is survived by his father, Johnny Dossett; brother, Michael Dossett; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home, Magnolia Chapel and interment will be held at 2:00 PM Friday at Clarks Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Wayne T. Giles, age 89, of Maryville, Tennessee, passed away at home, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. He was a long time member of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church. Wayne was a gentle and kind man with an upbeat nature. He loved to garden and was known in Greenback as the “Tomato Man”. He always shared the bounty of his garden with his friends and neighbors. Wayne also served his country in the United States Army from 1950 to1953. He will be missed by all. Wayne was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Giles; parents, Fred and Hazel Giles; and brother Harold Giles. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Betty Giles; daughter, Cathy Neubert; sister, Betty Davis; grandchildren, Jason Giles, Megan Kivett and Ryan Kivett; and great-grandchildren, Sarah, Jake, Bryson and Timmy. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm, officiated by Pastor Jim Cummings. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com for the Giles family.
It is with sorrow, but abundant Christian joy, that our family shares the news of the passing of Weyman Charles Holsonback, Sr. Weyman passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Clover Hill Senior Living. He was a resilient 98 years old. Our Papaw, as he was known to us, accepted Christ as his personal Savior on March 8, 1967. When talking about his salvation experience, he would fondly tell of a drive to the mountains with a preacher friend and how he asked Jesus into his heart “on top of the mountain.” He was baptized in the Little River, and was a member of the former Cades Cove Memorial Baptist Church. Papaw was 44 years old when he was saved. He described his salvation as the greatest decision of his 98 years. He stated that waiting 44 years to be saved was his greatest regret. Weyman Charles Holsonback, Sr. was born in Ranger, GA on November 29, 1922 to parents Lucius and Lena Holsonback. The family farmed for a living. He moved to Blount County in 1941 to work for the Aluminum Company of America. Here in Blount County, he met Sarah “Tennie” Morrison, and they married on November 26, 1943. They were devoted to each other for 72 happy years. Weyman and Sarah made their home on a property they loved on the eastern side of Blount County, and he worked for ALCOA for 33 years. Together they raised their only son, W.C. Holsonback, Jr. After retiring from ALCOA, he assisted with his son’s business, Holsonback Excavating. A notable achievement in Weyman’s life was his service to our country during World War II. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the 18th Field Artillery Troup with the Army in the European Theatre. His time there included participation in the Battle of the Bulge which is known as “the greatest American battle of the war.” He was awarded the American Theatre Ribbon, European-African-Middle Eastern Ribbon with three Bronze Service Stars, a Good Conduct Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal. Weyman and his wife were avid travelers. They were most proud of their trips to the Holy Land and the Soviet Union. In his earlier years Weyman loved squirrel and rabbit hunting with his beagles. He was known in the community for his gardening knowledge, molasses making, and produce sales. He was a great cook, and enjoyed being in the kitchen immensely. He made the best cornbread, Thanksgiving dressing, and peanut butter cookies. Papaw possessed a great bit of ingenuity, often fabricating any needed tool or device. He had a fondness for trucks, with a great regard for Ford models. In more recent years, he enjoyed following Braves baseball on TV. Weyman is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sarah Holsonback; son, W.C. Holsonback, Jr.; brothers, Marvin Holsonback, Billy Joe Holsonback, and Clifford Holsonback. Survivors include daughter-in-law, Florence Holsonback; grandchildren, Larry Holsonback and wife, Josephine, Renee Holsonback Davis and husband Keith; great-grandchildren, Brianna Holsonback, Catharine Holsonback, Landon Davis, and Elijah Davis; siblings, Travis Holsonback and Carolyn Clark; sister-in-law, Betty Holsonback; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East Alcoa Baptist Church, 152 N. Wright Rd, Alcoa, TN, 37701 or HonorAir Knoxville, P.O. Box 12990, Knoxville, TN 37912 in memory of Weyman C. Holsonback. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. David Kirkland officiating, interment will follow at Cades Cove Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Ruth Matlock, 83, of Maryville, stepped from her earthly home to her heavenly home Monday evening February 22, 2021. She was a Den Mother for Cub Scout Troop 189. She was a great homemaker, mother, wife, and a wonderful cook. She loved to garden and feed hummingbirds, sitting on the porch and watching the grandchildren grow. She was preceded in death by her Husband of 64 years: Dan Matlock. She is survived by Her Sons and Daughters in law: Johnny & Barbara Matlock, Mike & Reene Matlock, Rex & Kim Matlock, Daughter: Valorie Matlock, Grandchildren: Danielle, Orrin, Cassidy, Keagan, Chase, and Casi, Five Great-Grandchildren and Several Nieces and Nephews, Sister and Brother-in-law: Frances and Junior Holder. Brother and Sister-in-law: Arthur and Barbara Parrott. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday February 26, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion with Pastor Brad Bryant and Randy Storie officiating. Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.