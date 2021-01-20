William Warren Boling, age 52, of Maryville, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Warren had been a car salesman, counselor at Steps Rehab Center and Family Promise. He was a person who met no stranger, loved his job and all the friends he made along the way. Warren was a fun-loving person who always brought out the best in others. He loved to travel and rarely seen without a book in his hand. He was a devoted son who loved his family dearly. He invested his time in serving his fellow man. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Arthur and Rethie Boling and Dub and Nila Arwood; father, Don Boling; and aunt, Paulette Arwood. He is survived by his mother, Margie Arwood Rogers; aunts, Judy Arwood Williams, Brenda Arwood Abbott, Kathy B. Eaves, Carol and Michael Harrill and family; Phyllis and Bruce Baldwin and family; uncle, Kenneth Arwood; cousins, Ashley and Dave Maynard, John and Stephanie Cargile and family; Mark and Will Patton; as well as countless other friends and colleagues. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 23rd at 3:00 PM at Ellejoy Baptist Church with Rev. Buzz Trexler officiating. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Family Promise of Blount County in his memory. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Roger Dale Elder, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 19, 2021. He was born on November 3, 1949, in Byrdstown, Tennessee, to Dale and Ovella Elder. Roger Elder was a cowboy. Easy to smile and quick with a joke or a story, his life was patchworked with tales of road life adventures, cowboy escapades, a matchless work ethic, deep devotion to children and horses, an uncanny ability to fix anything with hay string and he could teach anyone to two-step. If you knew Roger, you knew the love of his life, Sandra. Theirs was a love that could write a thousand songs, and they shared a life full of family and horses. They loved life together — from rodeo bible camps to covered arenas, they took on projects that meant a lot to them and would mean a lot to everyone else in their lives. They were partners in every sense of the word. He rode through life on a horse, tractor or down the highway behind the wheel of a truck. With the road always in front of him and his family square in his heart, Roger understood what it would take to make his family’s dreams come true. And his family was big and included generations of kids and boarders at the Elder’s Last Lap Ranch, hundreds of 4-Hers and American Quarter Horse Association members, industry friends and colleagues, and his own cherished family. In short, he gave a helluva lot more than he got. But he would tell you differently; he would say that his life was rich with the joy of helping others, the love of family, and earnest appreciation of endless possibilities. He was surrounded by friends that had the common goal of helping people find the love of horses, but more importantly, showed them what that love would bring back to them tenfold. He was a business owner of Elder’s Last Lap Ranch and Double R Sales and Associates. He volunteered his time to ensure the future of the industry to which he was so devoted. He was an AQHA Director, Judge, Breeder, Steward, the AQHA National Youth Committee Chairman, and he sat on two Tennessee Governor’s commissions for horse racing and animal welfare. He was always proud of his family. Whether it was watching his grandson’s baseball or football games, going to a horse show with his daughter, talking to his son about horse racing or simply sitting around the table, Roger loved and was very proud of each one. Roger is survived by his wife Sandra Elder; his son John Elder and his wife Julie and their children Ty and Will; his daughter Sarah Elder Chabot and her husband Andy Chabot; and his brother Doug Elder and his wife Rhonda. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to American Quarter Horse Foundation at www.aqha.com/give or the Roger and Sandra Elder 4-H Horse Endowment For Blount County. Donations can be made online by visiting the www.tn4hfoundation.org/donate in memory of Roger Elder or checks can be written to the Tennessee 4-H Foundation and note the endowment. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 23rd at 3pm for an outdoor service at Grandview Pavilion, 2316 Graves Road, Maryville, TN 37803. Masks are requested and Cowboy hats are welcome. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Myers, Peggy Caroline, 80, of Maryville, TN died on January 19, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812.
Robyn Neeley, age 56, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021. Robyn was a loving wife and mother of 4 children. She was born on October 16, 1964 in Knoxville, TN to James and Darlene (Flanagan) Patterson. She married her husband, Larry Neeley, on August 2, 1986. She was a respected nurse for over 30 years, until she chose to devote the entirety of her time, energy, and sense of humor to her children. Her children could not have wished for a more loving and supportive mother. They are strong, intelligent, and filled with love thanks to her guidance. She is survived by her parents, James and Darlene; her sister, Lora, her husband, Larry; her 4 children, James (Candy), Jordan, JoiAnna, and Kara; granddaughter, Luna. Flowers or donations can be sent to the family home, 788 Holloway St., Alcoa, TN 37701. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Greg Long officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Reverend H. Wayne Simmons, 77, of Maryville, Tennessee, died peacefully in the arms of his family on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Born on June 9, 1943, to Myrtle Johnson Simmons and the Rev. Andrew Clay Simmons, Wayne spent his East Tennessee childhood hunting squirrels and playing guitar with his best friend and brother, Jerry. On March 31, 1962, Wayne married his sweetheart, Vivian — the two lovebirds commencing a beautiful life together devoted solely to God and Family. Wayne’s passion for Christ involved his notable 51-year ministry of evangelism, missions, and church pastorship — including tent meetings across the eastern US, church revivals though out the South, forays abroad (Haiti, Africa, and the Middle East), and of particular pride, seeding and pastoring Praise Temple Assembly of God in Alcoa, Tennessee. Wayne faithfully served as pastor, counselor, mentor and friend to countless people during his decades at this church. With his faithful brother Jerry, Wayne formed and ministered through the Simmons Evangelistic Team — especially noted in “Can Somebody Shout Amen!: Inside the Tents and Tabernacles of American Revivalists,” a New York Times’s best-selling book by author Patsy Sims (1988). Supporting this evangelism for many years, Wayne hosted “The Voice of Praise” radio program from Knoxville, Tennessee’s regional WKXV station. Wayne’s lifelong passion for music led him to play acoustic and electric guitar, electric bass, mandolin, and sing alongside his brother in ministry. Favorite songs of Wayne included the Everly Brother’s “Dream,” Willie Nelson’s “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” Gloria Gaither’s “Because He Lives,” Andrae’ Crouch’s “Bless the Lord,” and in what Wayne thought of as almost a Christian song, Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Wayne’s ministry and personal life were filled with a servant’s heart, great hope, much laughter, and vast love. Wayne and Vivian enjoyed 59 years of wonderful marriage, filled with children, a grandson, countless friends, home and travel (from Hawaii to Maine, from Illinois to Florida). Two special destinations for the couple included Caribbean cruises and frequent jaunts into the Great Smoky Mountains. Alzheimer’s was part of Wayne’s life for his last decade, and while it took much from him, he never stopped saying “I love you.” The Simmons family is especially thankful for his daughter’s gentle caregiving and his brother’s unwavering devotion. Wayne is survived by loving wife Vivian, daughter Tywanna and son-in-law Greg (the Big Boy) McDaniel, grandson Hunter McDaniel, son Rodney Simmons, and brother Jerry Simmons. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Wayne’s name to: Assemblies of God Missions, 1145 North Boonville Avenue, Springfield, MO 65802, contributions@ag.org Or Pat Summit Foundation, 520 Summit Hill Drive, No. 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902, info@summitfoundation.org. Friends may call at their convenience on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 at Smith Funeral & Cremations Service. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, TN 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
