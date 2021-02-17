Aline Rider Anderson, 93, of Knoxville, TN died on February 15, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812.
Mary Ruth Bailey 98, of Townsend, TN died on February 16, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812.
James Ford Hillman, 69, of Maryville died on February 12, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Ruby Catherine Jones, age 91, of Maryville, passed away peacefully February 16, 2021, at her home. She was a sweet and loving Mother and Grandmother. She was a member of Broadway Baptist Church. She graduated from Powell High School in 1948. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie “J” Jones; son, Kenneth Edwin Jones; brothers, W.C. Thompson, Willard B. Thompson, Bobby Thompson, Marion Thompson. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Darlene Brown Lambert; grandchildren, Darla Brown Laney (Ralph), Andy Jones (Susan), Brian Jones (Maryann), Cody Brown, Kendra Jones (James); great-grandchildren, Ava, Addison, and Aubrey Hild; several nieces and nephews. Everyone who knew her dearly loved her and she will be sadly missed. Family and friends will meet 3:00 PM, Thursday, February 18th at Sherwood Mausoleum Chapel for a service with Rev. Tony Collins and her nephew, Rev. Ron Plott officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Broadway Baptist Church Building Fund. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Julian E. Montgomery, 53, of Alcoa, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 4, 2020, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a graduate of Alcoa High School and former employee of DENSO. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert M. Montgomery and Leona C. McMahan Montgomery; and brother, Robert M. Montgomery. He is survived by his girlfriend, Patti Ledbetter Scarbro; brother, Danny Montgomery; sons, Sammy and Noah Evans; his son’s mother, Jennifer Evans; stepdaughters, Chasity Ledbetter and Whitney Scarbro; grandchildren, Jamerius, Liberty and Keriona; and several aunts and uncles. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Feb. 20, at Rio Revolution Church, 3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Receiving friends is 4-5 p.m. with a service to follow with Pastor Pacer Hepperly officiating.
The Rev. Calvin James Moss, 90, of Sevierville died on February 15, 2021. Survivors include his sons, Jim (Victoria) Moss, Daniel Moss; daughter, Sandra Moder; 6 grandchildren; brother, Carl (Catherine) Moss; sister, Charlotte McGown. Funeral Ceremony will be 2:00 pm, Friday, February 19, 2021 at Trinity Full Gospel Fellowship, 3770 Thomas Cross Road, Sevierville, with the Rev. Curtis Manning officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Friday at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Patricia Lynn Sprinkle, 70, of Louisville died on February 17, 2021. No services are planed. Arrangements are being handled by Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville.
William Wayne “Billy” Stafford went to Heaven on Tuesday morning, February 16, 2021, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Billy enjoyed riding his motorcycle, bowling, hunting and golf. He was preceded in death by his parents, J. M. and Ruth Stafford, and sister, Mary Mills. Survived by his wife, Judy Stafford; daughter, Deetra Toone; daughter and son-in-law, Tabitha and Kevin Miller; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Debbie Stafford; sister, Sherry Gunn; sister and brother-in-law, Kelly and Tom Forsythe; nieces and nephews along with hundreds of friends throughout several states that became part of his family. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 20th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Marietta Church Cemetery in Hardin Valley for graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
